UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Donates NASCAR Truck Sponsorship Space to Promote Marine Corps Toys for Tots Nationwide

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is proud to announce its continued nationwide support of the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program — an iconic charitable initiative that delivers hope and holiday joy to millions of children each year.

This year, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is once again demonstrating the power of local action with national impact. From coast to coast, UNITS Franchise Owners are partnering directly with their local Toys for Tots coordinators to provide critical logistical support, including the donation and placement of portable storage containers that safely and securely store collected toys throughout the campaign season.

"The Marines who coordinate each Toys for Tots chapter are often young men and women actively serving their country," said Michael McAlhany, CEO of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage. "Many are assigned this responsibility for the first time, and organizing toy drives across multiple drop-off locations can be a huge logistical challenge. Our local franchise owners proudly step in to assist, helping them manage collection sites, transport, and secure storage with the same professionalism and care that define our business every day."

While the national partnership is unified under the UNITS brand, the true spirit of this initiative is grassroots and community-driven. Each UNITS franchise owner, along with their staff and local businesses volunteer their time, equipment, and energy to ensure every community's Toys for Tots efforts are a success.

"It's humbling to see how many of our franchise owners have made this partnership a personal mission," added Bryan Hoffman, Corporate Director of Marketing for UNITS. "They don't do it for recognition. They do it because they care about the children and families in their communities. This is one of the clearest examples of what it means to live out the UNITS core values"

To honor this partnership, UNITS is also featuring the Toys for Tots logo on the #56 UNITS NASCAR Truck, driven by Timmy Hill , during today's race at Martinsville Speedway — a symbolic reminder that every small act of generosity can make a big impact.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage encourages everyone watching tonight's race and beyond to join the cause by donating new, unwrapped toys at local collection points or online at www.toysfortots.org.

About UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

Founded in 2004, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage provides high-quality, weather-resistant portable storage containers for personal and business use. With more than 75 locally owned and operated franchise locations across North America, UNITS offers flexible, reliable moving and storage solutions backed by friendly, hometown service.

To learn more about UNITS or find a local franchise near you, visit www.unitsstorage.com

Media Contact:

UNITS Franchising Group, Inc.

Attn: Marketing Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.unitsstorage.com

SOURCE Units Moving & Portable Storage