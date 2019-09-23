Univar Solutions Announces Sale of 11,594,268 Shares of Common Stock by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC

CD&R will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering representing the conclusion of a 9-year investment in Univar Solutions. No shares are being sold by Univar Solutions. Following the offering, it is expected that CD&R will no longer hold any shares of Univar Solutions' common stock.

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities.

