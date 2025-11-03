United Vein & Vascular Centers Expands Atlanta Presence with Opening of Newnan Clinic

NEWNAN, Ga., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest clinic in Newnan, Georgia. Beginning today, patients can visit the new facility located at 354 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Suite 210, Newnan, GA 30263, for expert, outpatient vein and vascular treatment.

The Newnan clinic expands UVVC's growing network of state-of-the-art centers across the country, providing residents of Coweta County and the greater south metro Atlanta area with convenient access to expert vein and vascular care. Led by Dr. Conrad Manayan, D.O., a board-certified vein specialist, the Newnan clinic provides comprehensive care for a variety of vein and vascular conditions. Using advanced imaging and minimally invasive techniques, Dr. Manayan and his team create personalized treatment plans to relieve pain, improve circulation, and help patients regain comfort and mobility.

Patients at the Newnan clinic will have access to a full suite of advanced, outpatient procedures, including:

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA): Heat-based treatment that closes damaged veins and alleviates leg discomfort.

VenaSeal™ Closure System: A quick, non-thermal procedure that seals problem veins using a medical adhesive.

Varithena®: Microfoam therapy that collapses diseased veins to restore healthy circulation.

Microphlebectomy: Minimally invasive removal of large varicose veins through small incisions.

Sclerotherapy: Injection treatment for spider veins and smaller varicose veins.

The opening of the Newnan clinic reinforces UVVC's commitment to expanding access to expert vein care across Georgia and beyond. For more information or to schedule a consultation at the Newnan clinic, visit our website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

