UnitedSiC Cascode JFET 650V Family Teardown Analysis 2019: Physical Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Cost Analysis, Price Analysis
Sep 04, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UnitedSiC Cascode JFET 650V Family" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The silicon carbide (SiC) power market is taking off and its value will approach US$2 billion by 2024
The reason is that SiC-based device penetration is expanding in different applications. Taking advantage of this growing market, UnitedSiC, announced a strategic investment and long-term supply agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) in March 2019.
UnitedSiC offers a large portfolio of SiC devices, mainly with its unique cascode co-pack configuration.
In this design, a Silicon MOSFET is combined with a SiC JFET in one package.
UnitedSiC offers two types of cascodes: UJ3C for ease of use when upgrading from a silicon device and UF3C for high-performance designs with faster switching. Moreover, it proposes the latest solution in die assembling; the silver sintering.
In this report, the author presents a deep technology analysis of the 650V cascode family: five components are analysed across the UJ3C and UF3C series, assembled in two different types of packages; with and without silver sintering.
Detailed optical pictures, scanning electron microscope cross-section, and energy-dispersive X-ray analyses are included to reveal UnitedSiC's technical choices at the microscopic level of the die designs.
This report provides a detailed manufacturing cost analysis of the JFET, the MOSFET and the package as well as the estimated selling price of each one of the five cascode components.
Finally, this report compares the technological, physical parameters as well as the production cost and price of the Cascode JFET family's devices.
A technology and cost comparison with a SiC MOSFET, with similar electrical performance, is also included.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Executive Summary, Reverse Costing Methodology
- Glossary
- SiC Power Device Market
2. Company Profile
- UnitedSiC Profile, Portfolio and Technology
3. Physical Analysis
- Summary of the Physical Analysis
- UF3C065030K3S
- UF3C065030T3S
- UJ3C065030K3S
- UJ3C065080K3S
- UJ3C065080B3
4. For each
- Package Analysis
- Package opening
- Package cross-section
- SiC JFET Die
- JFET die view and dimensions
- JFET die process and cross-section
- Si MOSFET Die
- MOSFET die view and dimensions
- MOSFET die process and cross-Section
5. Manufacturing Process
- JFET Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit
- MOSFET Die Front-End Process and Fabrication Unit
- Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit
6. Cost Analysis
- Overview of the Cost Analysis, Yield Explanations and Hypotheses
- JFET Die
- JFET front-end cost
- JFET die probe test, thinning and dicing
- JFET wafer and die cost
- MOSFET die
- MOSFET front-end cost
- MOSFET die probe test, thinning and dicing
- MOSFET wafer and die cost
- Complete Device
- Packaging cost
- Final test cost
- Component cost
7. Selling Price
- Estimation of Selling Price
8. Price Analysis
- Comparison of the Different Devices
- Comparison with SiC MOSFET with Similar Electrical Performance
