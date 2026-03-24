"Coastliner" Airbus A321neo will fly between West Coast hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco and Newark/New York starting later this summer – includes all-aisle access lie-flat United Polaris® business class seat and United Polaris lounge access, a first for United's domestic travelers

Airbus A321XLR with United Polaris seats will replace Boeing 757s on existing routes to smaller cities in Europe and South America starting this summer

New CRJ450 connects smaller cities to Denver and Chicago hubs starting this fall - premium regional jet features spacious United First® cabin with a luggage closet instead of overhead bins

New 787-9 with the Elevated interior will fly internationally starting on April 22 - featuring new United Polaris Studio℠ suites and the most total premium seats in United's fleet

Since 2021, United has added 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 237 Boeing 737 MAX and 67 Airbus A321neos, completed 70% of its plan to retrofit its mainline narrow-body fleet, replaced more than 100 regional jets with larger aircraft; increased premium seats per North American departure by 40%, and hired more than 60,000 people

New fleet and product offerings reflect United's focus on delivering a premium experience and offering something new for every customer

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced the next phase of its long-term plan to win brand loyal customers and further differentiate itself from competitors.

The airline expects to take delivery of more than 250 new aircraft by April 2028 – the most by any airline in a two-year period – to further modernize its fleet, add new aircraft variants, create a new experience for transcontinental travelers and introduce new onboard products for every customer, reinforcing United's position as a leading premium airline.

United to Add 250+ Planes in Next Two Years – Most by Any Airline – Includes New, Premium Customer Experiences, Aircraft Variants, Subfleet, Seats and Amenities

United is adding widebody experiences to its new, narrowbody aircraft: the new " Coastliner" Airbus A321 subfleet and A321XLR are United's first narrowbodies with the Elevated interior and feature a new, all-aisle access lie-flat seat in United Polaris with a patented design that offers more elbow and shoulder room and lower suite walls that protect privacy while maintaining an open feel in the cabin. United has 100 of these new airplanes coming into its fleet, and they'll replace 40 older, less efficient Boeing 757s.



The Coastliner will have a specially designed livery and fly exclusively between United's west coast hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles and Newark/New York and will introduce the United Polaris cabin experience to domestic travelers. For the first time, customers traveling in United Polaris on these routes can also get access to the United Polaris lounge.



United's A321XLR gives travelers access to 32 premium seats – 16 more than the 757 it replaces – and will start flying later this year.





subfleet and are United's first narrowbodies with the Elevated interior and feature a new, all-aisle access lie-flat seat in United Polaris with a patented design that offers more elbow and shoulder room and lower suite walls that protect privacy while maintaining an open feel in the cabin. United has 100 of these new airplanes coming into its fleet, and they'll replace 40 older, less efficient Boeing 757s. The CRJ450 – a reimagined and redesigned version of the CRJ200 will be operated by SkyWest and will connect smaller cities to the airline's Denver and Chicago hubs starting this fall. This will be one of United's most premium regional jets, boasting a spacious United First cabin with a large luggage closet instead of overhead bins, creating an open, luxurious environment unlike any other commercial regional aircraft.





– a reimagined and redesigned version of the CRJ200 will be operated by SkyWest and will connect smaller cities to the airline's Denver and Chicago hubs starting this fall. This will be one of United's most premium regional jets, boasting a spacious United First cabin with a large luggage closet instead of overhead bins, creating an open, luxurious environment unlike any other commercial regional aircraft. United's new 787-9 with the Elevated interior will fly internationally starting on April 22. These planes include the airline's new United Polaris Studio: lie-flat, all-aisle-access seats that are 25% larger than standard United Polaris seats and include privacy doors*, an ottoman for companions on some seats, exclusive meal service with wine pairings and caviar, new amenity kits with retail-size offerings, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity and a huge 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screen – the largest among U.S. carriers.

Today's announcement expands on the successful and ambitious 'United Next' growth strategy announced in 2021. Since that time, United has added 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 237 Boeing 737 MAX and 67 Airbus A321neos, completed 70% of its plan to retrofit its mainline, narrow-body fleet, replaced more than 100 regional jets with larger mainline aircraft; increased premium seats per North American departure by 40% and hired more than 60,000 people.

"For more than a decade, we've invested billions of dollars in our product, service, and technology as part of our plan to be the best brand loyal airline in the world, and the result is that more and more customers are choosing to fly us every day," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "Today we accelerate our plans and elevate our offerings to the next level, creating an even more consistent, premium onboard experience for every customer and delivering value across every cabin of service."

"These new planes and products not only complement our fleet and network plans, but they also give our customers more premium amenity and seat choices – whether they bought a basic economy ticket to fly from Chicago to Ft. Wayne or are flying Polaris between San Francisco and Singapore," said United Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella. "United is setting the pace and innovating for our customers at a scope and scale unheard of in aviation history – and we're not taking our foot off the gas."

New airplanes joining United's fleet between now and April of 2028 include:

47 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with the Elevated interior 33 will be configured with additional premium seats

40 Airbus A321neo Coastliners out of 50 total on order

28 Airbus A321XLR out of 50 total on order

119 Boeing 737 MAX

18 Airbus A321neos

A Widebody Experience on a Narrowbody Jet

The new A321neo Coastliner and A321XLR feature a custom-designed, all-aisle access lie-flat seat in United Polaris that brings the same feeling of spaciousness and comfort that customers enjoy on widebody airplanes to these new narrowbody jets. This new suite is wider at the shoulder and elbow than similar competitor products and has semi-translucent suite dividers that create an open feeling in the cabin while still maintaining passenger privacy. The patented design is the result of more than five years of research and development – including two rounds of customer sleep trials – to ensure it has ample space for customers to relax comfortably, an intuitive layout and easy-to-access features.

The addition of the A321neo Coastliner and A321XLR – combined with airline's existing fleet – means United will soon offer nearly double the number of lie-flat seats than its next closest competitor.

"Coastliner" Airbus A321neo

The Airbus A321neo Coastliner was custom designed to give transcontinental customers an even better experience – the interior of the plane is all-new from nose-to-tail, with 20 new, all-aisle access lie-flat seats in United Polaris, 12 United Premium Plus® seats – a first for narrowbody domestic flights – and 129 United Economy® seats. United removed three seats from the standard configuration of this plane to make room for a snack bar in the rear of the plane, so customers traveling in Economy can grab their favorite snack or non-alcoholic beverage anytime during their flight.

United Polaris customers traveling on the Coastliner will receive the similar amenities enjoyed by customers on international flights, including Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, Perricone MD skincare in the amenity kits, and premium headphones with Meridian technology. And – for the first time – customers flying in United Polaris on this aircraft can get access to the United Polaris lounge.

The Coastliner will be easy to spot in the sky thanks to a new livery that pays homage to the coastal destinations it serves. Distinctive bands in bright shades of blue wrap around the back third of the airplane, and United's name is painted proudly on the aircraft belly for those lucky enough to spot it from below – particularly from the iconic plane spotting locations near Los Angeles International Airport.

The routes the Coastliner will fly are some of United's busiest – on average, more than 10,000 passengers fly between the airline's West Coast hubs in San Francisco and Los Angeles and Newark/New York every day – and connect from there to the airline's leading global route network, with Hong Kong, Melbourne, Shanghai, Sydney and Taipei being the most popular onward destinations. United serves 17 destinations across the Pacific from its west coast hubs and 42 destinations across the Atlantic from Newark/New York – more than any other U.S. airline. The first of United's 50 planned Coastliners will start flying this summer, and the airline expects 40 of them to be flying by early 2028.

Airbus A321XLR

The Airbus A321XLR was also designed from the ground up to be the airline's most premium narrowbody airplane, capable of providing a new level of comfort and style for those traveling on international short-to medium-haul routes. This airplane has 32 premium seats – 16 more than the 757s it replaces – including a new all-aisle access lie-flat United Polaris suite with a privacy door. Every seat has a large, 4K OLED screen with Bluetooth connectivity, ranging in size from 19 inches in Polaris, 16 inches in United Premium Plus and 13 inches in United Economy and everyone has access to larger overhead bins with room for rollaboard bags. Just like the Coastliner, the A321XLR features a snack bar in the rear of the Economy cabin.

The A321XLR will replace United's Boeing 757 fleet on some existing international routes starting this summer, and in the future, will open new destinations for the airline in Europe and South America. United will launch this new plane with a special "Born to Explore" decal, in celebration of the new flying this airplane makes possible. 50 A321XLRs are expected to join United's fleet and more than half of them are expected to be in service by 2028.

CRJ450

The 41-seat CRJ450 is a first-of-its kind regional aircraft designed to evoke a feeling of a private jet experience for travelers in the United First cabin. In a first for a U.S. commercial airline, the overhead bins in United First have been removed in favor of a large luggage closet, creating a spacious, airy environment. The Economy cabin features overhead bins large enough to fit rollaboard bags – uncommon on regional jets of this size – and all new trim and finish that's consistent with United's larger aircraft. Every passenger onboard can enjoy free Starlink Wi-Fi if they're a member of MileagePlus, keeping them connected to work and entertainment just like they are at home.

The CRJ450 joins the popular CRJ550 – an airplane that marked the start of United's reimagining of its regional fleet when it launched in 2019. The CRJ550 has among the highest customer satisfaction scores of any regional aircraft. By 2028, United expects to have more than 50 CRJ450s and nearly 120 CRJ550s in service, giving travelers a stylish, premium option to connect primarily from smaller cities to United's hubs and global network.

Boeing 787-9 Elevated

In less than a year from when it was first announced, United has taken delivery of its first three Boeing 787-9 aircraft with the all-new Elevated interior – a nose-to-tail transformation across every cabin. With 99 premium seats, this aircraft is United's most premium international aircraft yet and marks the debut of United Polaris Studio – a new seat that's 25% larger than the standard United Polaris seat and includes privacy doors, an extra ottoman for companions, exclusive meal service with wine pairings and caviar, new amenity kits with retail-size offerings, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and a huge 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screen, the largest among U.S. carriers. Every seat on this airplane has gotten an upgrade – from the new suites in United Polaris with sliding doors and a 19-inch, 4K OLED screen, to freshly designed seats in United Premium Plus and United Economy with 16-inch and 13-inch 4K OLED screens respectively.

The inaugural international flight for the 787-9 with the Elevated interior is set for April 22 from San Francisco to Singapore, and a few lucky customers might catch it on select domestic routes between San Francisco and Houston over the next few weeks while it prepares for international service. United plans to have 33 787-9 airplanes with the Elevated interior flying by 2028.

New Amenities for Every Traveler

United is making investments for all its customers like:

Starlink Wi-Fi – free for MileagePlus members – bringing an at-home internet experience to the sky and expected to be onboard all United dual-cabin planes by the end of 2027.

A softer, more stylish blanket for economy travelers on longer routes.

New, higher quality earbuds with improved audio for economy travelers.

A continued investment in food and wine across every cabin, including a new partnership with Chef's Table that will bring new menu options designed by some of the world's leading chefs onboard this summer.

Screens at every seat – within two years United expects to have more than 227,000 screens on more than 1,200 aircraft.

An industry-leading library of in-flight entertainment content, featuring award winning movies, such as Sinners and One Battle After Another from Warner Bros. Pictures, and premium content from Apple TV, HBO Max, A24 and Spotify.

and from Warner Bros. Pictures, and premium content from Apple TV, HBO Max, A24 and Spotify. Bins large enough to fit everyone's rollaboard bag – now on board nearly 570 United planes

An award-winning app that updates regularly with new features like turn-by-turn wayfinding for connecting customers, a virtual gate that alerts you when it's time to board, real-time weather updates, bag tracking with Apple AirTag integration, real-time United Club capacity information and more.

For more information about how United is creating an industry-leading, premium experience for its customers visit United.com/Elevated.

*Privacy doors temporarily unavailable

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines