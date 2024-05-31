UNITEDHEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against UnitedHealth Group Inc.- UNH

NEW ORLEANS, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 15, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH), if they purchased the Company's shares between March 14, 2022, and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

UnitedHealth and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice had re-opened its antitrust investigation into the relationships between the Company's various segments.

On this news, the price of UnitedHealth's shares fell by $27 per share, erasing nearly $25 billion in shareholder value.

The case is City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund v. UnitedHealth Group Inc., No. 24-cv-1743.

