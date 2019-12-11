Univar Solutions Announces Pledge to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C Campaign

"Univar Solutions is ready, willing and able to support this important campaign through our approach to sustainability, which includes our carbon neutrality target and our commitment to the UNGC," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "This marks a significant milestone in our global journey to a more sustainable future for Univar Solutions and our stakeholders."

The Company will measure its net carbon neutrality progress through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), ensuring credibility, transparency and cross-industry comparability.

"This pledge comes at a historically symbolic moment as we formalize our intentions at the same time as the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties 25 delegation meet to set out plans for achieving the Paris Climate Change Agreement," noted Liam McCarroll, global sustainability manager for Univar Solutions. "I look forward to working closely with our leadership and reporting our progress as we take this important next step."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.univarsolutions.com

