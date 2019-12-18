United to Connect Two Global Tech Centers with Direct Flights Between San Francisco and Dublin

"Dublin and the Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech," said Patrick Quayle, United's Vice President of International Network. "Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business. As the only U.S. airline to serve Ireland from the West Coast, United is uniquely suited to provide the connectivity these companies and economies need to continue thriving."

United will operate its new San Francisco-Dublin daily nonstop flights with the fuel-efficient Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. With the launch of this new service, United will have more daily business class seats between Dublin and the U.S. this summer than any other domestic airline.

Proposed Flight Schedule, Beginning June 5, 2020* Flight Frequency City Pair Depart Arrive Aircraft UA 852 Daily SFO – DUB 3:55 p.m. 9:45 a.m. +1 787-8 UA 853 Daily DUB – SFO 11:50 a.m. 2:20 p.m. 787-8 *Subject to government approval

United in Ireland

United has proudly served Ireland for more than two decades. With the addition of San Francisco, the airline will offer customers direct flights to Dublin from four of its hubs, including Chicago O'Hare, Washington Dulles and Newark / New York. United provides seasonal service to Shannon, Ireland from Newark / New York as well.

United's San Francisco Hub

From the Bay Area, United operates more than 300 flights each day to over 100 cities in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia – more flights to more destinations than any other airline. Along with Dublin, United offers nonstop service out of San Francisco International to seven major European cities including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Paris and Zurich. United continues to provide unparalleled access to points across the globe from its SFO hub, adding direct flights to 13 top international destinations since 2013 alone.

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, this year United:

Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire

Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights

Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft

Released a new version of the award-winning, most downloaded app in the airline industry

Launched a new tool called ConnectionSaver, dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights

Partnered with CLEAR on free or discounted memberships for MileagePlus members

Announced PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members

And introduced products in its amenity kits made exclusively for the airline by luxury skincare line Sunday Riley

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York / Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 27 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

