Univar Inc. Appoints Kerry J. Preete as Independent Director

"Kerry has a unique depth and breadth of international experience across a broad range of disciplines including distribution, product development, environmental stewardship, and mergers and acquisitions, which makes him well qualified to serve on our Board," said Steve Newlin, chairman and chief executive officer. "His deep experience in the agricultural end market will be particularly valuable support for Univar's growing agricultural business in the Americas, and his diverse business acumen, as well as his proven ability to provide executive leadership and new ideas across a wide range of markets, have made Kerry an advocate for strategic growth."

Preete holds a bachelor of commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan and a master's of business administration from Washington University in St. Louis. Mr. Preete is executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Monsanto Company, where he has served for over 30 years in roles of increasing responsibility, including president of the global crop protection chemicals business and executive leader of the U.S. markets businesses. He currently serves on the board of directors of PolyOne Corporation and is a member of the compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees.

About Univar Inc.

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-inc-appoints-kerry-j-preete-as-independent-director-300641576.html

SOURCE Univar Inc.

Related Links

http://www.univar.com

