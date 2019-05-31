Unity Homes Kicks Off 1,200 Homes at Tatu City

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential communities in Kenya, has commenced construction of 1,200 homes in Tatu City. The KES 4.5 billion project offers two-bedroom apartments starting at KES 4.2 million, placing them within reach of middle-to-low income earners. The units are part of a grand plan by Tatu City to construct more than 30,000 homes at the 5,000-acre project through similar partnerships.

"I commend Unity Homes and Tatu City for launching this housing development," said Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, EGH, High Representative for Infrastructure Development, African Union Commission, who was Chief Guest at the ground breaking. "This is job creation. This is how we can move our people from poverty to prosperity."

Odinga was joined by Charles Hinga, Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development, Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu, the County Commissioner and ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, Norway and New Zealand.

The P.S. for Housing highlighted the role partnerships with private companies such as Tatu City play in driving socio economic growth in the country.

"We are supporting the private sector by coming up with very ambitious legislation and policy changes," Hinga said, noting that every house built can generate 3-5 new jobs.

Governor Waititu promised to "cooperate 100%" on the development of Tatu City. "We will make it very easy for anybody who wants to invest to develop their properties," he said. The governor announced the establishment of a committee to fast track planning and construction approvals for Tatu City.

With a shortfall of about 1.9 million homes, approximately 70% of which is in the low-to-middle income bracket, the Unity Homes project contributes to the government's goal of creating 500,000 new homes.

"We are proud to support the government's Big 4 Agenda," said Jason Horsey, Executive Director of Unity Homes. "We want every Kenyan to live in a comfortable, affordable home in safe, modern communities."

Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, Tatu City's owner and developer, appreciated the support by the government and thanked Unity Homes for choosing Tatu City. "For us, it is a moment of great pride and accomplishment that Tatu City has become a true live-work-play inclusive city, with schools and businesses open and accessible housing like Unity Homes."

Buyers of the Unity Homes units enjoy access to all of Tatu City's amenities including two schools that are already open. The Unity Homes project offers residence a fitness centre, swimming pool, restaurant, shops and a recreational park.

SOURCE Tatu City