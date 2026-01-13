United Land Services Completes Four Acquisitions in 2025, Continuing Rapid Growth

Latest Transaction Represents Twenty-Fifth Acquisition for the Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Land Services ("United"), a leading commercial and residential landscape services platform backed by Centre Partners ("Centre") and LP First Capital ("LPFC"), today announced four strategic acquisitions which closed in 2025, adding significant scale to the business while it has continued to successfully execute its organic growth strategy. Since the platform was formed in September 2020, United has completed 25 acquisitions, built a highly scalable operating model and increased revenue more than six-times while expanding its geographic reach and service capabilities.

In 2025, United partnered with four founder-led, complementary businesses that enhance its service capabilities, increase geographic density and expand its overall footprint:

Wrightsville Beach Landscaping, a Wilmington, North Carolina-based provider of landscape services and complementary addition to United's existing footprint in Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina;

H&O Grounds, a Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana-based provider of landscaping maintenance services, marking United's first branch location in Louisiana;

Custom Tree Surgeons, a Jacksonville, Florida-based provider of tree trimming, tree removal, stump grinding and emergency tree services, providing further depth to United's existing tree services in North Florida; and

A provider of rust removal system installation and maintenance services across South and Central Florida to commercial customers, expanding United's ancillary irrigation capabilities.

Currently, United is ranked among the top 20 largest landscaping companies in the United States and among the top 10 in the Southeast, with a growing network of more than 30 branches across six states in the Southeast and South-Central United States.

United's Chief Executive Officer Ray Leach said, "United has built a highly scalable platform rooted in local expertise and institutional operating discipline. Our growth reflects a deliberate strategy focused on partnering with best-in-class operators, expanding service density in attractive markets and delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for our customers. We are excited to welcome four new businesses into our platform in 2025. With decades of expertise providing landscape, tree and rust removal services, these additions further strengthen United's breadth of service offerings and enhance our ability to serve national, regional and local customers."

Jeff Bartoli, a Senior Partner at Centre Partners, said, "United has grown rapidly with a customer-first mindset by partnering with experienced local operators and investing in scalable infrastructure. United has a strong foundation to support continued organic growth and future acquisitions while maintaining its commitment to high-quality service. With a strong acquisition pipeline and roadmap for growth, United is well positioned to continue expanding its footprint and service capabilities in 2026 and beyond."

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

About United Land Services

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, United provides a comprehensive suite of landscaping services, including landscape maintenance, design and installation, sod installation, tree care, irrigation services, sports field maintenance and other specialty services with an outstanding reputation for customer service and quality. The Company operates in the largest and fastest growing metropolitan areas in the Southeast and South-Central United States and maintains deep, long-standing relationships with leading national and local customers. More information is available at www.unitedlandservices.com.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Centre Partners has invested in more than 90 platform companies across the commercial and residential services, consumer and healthcare sectors. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. More information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About LP First Capital

LP First Capital is a private investment firm with experience creating super-regional and national platforms by leveraging its expertise in mergers and acquisitions and operational value creation. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, LPFC specializes in partnering with founder-led and family-owned services businesses in traditionally fragmented industries where there is a clear case for accelerated growth. For more information, visit www.lpfirst.com.

