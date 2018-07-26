Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

16:50 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE : UHT ) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.67 per share on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2018.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings.   The Trust has sixty-nine investments in twenty states.

