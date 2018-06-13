Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend Increase

News provided by

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

17:15 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.67 per share on July 3, 2018 to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2018.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings.  The Trust has sixty-nine investments in twenty states.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-realty-income-trust-announces-dividend-increase-300666080.html

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Also from this source

Apr 26, 2018, 06:30 ET Universal Health Realty Income Trust Reports 2018 First Quarter...

Mar 15, 2018, 16:16 ET Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend Increase

News provided by

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

17:15 ET