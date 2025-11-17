United Vein & Vascular Centers Expands Atlanta Access with Opening of Inman Park Clinic

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Vein & Vascular Centers (UVVC), a national leader in minimally invasive vein and vascular care, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Inman Park, Georgia. Starting today, patients can visit the new location at 99 Krog Street NE, Suite 301, Atlanta, GA 30307, to receive expert, outpatient treatment for a wide range of vein and vascular conditions.

This expansion strengthens UVVC's growing network of state-of-the-art centers across Georgia, offering residents of central Atlanta and surrounding communities greater access to advanced vascular care delivered close to home.

Leading the Inman Park clinic is Dr. Arthur James, M.D., a board-certified vein specialist with extensive experience in minimally invasive procedures and patient-centered care. Dr. James and his team provide personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs, helping them reduce discomfort, enhance circulation, and return to active, healthy lifestyles.

The Inman Park clinic offers a complete range of outpatient vein procedures designed for effective results and minimal downtime, including:

With the addition of the Inman Park clinic and the recently opened Newnan location, United Vein & Vascular Centers now operates six clinics across Georgia, continuing its mission to make expert vein and vascular care more accessible statewide. For more information or to schedule a consultation at the Inman Park clinic, visit UVVC's website or call (800) 952-5954.

About United Vein & Vascular Centers

United Vein & Vascular Centers provides safe, effective outpatient care for vein and vascular disease at over 50 locations nationwide, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona and Texas. With state-of-the-art medical technology and board-certified physicians, UVVC remains at the forefront of vein and vascular healthcare.

