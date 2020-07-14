United Ways of California Helps Californian Families Count Down to July 15 Tax Filing Deadline: 'You May Qualify for Additional Credits; Ask Free Tax Experts'

Research shows that families who receive additional tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit, have, who do better in school, and are more likely to attend college, and earn more as adults.

"The Young Children's Tax Credit can make a crucial difference for lower-income and vulnerable families," said Peter Manzo, President and CEO of United Ways of California . "Especially during this difficult-to-navigate pandemic, we want to spread the word so that as many families as possible claim the credits they deserve.

Many families also may not realize they can file retroactively for up to three years of refundable credits that they did not claim in prior years," Manzo added. The extension for filing this year applies retroactively, so you can get the help you need to file your returns for 2019, 2018, 2017, and even 2016.

To schedule a virtual visit to complete taxes with the help of a volunteer tax preparer, click here .

Additionally, on the MyFreeTaxes.org site , United Way features a " Tax Preparation Checklist " where tax filers can easily find information to better break down exactly what they need to prepare to expedite their returns.

*You can still apply for an additional extension to file federal taxes until October 15, but remember it is an extension to file only, for California state taxes you have an automatic extension to file the return. If taxes are owed after July 15, a penalty and interest may be assessed for both federal and state taxes. If you are getting a refund, the penalty to file is not assessed and you can file and claim a refund for up to three years for the federal and four years for the state from the due date. Several VITA sites, partners, subgrantees, and MyFreeTaxes.org will continue to operate until October 15, 2020.

About United Ways of California

United Ways of California improves health, education, and financial results for low-income children and families by enhancing and coordinating the advocacy and community impact work of California's 30 local United Ways . United Ways of California was formed in 2008 by California's local United Ways seeking to work together to educate state and national leaders about policy issues affecting community impact goals in health, education, and financial stability.

