UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

News provided by

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Nov 25, 2024, 16:30 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to increase the quarterly dividend by $.005 and pay a dividend of $.735 per share on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2024.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service-related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-seven investments in twenty-one states.

SOURCE Universal Health Realty Income Trust

