Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend Increase

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.68 per share on July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2019

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has sixty-nine investments in twenty states.

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust