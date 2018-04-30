Univar Launches Brand Campaign to Promote its Food Ingredients Leadership in U.S.

The new "Smart Choice" campaign focuses on Univar as a leading provider in food ingredients, demonstrated by the company's diverse portfolio of specialty and commodity solutions. Supported by leading suppliers that serve a variety of food and beverage categories and applications, the company offers customers valuable industry insights, rich technical support and application assistance. Additionally, Univar provides a suite of digital solutions that allow the customer to search, source, and self-serve anytime and from anywhere, which streamlines the buying journey. The campaign further differentiates Univar in the end-market by helping current and prospective customers understand Univar's value as a provider for food ingredient needs.

As a leading ingredient provider in North America with global suppliers and technical capabilities, Univar serves as a trusted advisor in sourcing food ingredients to address today's ever-evolving consumer preferences. Univar's food ingredients market segment was formed in response to market demand for industry-differentiated products and expertise. The company's application development specialists offer savvy recommendations about innovation trends, regulations, distribution strategies and recipe development, while Univar's technical guidance and development assistance serve as an extension of its customers' R&D efforts.

"At Univar, we provide our customers with a broad portfolio of products from leading suppliers, and experts who can help solve some of their most difficult application and distribution challenges," said Ian Gresham, Univar's chief marketing officer. "This new brand campaign will grow awareness of the full range of benefits offered to current and prospective Univar customers, including our streamlined digital purchasing solutions on MyUnivar.com where two-click ordering and product as well as formulation details are available to customers 24/7, on virtually any device."

"In addition, we will provide our customers with industry insights and trends, information about innovative product offerings, and formulation advice through our new quarterly eNewsletter, our blog, and published case studies—all of which will be available on our website and through our digital marketing efforts," added Gresham.

Austin Nichols, Univar's business director for food ingredients, noted "This new campaign brings awareness to the value added offerings Univar has along with the product portfolio that we provide—positioning Univar as the Smart Choice."

For more information on Univar Food Ingredients, visit Univar.com/food.

