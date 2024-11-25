UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE
News provided byUniversal Health Realty Income Trust
Nov 25, 2024, 16:30 ET
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.735 per share on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2024.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-seven investments in twenty-one states.
SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust
