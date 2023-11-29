Unither Pharmaceuticals celebrates 30 years of innovation and expertise

News provided by

Unither Pharmaceuticals

29 Nov, 2023, 13:02 ET

PARIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unither Pharmaceuticals, a leading CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), celebrates 30 years in business. In 1993, Unither Pharmaceuticals began operations by acquiring a 17-man pharmaceutical plant that produced 3 pharmaceutical forms. Today, the company is a world leader in the manufacture of sterile unit doses, with a production capacity of 5 billion doses and a presence on four continents. This growth is also reflected in rising sales, which should reach 500 million euros by 2023.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9229051-unither-pharmaceuticals-celebrates-30-years-innovation-expertise/

Unither first implemented Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology in 1995, enabling them to manufacture sterile doses of saline solutions, asthma medications, and eye drops. From 1997 onwards, the company developed its international business, first by exporting its products, then by acquiring a factory in the United States in 2013. With the acquisition of Barretos in 2015, Unither gained a foothold in Brazil. Then in 2020, an acquisition in China, inNanjing, consolidated its global footprint. In 2022, Unither further expanded its activities with the acquisition of a new site specializing in ophthalmology in São Paulo. This international development is designed to support its customers' international industrial strategies by getting closer to their target markets.

Since its inception, Unither has been at the forefront of innovation, continuously striving to improve patients' lives. Eric Goupil, President of Unither Pharmaceuticals, reminds the group's vision: "We want to be recognized for making healthcare solutions that improve and simplify patients' lives accessible to as many people as possible. We imagine new ideas, and our enthusiasm and energy enable us to realize them for the benefit of our customers.".

Jean-François Hilaire, CEO of Unither Pharmaceuticals, looks to the future: "Unither's vocation is to support our customers in their drive for innovation and in their efforts to meet the demands of their markets. With Euroject®, our recent breakthrough in merging a single-use dose with a needle to create a ready-to-use injection system, illustrates Unither's commitment to simplifying the lives of healthcare practitioners and patients, while keeping costs under control.".

About Unither Pharmaceuticals:  www.unither-pharma.com/about/who-are-we/

Press contact:
[email protected]

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNCXXx_8wTo
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287080/Unither_Pharmaceuticals.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471719/Unither_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Unither Pharmaceuticals

Also from this source

Unither Manufacturing LLC in Rochester, NY, marks a decade of success and growth

Unither Manufacturing LLC in Rochester, NY, marks a decade of success and growth

Unither Manufacturing LLC celebrates this year its 10-year anniversary. Acquired in October 2013 to expand Unither Pharmaceuticals' group...
A Unither Pharmaceuticals concluiu a compra das instalações da Novartis localizadas em Butantã, São Paulo

A Unither Pharmaceuticals concluiu a compra das instalações da Novartis localizadas em Butantã, São Paulo

A Unither Pharmaceuticals, fabricante líder mundial de produtos esterilizados de dose unitária, adquiriu recentemente a usina da Novartis em São...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.