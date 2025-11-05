UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage Honored with 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage has been named an Inc. Power Partner for 2025, recognizing the company as one of the top B2B organizations globally.

Each year, Inc. spotlights companies that demonstrate exceptional dedication to helping other businesses grow and succeed. Out of hundreds of applicants, UNITS® rose to the top through a rigorous multi-round review process that evaluated client feedback, measurable impact, and overall business excellence.

"We're incredibly proud of this recognition," said Michael McAlhany, CEO of UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage. "This award reflects the hard work and commitment of our locally owned franchise owners, corporate team, and national partners who support customers every day with reliable, flexible, and personalized moving and storage solutions."

The Inc. Power Partner Awards celebrate organizations that go beyond traditional client service. recognizing those who build genuine partnerships that help businesses overcome challenges and achieve lasting success. According to Inc., honorees are chosen for their ability to "make a real, meaningful impact," with partner businesses describing UNITS®'s role in their growth as "transformational."

As part of this recognition, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage will be featured on Inc.com, which reaches millions of entrepreneurs and business owners seeking trusted partners and proven growth strategies.

"Being named an Inc. Power Partner validates the strength of our relationships; not only within our franchise network, but also with the customers and communities we serve nationwide," added Bryan Hoffman, Corporate Director of Marketing. "At every level, our focus is on building trust, driving innovation, and delivering the highest quality service in the industry."

With more than 70+ locally owned and operated franchise locations across North America, UNITS® provides high-quality, weather-resistant portable storage containers and best-in-class customer service for residential and commercial moving and storage needs.

About UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

Founded in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage offers convenient, affordable, and secure portable storage solutions through a network of locally owned and operated franchise locations across the United States and beyond. Known for its UNITS® ROBO-Delivery System, the company ensures precise container placement and superior customer satisfaction. UNITS® provides moving and storage services for homeowners, businesses, and restoration companies - backed by a national network and a local touch.

Visit www.unitsstorage.com for more information.

