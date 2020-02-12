Unitray Doubles-Down on Delivery Speed and Product Customization with New CAD Catalog, Powered by CADENAS

CINCINNATI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cable tray manufacturer Unitray launches its CAD catalog of custom cable trays and accessories. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the catalog doubles-down on Unitray's exceptional delivery time and customization capabilities by providing instant CAD models of configurable products.

Unitray is a 100% Canadian-owned, family-run business and leading manufacturer of cable trays and component accessories. Known for their high-quality products and custom manufacturing work, the cable tray manufacturer excels in delivering highly-custom solutions to engineers.

"We can do custom manufacturing in a very short timeframe – that's really where we excel," says Jonathan Cook, Vice President at Unitray. "We're able to deliver when we say we're going to. Products that take 6 weeks or so to produce we can manufacture in 5-7 days, and often overnight."

Now, Unitray can deliver on-demand, digital product models to customers faster than ever before. Instead of using a generic drawing with open specifications, the CAD catalog delivers instant 3D models and exact drawings of Unitray products, which customers can specify and test directly in their virtual design.

"We have over 50,000 parts that engineers can download. With the CAD catalog, our customers can download exactly what they need. They don't have to send in some great, big, huge file with every single product," says Cook.

In addition to its simple-selection and configuration capabilities, the online product catalog gives customers the widest selection of native outputs to all major CAD system, including Autodesk AutoCAD®, Autodesk Inventor® and Revit®, SolidWorks®, Solid Edge®, PTC Wildfire® and CREO®, Siemens NX®, CATIA®, and more. This enables Unitray to provide 150+ CAD and imaging formats as instant, native downloads to their customers, including PDF product datasheets with 3D interactive previews of the exact product.

About Unitray

Unitray Systems Inc. is a leading cable tray manufacturer with custom manufacturing capabilities. Unitray uses automation and lean manufacturing principles to ensure quick delivery of quality products. This allows customers to take advantage of shorter lead times for ordering product for major projects, therefore removing the need to bulk order and reducing potential project cost overruns. Unitray has invested heavily towards automating critical manufacturing processes which allows them to produce a superior product with outstanding quality. Unitray has recently relocated to a new 60,000 sq.ft. manufacturing facility. For more information visit UNITRAY.ca.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions



CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. For large manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides centralized 3D parts libraries making it easy for global design teams to find, reuse, and control standard and proprietary parts. For component manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology, helping businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com

