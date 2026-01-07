Univers Debuts EnOS™ AI Box, Powered by AMD, at CES 2026, Enabling Real-Time Intelligence at the Edge

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Univers, the global leader in AI and IoT platforms, today announced a new collaboration with AMD to launch the EnOS™ AI Box ("AI Box"), a compact edge device designed to bring advanced AI to the physical edge. The product is making its debut at CES 2026.

Powered by the Univers EnOS™ AIoT platform featuring the AMD Ryzen™ AI Embedded processor with integrated NPU, the AI Box combines heterogeneous compute, high-performance inference, real-time graphics, and industrial-grade IoT integration in a single device. By shifting intelligence from the cloud to the edge, it enables faster decision-making, resilient operations and secure local control even in disconnected environments.

"The world's physical systems are becoming intelligent, and that intelligence increasingly needs to run at the edge," said Mark Peng, Global Senior Director, Univers. "Univers is the digital layer enabling that shift. With an AMD Ryzen AI Embedded processor, the EnOS™ AI Box brings that intelligence to the physical edge with the speed and resilience modern environments demand."

"Delivering AI at the edge requires efficient, high-performance compute," said Yousef Khalilollahi, Corporate Vice President & GM, Embedded Business Group, AMD. "Our Ryzen AI Embedded processor provides the capabilities for Univers EnOS™ AI Box to run advanced models on-site, enabling fast inference and secure, local decision-making across a wide range of environments."

From industrial to retail and energy, the shift toward real-time, edge-native intelligence is accelerating. The AI Box supports this transformation by bringing advanced AI directly to the physical edge.

The AI Box Smart Retail solution delivers AI-powered operational intelligence to enhance customer experience and retail store performance. It leverages video analytics for customer behavior insights, smart shelves for inventory optimization, and occupancy and environmental data to improve energy efficiency

At CES, Univers and AMD will showcase how the AI Box can power next-generation Physical AI use cases, demonstrating real-time energy management, equipment diagnostics, and personalized retail experiences.

To experience the EnOS™ AI Box at CES visit the AMD Connect space at The Venetian Las Vegas, Titian Room 2302.

About Univers

Univers is the global leader in AI for Energy.

Univers' EnOS™ platform empowers enterprises across industries to solve complex energy challenges with intelligent, data-driven insights.

With 365 million devices connected, 845GW of renewable energy managed, and a global network of 1,200+ customers, we are the only global technology partner offering a truly comprehensive, end-to-end energy management solution, supporting enterprises at every stage of their energy transition journey.

For more information, please visit univers.com.

