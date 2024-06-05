Univar Solutions Selected by Eastman as Distributor of Versatile Plasticizer Portfolio for Customers in Mexico Post this

"Our collaboration with Eastman spans various geographies and industries, and we are excited to partner further to bring more high-performing product offerings to the market," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. "We look forward to leveraging the strengths of two industry leaders and providing customers in Mexico with the key advanced additives they need to grow their businesses. We will be with them every step of the way, providing dedicated local and technical support and commercial execution."

Plasticizers are typically added to polymer-based materials during production to improve their physical properties. Eastman has a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality plasticizers that provide excellent resistance to high temperatures, chemicals, and UV light, making them ideal for extreme use. They can provide a longer product lifespan and reduce the need for frequent replacement or maintenance, so they are also considered cost-effective. Univar Solutions has a vast network of customers in Mexico, technical support through its network of Solution Centers, a global distribution footprint, product management, and supply chain expertise, making for an ideal partnership with a leading supplier like Eastman.

Rodrigo Santiago, vice president of Commercial Specialties for Latin America and Managing Director of Brazil for Univar Solutions, expressed his optimism regarding the partnership between Univar Solutions and Eastman. "Our relationship has grown substantially over the years, and we're excited to see it expand further. Eastman is a name that is synonymous with trust and confidence when it comes to innovative plasticizers. Our valued customers in Mexico will now enjoy access to a wider range of these versatile additives, unlocking new growth opportunities. When we bring together our expansive supply chain network, expertise in marketing and sales of highly technical, complex products like plasticizers, and Eastman's extensive experience in industrial and consumer markets, we're energized about our customers' future success."

"We are elated for this opportunity to further expand our relationship with Univar Solutions through the distribution, sales, and marketing of our versatile plasticizer portfolio," said Fernando de Vincenzo, Sales Manager for Latin America, at Eastman. "Univar Solutions and Eastman have an impressive combination of expertise, experience, and supply chain capabilities that will bring a first-class experience to customers and help enable success."

Univar Solutions works alongside customers and suppliers at its global Solution Centers, including its regional flagship in Mexico City, delivering innovations and solutions to help customers meet the latest market needs.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

