United Way, Prezzee, and GoFundMe.org Create Hurricane Relief Fund to Support North Carolina Residents Impacted by Hurricane Helene

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, United Way of North Carolina, Prezzee, and GoFundMe.org have teamed up to launch a hurricane relief fund aimed at delivering immediate assistance to North Carolina residents. The fundraiser, hosted by GoFundMe.org, seeks to raise $100,000 in order to give $200 cash-equivalent grants to families grappling with the devastation caused by the historic storm.

The relief fund launches with $60,000 in seed donations, contributed equally by United Way of North Carolina, Prezzee, and GoFundMe.org. This initial amount will enable 300 grants to be distributed to families in need, helping them purchase essential items such as food, clothing, diapers, and other necessities. Additional funds raised will allow even more families to receive critical support.

Hurricane Helene reached North Carolina on Friday, September 27, bringing historic rainfall, strong winds, and tornadoes generated by the storm. According to the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management, estimates indicate the latest damage and need at $59.6 billion.

Prezzee, a digital gifting company on a mission to foster human connection through remarkable gifting moments, will provide prepaid gift cards to Hurricane Helene survivors that can be used at more than 300 retail and grocery stores online.

"Families in North Carolina are still facing unimaginable challenges, from repairing damaged homes to affording basic supplies," said Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, President and CEO of United Way of North Carolina "This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration and ensures help gets directly into the hands of those who need it most."

United Way's NC 211 Helpline has experienced a sharp uptick in calls from residents affected by Hurricane Helene. Specialists have been connecting callers with resources to meet their immediate needs, including assistance with housing and utilities. GoFundMe.org will handle fund administration, donations, and issuing funds for grants via Prezzee e-gift cards to ensure quick and seamless delivery to recipients.

"Prezzee is very proud to be part of this impactful community initiative," said David Christie Deputy CEO of Prezzee (prezzee.com). "By delivering meaningful e-gift cards, we are thankful to be directly helping families access what they need, when they need it, whilst ensuring this support can be felt immediately. We genuinely hope that this program brings some respite to a very tough situation at an important time of year."

"GoFundMe.org is committed to mobilizing donations to provide relief in times of crisis," said Amanda Brown Lierman, Executive Director of GoFundMe.org. "This fund is an example of how collaboration among nonprofits, businesses, and donors can make a real difference for communities in need."

How to Help

Donations can be made directly to the Hurricane Relief Grants for North Carolina Residents Fund. Contributions are tax-deductible and will be used to provide direct cash grants to verified recipients identified by United Way of North Carolina.

Every dollar raised brings hope and relief to families recovering from the storm. Visit the fundraiser to donate and make a difference this holiday season and beyond.

If You Need Continued Support Recovering from the Hurricanes

Please consider creating a fundraiser at GoFundMe.com/211.

About United Way of North Carolina

United Way of North Carolina mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive. Partnering with 47 local United Ways, UWNC addresses pressing challenges such as resilience, health, youth opportunity, and financial security. UWNC operates NC 211, an information and referral service offering free and confidential resources. For more information, visit unitedwaync.org.

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a digital gifting company on a mission to foster human connection through remarkable gifting moments. By offering multi-brand and prepaid gift cards, Prezzee empowers businesses and individuals to deliver immediate support when it matters most. Learn more at www.prezzee.com.

About GoFundMe.org

GoFundMe.org is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 81-2279757) that works to swiftly mobilize donations for individuals and communities impacted by crises, natural disasters, and social inequalities. For more information, visit www.gofundme.org.

