United Taps Restivo for New Communications VP Role

Restivo, who will report to Chief Communications Officer Josh Earnest, will drive the development and implementation of proactive communication strategies to advance employee communications, media relations and the global response team and will continue to shape the airline's public image.

"Steve is a proven leader and brings a wealth of industry communications experience to United. He will play a leading role on the communications team as we create and capitalize on opportunities to engage our customers, inspire our employees and promote United's brand around the world," said Earnest.

"I'm proud to join the communications team behind one of the world's most iconic brands, especially at such an exciting time in the company's history," said Restivo. "As United Airlines continues to focus on setting itself apart from the competition by delivering a better customer experience, I look forward to sharing stories that reflect those priorities and resonate with employees and customers."

Most recently, Restivo led external communications in support of Comcast NBCUniversal's suite of residential and business products and services, including Xfinity Internet, Video, Home, Voice and Comcast Business. In addition, Restivo developed consumer, accessibility, influencer and technology campaigns and led brand strategy integrations with a wide variety of organizations, including the United States Olympic Committee, the Academy Awards and NASCAR. Restivo earned his communications degree from James Madison University in Virginia.

His first day at United will be Sept. 3, 2019.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

