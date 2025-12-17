UniUni Closes Out Transformative 2025 with Record Growth, Major Partnerships, and Industry Recognition

Milestones Include Series D Funding, Geographic Expansion and Significant Volume Growth

RICHMOND, BC, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UniUni , a leading last-mile delivery company, today shares highlights from a transformative 2025 that are reshaping e-commerce logistics. The company accelerated its growth across the U.S. and Canada through strategic partnerships, key leadership appointments, product launches, and service expansions, solidifying its place among North America's fastest-growing and most trusted logistics leaders at a time when e-commerce brands are demanding greater speed, transparency, and control than traditional last-mile networks can deliver.

In 2025, UniUni expanded its delivery footprint to cover 65% of the U.S. and 80% of Canada, reaching more than 500 cities across North America. The company also saw a revenue increase of more than 2,000% between 2022 and 2025, alongside a 1,073% increase in domestic volume from 2024 to 2025.

"It was a pivotal year for UniUni as we deepened both our physical presence and end-to-end, last-mile capabilities across the U.S. and Canada to bring fast, affordable, and reliable shipping options to e-commerce brands of every size," said Peter Lu, Co-founder and CEO of UniUni. "Our continued growth is proof that e-commerce brands and consumers want the consistent, transparent, and truly seamless last-mile delivery experience that UniUni continues to deliver."

Strengthened Internal Leadership and Industry Standing

With its continued growth, investment, and industry recognition, UniUni cemented its position as a last-mile leader, setting the gold standard for speed, transparency, affordability, reliability, and innovation. Milestones include:

Deepened Strategic Partnerships and Service Capabilities

The year also brought new strategic partnerships aimed at empowering e-commerce brands with smarter, faster, and more sustainable delivery solutions.

Robotics & Automation Enhancement : In partnership with Global Robotics Services , UniUni deployed cutting-edge robotic sortation technologies that delivered 99.99% sorting accuracy. This technology enhanced UniUni's operational speed, increased parcel volume handling and allowed UniUni to continue scaling its North American warehouse network, and grow its service capabilities to meet shifting demand.

: In partnership with , UniUni deployed cutting-edge robotic sortation technologies that delivered 99.99% sorting accuracy. This technology enhanced UniUni's operational speed, increased parcel volume handling and allowed UniUni to continue scaling its North American warehouse network, and grow its service capabilities to meet shifting demand. Strategic Acquisition & Service Expansion : In March, UniUni announced it acquired Shippie , a Toronto-based regional delivery service, to boost its retail platform and fuel local market reach across North America. The integration of Shippie's local delivery expertise with UniUni's technology and expansive network has enhanced speed, capacity, and the customer experience across Canada and the U.S.

: In March, UniUni announced it acquired , a Toronto-based regional delivery service, to boost its retail platform and fuel local market reach across North America. The integration of Shippie's local delivery expertise with UniUni's technology and expansive network has enhanced speed, capacity, and the customer experience across Canada and the U.S. Additional industry highlights included : Partnered with ShipWise to give merchants greater control over cross-border logistics, enabling faster, more precise, and more transparent shipping between the U.S. and Canada. Joined Shipium 's carrier network to expand access to UniUni's modern, end-to-end shipping solutions for enterprise, retail, and e-commerce brands, helping them meet rising expectations for speed, transparency, and reliability. Strengthened its delivery ecosystem through additional strategic partnerships with Connectship, EasyPost, and ShipHero. Expanded its partnerships with Carbonzero and veritree to advance its commitment to carbon neutrality and large-scale, verified reforestation projects across North America.

:

Simplified Last-Mile and Cross-Border Deliveries

This year, UniUni advanced its mission of simplifying the last mile by bringing innovative, nation-spanning and cross-border delivery solutions to e-commerce merchants. Specifically, UniUni:

Launched seamless cross-border delivery from the U.S. to Canada : UniUni is leveraging its vast, integrated U.S. and Canadian last-mile networks to offer merchants total network control of their U.S.-to-Canada logistics, allowing them to manage the full shipment journey from first-mile pickup, through customs, to final doorstep delivery.

: UniUni is leveraging its vast, integrated U.S. and Canadian last-mile networks to offer merchants total network control of their U.S.-to-Canada logistics, allowing them to manage the full shipment journey from first-mile pickup, through customs, to final doorstep delivery. Supercharged UniUni Small Business shipping for Canadian sellers: The company's new network of staffed UniUni Stores and easily accessible drop-off UniUni Points in Toronto and across Canada give smaller e-commerce merchants a self-service experience where they can sign up and start shipping in minutes, with access to UniUni's fast, flexible, and affordable delivery ecosystem powered by its full-stack logistics platform, and domestic and cross-border networks.

"At UniUni, we believe great delivery should be simple, affordable, and transparent, for every merchant and every customer," said Lu. "We're giving merchants of all sizes, and across borders, the tools to meet rising customer expectations while keeping their shipping costs and complexities low."

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients—from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands—UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com .

