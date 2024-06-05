UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

News provided by

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Jun 05, 2024, 16:15 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.73 per share on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2024.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-six investments in twenty-one states.

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Also from this source

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST REPORTS 2024 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, net income was $5.3 million, or ...

UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.725 per share on March 29,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics