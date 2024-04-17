DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that the Company has executed a Letter of Intent with ClearShift LLC ("ClearShift"), a leader in the development of gas-to-liquids technology and the production of carbon neutral specialty chemicals and low carbon fuels. In establishing this relationship, Univar Solutions plans to offer high-grade carbon neutral specialty chemicals from a forthcoming ClearShift facility in Louisiana.

"At Univar Solutions, we're committed to creating a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable world," said vice president, sustainable and natural products, Kelly Gilroy. "Our relationship with ClearShift is another positive step toward a lower carbon future as we support customers on their sustainability journeys." Post this Univar Solutions and ClearShift Take Steps to Advance Zero Carbon Specialty Chemicals

Univar Solutions will help provide Dallas, Texas-based ClearShift with a channel to market its premium carbon friendly products that are expected to come online in 2027. The relationship will also help bring to market a suite of products for customers from around the globe who are seeking more sustainable solutions.

"We are very proud to celebrate our partnership with Univar Solutions," said John Stephenson, CEO of ClearShift. "Delivering carbon neutral products at an affordable price is a huge step toward reducing the world's carbon footprint. With the help of Univar Solutions, our products will have a major impact on societal transition toward a cleaner climate for generations to come." Piper Sandler is serving as ClearShift's exclusive financial advisor.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

About ClearShift

ClearShift produces ultra-pure, environmentally friendly fuels and specialty chemicals using a cutting-edge gas-to-liquids (GTL) process, responsibly replacing legacy oil-based fuels and chemicals. Its GTL technology converts methane, flare gas and CO2 into low carbon fuels and non-combustible carbon neutral specialty chemicals, removing the associated CO2 from the air permanently. ClearShift helps companies convert pollution into profit, while reducing their carbon footprint. The goal is for ClearShift's forthcoming facility to produce over 38 million gallons per year (230 million pounds per year) of high-grade, carbon neutral specialty chemicals. ClearShift also produces clean hydrogen, which is consumed in its non-combustion production process. For further information, visit www.goclearshift.com

