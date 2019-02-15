Universal Brand Development And The LEGO Group Create New Jurassic World Adventures With "LEGO® Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar"

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL TOY FAIR -- Universal Brand Development (Universal) and the LEGO Group today announced an exciting expansion to the popular LEGO® Jurassic World portfolio of toys and content: a new building sets assortment inspired by an all-new, animated mini-series – LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. Following the adventures of Claire, Owen and fan-favorite dinosaurs seen in the 2018 animated specials, LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit, this new mini-series runs 13 episodes and will debut later this year.

Set in 2012, three years before the events of the Jurassic World movie, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar picks up where the story left off from LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit. Newly hired animal behaviorist Owen Grady and Assistant Manager of Park Operations Claire Dearing team up on Isla Nublar to deal with everything the Jurassic World park throws their way. And "everything" includes runaway dinosaurs, ongoing construction to expand the park, tourists everywhere, unpredictable tropical weather, and an impulsive boss! Plus, a mysterious saboteur with surprising ties to the park's past is on a quest to find a legendary treasure and destroy Jurassic World forever! What could possibly go wrong? Everything.

"The box office and retail success of 2018 proved Jurassic World is the definitive dinosaur brand," said Vince Klaseus, president of Universal Brand Development. "This year we're focused on continuing to expand the Jurassic World story through always-on content and new experiences for fans of all ages. Our partnership with the LEGO Group allows us to do just that and more."

Building on the success of the 2018 LEGO Jurassic World offering, the LEGO Group will globally launch four building sets that take the storytelling and role play opportunity beyond the blockbuster film year, giving fans the chance to bring new adventures, characters and dinosaurs home for even more play. The sets will hit shelves this fall, and are displayed in the LEGO booth #1335 in Hall 3B of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from February 16-19.

"Jurassic World is one of those properties that just works so well in LEGO form," said Jill Wilfert, vice president, licensing & entertainment for LEGO Group. "The theme and stories appeal to kids and adults at the same time, and with this content, we offer a fun and unique twist by adding LEGO creativity and humor to an evergreen property. We're thrilled to expand our successful partnership with Universal to introduce more original LEGO Jurassic World stories that will inspire imaginations and continued play."

Revealed for the first time today, four building sets based on LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar include:

75934 - Dilophosaurus on the Loose

Explore LEGO Jurassic World with Owen Grady and build his drone to look after the dinosaurs. Meet Hudson Harper, a kid who knows everything there is to know about dinosaurs. And build the market stall in the shape of a dinosaur head with LEGO bricks. But look out—a young Dilophosaurus has escaped and is creeping up behind Hudson. Fly to the rescue with Owen's drone, fire the net shooter and capture that dinosaur. Every day is an adventure with this action-packed LEGO playset!

Ages 6+, 168 pieces, $19.99 (USD)

75935 Baryonyx Face-Off: The Treasure Hunt

Rush to stop Danny Nedermeyer and Sinjin Prescott's dangerous treasure hunt in LEGO Jurassic World! According to legend, there is treasure hidden on Isla Nublar and Danny and Sinjin have a map and old videotape to help them find it. But when a Baryonyx dinosaur thinks they are trying to steal her fish, they have to hide out in an old trailer. Help Owen Grady and Claire Dearing fix up the off-road buggy. Then drive with them and Red the dog to catch the bad guys before they steal the treasure!

Ages 7+, 434 pieces, $59.99 (USD)

75937 - Triceratops Rampage

Take a ride on the awesome new LEGO Jurassic World Egg Spinner with Simon Masrani and Allison Miles. But, watch out—­there's been a power failure and the mighty Triceratops has smashed through the fence and escaped! Jump in the buggy with Owen Grady and speed to the rescue. Dangle a carrot in front of the mighty dinosaur to distract it and save the tourist. There's never a dull day in Jurassic World park!

Ages 7+, 447 pieces, $59.99 (USD)

75938 - T. rex vs Dino-Mech Battle

Danger! Danny Nedermeyer is roaming Jurassic World park in his huge Dino-Mech on a mission to steal the treasure hidden in the Isla Nublar volcano. But first he has to face the mighty T. rex. Jump in the boat with Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Vic Hoskins—plus baby Velociraptors Blue, Delta, Echo and Charlie—and speed to the battle scene. Fire the boat's stud shooters at the Dino-Mech. Put the T. rex to sleep with the tranquilizer gun. You must stop Danny before he finds a way to smash into the volcanic rock and steal the treasure!

Ages 8+, 716 pieces, $89.99 (USD)

About Jurassic World

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $5 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

About Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, and Live Entertainment based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is a business segment of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. For more information, visit universalbranddevelopment.com.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK, Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials.



Guided by the company spirit: "Only the best is good enough", the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com. For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit http://www.LEGO.com/aboutus



LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2019 The LEGO Group

