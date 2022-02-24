UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS, 2022 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE AND $1.4 BILLION INCREASE TO STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $239.1 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $308.7 million, or $3.60 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2020. Net revenues increased by 6.1% to $3.275 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $3.087 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $235.1 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, as compared to $307.9 million, or $3.59 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2021 was a net favorable after-tax impact of approximately $26.2 million, or $.33 per diluted share, resulting from approximately $34 million of revenues recorded during the fourth quarter in connection with the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program, covering the period of July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, as discussed below in Kentucky Hospital Rate Increase Program;

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2020 were the following: (i) a favorable impact of approximately $151.4 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, resulting from the recording of approximately $200 million of grant revenues from various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), and; (ii) an unfavorable estimated impact of $42.1 million ($55 million pre-tax), or $.49 per diluted share, resulting from the information technology incident that occurred in September, 2020.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the fourth quarter of 2021, was a net aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $4.0 million, or $.05 per diluted share, consisting primarily of an after-tax unrealized gain of $4.1 million, or $.05 per diluted share, ($5.4 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the fourth quarter of 2020, was a net aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $849,000, or $.01 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized gain of $3.9 million, or $.05 per diluted share, resulting from an increase in the market value certain equity securities, and; (ii) a unfavorable after-tax impact of $3.0 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $464.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to $557.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $452.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $548.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $991.6 million, or $11.82 per diluted share, during the full year of 2021, as compared to $944.0 million, or $10.99 per diluted share, during the 2020 full year. Net revenues increased by 9.4% to $12.642 billion during 2021 as compared to $11.559 billion during 2020.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 was $991.7 million, or $11.82 per diluted share, as compared to $954.7 million, or $11.12 per diluted share, during the full year of 2020.

Our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, included the following:

a favorable after-tax impact of $74.0 million , or $.88 per diluted share, resulting from approximately $97 million of revenues recorded during 2021 in connection with the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program, covering the period of July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 , as discussed below in Kentucky Hospital Rate Increase Program ;

, or per diluted share, resulting from approximately of revenues recorded during 2021 in connection with the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program, covering the period of to , as discussed below in ; an unfavorable after-tax impact of approximately $39.2 million , or $.47 per diluted share, resulting from a $52 million increase to our reserves for self-insured professional and general liability claims recorded during 2021 resulting from unfavorable trends experienced in connection with the number of asserted claims and reported incidents and estimates of losses for those claims, and;

, or per diluted share, resulting from a increase to our reserves for self-insured professional and general liability claims recorded during 2021 resulting from unfavorable trends experienced in connection with the number of asserted claims and reported incidents and estimates of losses for those claims, and; an aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $28.4 million , or $.34 per diluted share, resulting from approximately $38 million of aggregate commercial insurance proceeds received during 2021 in connection with: (i) the unfavorable economic impact resulting from the previously disclosed information technology incident that occurred during 2020 ( $29 million aggregate proceeds received thus far representing partial recovery of the loss sustained), and; (ii) the COVID-19 pandemic (approximately $9 million of insurance proceeds received representing recovery of the policy maximum).

Our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, included the following: (i) a favorable impact of $308.6 million, or $3.61 per diluted share, resulting from the recording of grant revenues of approximately $413 million from various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the CARES Act; (ii) an unfavorable estimated impact of $51.3 million ($67 million pre-tax), or $.60 per diluted share, resulting from the information technology incident that occurred in September, 2020, and; (iii) a favorable impact of $21.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, resulting from $28 million of net revenues recorded in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program related to our acute care hospitals.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, were the following which, on a net aggregate basis, amounted to a de minimis amount: (i) an after-tax charge of $12.9 million, or $.15 per diluted share, ($16.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") recorded in connection with the costs related to extinguishment of debt resulting from various financing transactions completed during the third quarter of 2021; (ii) an after-tax unrealized gain of $10.4 million, or $.12 per diluted share, ($13.6 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.4 million, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $10.8 million, or $.13 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $3.3 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $7.4 million, or $.09 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.914 billion during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $1.860 billion during the full year of 2020. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $1.900 billion during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $1.860 billion during the full year of 2020.

Acute Care Services – Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

During the fourth quarter of 2021, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 8.9% and adjusted patient days increased by 5.0%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

At these facilities, excluding the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $155 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.7% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 7.5% during the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased by 4.4% including the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, and increased by 14.8% excluding the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 7.7% and adjusted patient days increased by 8.6%, as compared to the full year of 2020. At these facilities, excluding the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $316 million recorded during the full year of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 8.6% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 7.7% during the full year of 2021, as compared to 2020. During the full year of 2021, as compared to 2020, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased by 11.6% including the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the full year of 2020 and increased by 17.6% excluding the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues recorded during 2020.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

During the fourth quarter of 2021, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 1.5% and adjusted patient days increased 0.5%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

At these facilities, excluding the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $45 million recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 7.8% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 8.9% during the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased by 5.4% including the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020, and increased by 9.2% excluding the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 1.6% and adjusted patient days increased by 0.4%, as compared to the full year of 2020. At these facilities, excluding the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $97 million recorded during the full year of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 5.4% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 6.7% during the full year of 2021, as compared to the full year of 2020. During the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the full year of 2020, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased by 5.4% including the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the full year of 2020, and increased by 7.5% excluding the CARES Act and other governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the year ended December 31, 2020.

COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material effect on our operations and financial results since that time. The COVID-19 vaccination process commenced during the first quarter of 2021. Since that time through the second quarter of 2021, we had generally experienced a decline in COVID-19 patients as well as a corresponding recovery in non-COVID patient activity. However, during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, and continuing into the first quarter of 2022, our facilities have generally experienced an increase in COVID-19 patients resulting from the Delta and, more recently, the highly transmissible Omicron variants. Although booster doses for COVID-19 vaccinations began during the third quarter of 2021, and while we expect the administration of vaccines booster doses will assist in easing the number of COVID-19 patients, the pace at which this is likely to occur is very difficult to predict. Since the future volumes and severity of COVID-19 patients remain highly uncertain and subject to change, including potential increases in future COVID-19 patient volumes caused by new variants of the virus, as well as related pressures on staffing and wage rates, we are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results. However, developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect our financial performance during 2022.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity and Financing Transactions:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, our net cash provided by operating activities was $884 million as compared to $2.360 billion during the full year of 2020. The $1.476 billion net decrease in our cash provided by operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to full year of 2020, was due to: (i) an unfavorable change of $1.398 billion resulting primarily from the early return of the $695 million of Medicare accelerated payments which were repaid during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to a favorable change of $699 million experienced during 2020 resulting primarily from receipt of the Medicare accelerated payments; (ii) an unfavorable change of approximately $262 million due to the following, as provided for by the CARES Act: (1) a $178 million favorable impact experienced during 2020 resulting from the payment deferral of the employer's share of Social Security taxes, and; (2) an $84 million unfavorable impact experienced during 2021 resulting from the payment of the first of two installments to remit the deferred amount (the $94 million remaining payment deferral will be remitted during 2022); (iii) a favorable change of $137 million in accounts receivable due, in part, to the unfavorable impact experienced during 2020, and corresponding favorable impact experienced during 2021, resulting from the coding, billing and collection delays experienced during the fourth quarter of 2020 resulting from the information technology incident that occurred in September, 2020; (iv) a favorable change of $88 million resulting from an increase in net income plus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, gain/loss on sales of assets and businesses, costs related to extinguishment of debt and provision for asset impairment; (v) an unfavorable change of $64 million in accrued and deferred income taxes; (vi) a favorable change of $49 million in accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid, and; (vii) $26 million of other combined net unfavorable changes.

Liquidity and Financing Transactions:

As of December 31, 2021, we had $854 million of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding letters of credit.

In connection with the various financing transactions completed during the third quarter of 2021, our results of operations for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, include a $16.8 million pre-tax charge incurred for costs related to the extinguishment of debt. This pre-tax charge consisted of the following: (i) $6.8 million incurred to write-off unamortized deferred charges on the extinguished debt, and; (ii) a $10 million make-whole premium paid on the early redemption of the $400 million, 5.00% senior secured notes.

Stock Repurchase Program and Increased Authorization:

On February 24, 2022, our Board of Directors authorized a $1.4 billion increase to our stock repurchase program. Pursuant to this program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, pursuant to previous share repurchase authorizations, including a $1.0 billion increase to the program approved by our Board of Directors in July, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 3.43 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $432.3 million (approximately $126 per share). For the year ended December 31, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 8.41 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $1.201 billion (approximately $143 per share).

As of December 31, 2021, prior to the above-mentioned increased authorization approved in February, 2022, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $358.2 million. In January and February of 2022, we have repurchased an additional 2.30 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $299.1 million (approximately $130 per share). As of February 24, 2022, including the above-mentioned $1.4 billion increased authorization, we have an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $1.46 billion.

2022 Operating Results Forecast:

Reflected below is our 2022 guidance range for consolidated net revenues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization, and the impacts of other income/expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS-diluted") and capital expenditures.

Adjusted EPS-diluted and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, are non-GAAP financial measures and should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Please see the Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures - 2022 Operating Results Forecast schedule as included herein for additional information and a reconciliation to the financial forecasts as computed in accordance with GAAP.



For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

Low High Net revenues $13.424 billion $13.694 billion Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1.830 billion $1.927 billion Adjusted EPS-diluted $11.90 per share $12.90 per share Capital expenditures $950 million $1.100 billion

Our 2022 guidance contains a number of assumptions including, but not limited to, the following:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material unfavorable effect on our operations and financial results since that time. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto impact our business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on numerous factors and future developments, most of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is highly uncertain and subject to change. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but expect developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic to materially affect our financial performance in 2022 and may cause our 2022 actual operating results to differ materially from our 2022 operating results forecast. Please see additional disclosure above in COVID-19.

The 2022 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Our net revenues are estimated to be approximately $13.424 billion to $13.694 billion representing an increase of approximately 6.2% to 8.3% over our 2021 net revenues of approximately $12.642 billion .

to representing an increase of approximately 6.2% to 8.3% over our 2021 net revenues of approximately . Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is estimated to be approximately $1.830 billion to $1.927 billion as compared to our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI of $1.900 billion .

to as compared to our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI of . Our Adjusted EPS-diluted range is estimated to be $11.90 per diluted share to $12.90 per diluted share as compared to our adjusted net income attributable to UHS of $11.82 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021 , as calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule.

Kentucky Hospital Rate Increase Program:

In early 2021, CMS approved the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program ("HRIP") for SFY 2021, which covered the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. In December 2021, CMS approved the HRIP program period for the period July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Included in our financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 is approximately $34 million of HRIP reimbursement covering the six-month period of July 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Included in our financial results for the full year of 2021 was approximately $97 million of HRIP reimbursement covering the eighteen-month period of July 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021.

Programs such as HRIP require an annual state submission and approval by CMS. In December, 2021, CMS approved the program for the period of January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 at rates similar to the prior year. We estimate that our reimbursements pursuant to HRIP will approximate $58 million during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on February 25, 2022. The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on our website at www.uhs.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be available for one full year.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2021 were approximately $12.6 billion. In 2022, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; and in 2021 the Company ranked #270 on the Fortune 500 and #307 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has over 89,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 27 acute care hospitals, 335 behavioral health facilities, 40 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. In addition, UHS also has under construction, a new 170-bed acute care hospital located in Reno, Nevada, that is scheduled to be completed and opened during the first quarter of 2022. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our future operations and financial results will likely be materially impacted by developments related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the potential impact on future COVID-19 patient volumes resulting from new variants of the virus, the length of time and severity of the spread of the pandemic; the volume of cancelled or rescheduled elective procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients treated at our hospitals and other healthcare facilities; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of government and administrative regulation and stimulus on the hospital industry and potential retrospective adjustment in future periods of CARES Act and other grant income revenues recorded as revenues in prior periods; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of business closings and layoffs); potential disruptions to our clinical staffing and shortages and disruptions related to supplies required for our employees and patients; and potential increases to expenses related to staffing, supply chain or other expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financing perspective; and changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect our financial performance during 2022.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, the impact of ASU 2016-09, unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net revenues $3,275,251

$3,086,935

$12,642,117

$11,558,897















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,621,788

1,466,070

6,163,944

5,613,097 Other operating expenses 802,279

690,560

3,035,869

2,672,762 Supplies expense 374,157

351,324

1,427,134

1,288,132 Depreciation and amortization 133,363

133,930

533,213

510,493 Lease and rental expense 30,015

31,092

118,863

116,059

2,961,602

2,672,976

11,279,023

10,200,543















Income from operations 313,649

413,959

1,363,094

1,358,354















Interest expense, net 19,217

19,886

83,672

106,285 Other (income) expense, net (12,316)

(8,305)

(13,891)

(14)















Income before income taxes 306,748

402,378

1,293,313

1,252,083















Provision for income taxes 72,837

94,644

305,681

299,293















Net income 233,911

307,734

987,632

952,790















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") (5,213)

(974)

(3,958)

8,837















Net income attributable to UHS $239,124

$308,708

$991,590

$943,953































































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $3.03

$3.63

$11.99

$11.06















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $3.00

$3.60

$11.82

$10.99

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $239,124

$308,708

$991,590

$943,953 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (450)

(994)

(2,059)

(2,981) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $238,674

$307,714

$989,531

$940,972















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 78,808

84,728

82,519

85,061















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $3.03

$3.63

$11.99

$11.06















Weighted average number of common shares 78,808

84,728

82,519

85,061 Add: Other share equivalents 867

859

1,173

526 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 79,675

85,587

83,692

85,587















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $3.00

$3.60

$11.82

$10.99

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

December 31, 2021

revenues

December 31, 2020

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $239,124





$308,708



Depreciation and amortization 133,363





133,930



Interest expense, net 19,217





19,886



Provision for income taxes 72,837





94,644



EBITDA net of NCI $464,541

14.2%

$557,168

18.0%















Other (income) expense, net (12,316)





(8,305)



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $452,225

13.8%

$548,863

17.8%















Net revenues $3,275,251





$3,086,935



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $239,124

$3.00

$308,708

$3.60 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized gain on equity securities (4,119)

(0.05)

(3,880)

(0.05) Impact of ASU 2016-09 99

-

3,031

0.04 Subtotal adjustments (4,020)

(0.05)

(849)

(0.01) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $235,104

$2.95

$307,859

$3.59

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Twelve months ended

% Net

Twelve months ended

% Net

December 31, 2021

revenues

December 31, 2020

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $991,590





$943,953



Depreciation and amortization 533,213





510,493



Interest expense, net 83,672





106,285



Provision for income taxes 305,681





299,293



EBITDA net of NCI $1,914,156

15.1%

$1,860,024

16.1%















Other (income) expense, net (13,891)





(14)



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,900,265

15.0%

$1,860,010

16.1%















Net revenues $12,642,117





$11,558,897



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $991,590

$11.82

$943,953

$10.99 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (10,374)

(0.12)

3,313

0.04 Debt extinguishment costs 12,884

0.15

-

- Impact of ASU 2016-09 (2,423)

(0.03)

7,443

0.09 Subtotal adjustments 87

-

10,756

0.13 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $991,677

$11.82

$954,709

$11.12

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net income $233,911

$307,734

$987,632

$952,790 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Minimum pension liability 1,427

4,428

1,427

4,428 Foreign currency translation adjustment 2,441

31,899

(20,743)

13,619 Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax 3,868

36,327

(19,316)

18,047 Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 471

2,728

(1,487)

1,820 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 3,397

33,599

(17,829)

16,227















Comprehensive income 237,308

341,333

969,803

969,017 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,213)

(974)

(3,958)

8,837 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $242,521

$342,307

$973,761

$960,180

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 115,301

$ 1,224,490 Accounts receivable, net



1,746,635



1,728,928 Supplies



206,839



190,417 Other current assets



194,781



138,034 Total current assets



2,263,556



3,281,869













Property and equipment



10,770,702



9,885,888 Less: accumulated depreciation



(4,896,427)



(4,512,764)





5,874,275



5,373,124













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,962,624



3,882,715 Deferred income taxes



45,707



22,689 Right of use assets-operating leases



367,477



336,513 Deferred charges



6,525



4,985 Other



573,379



574,984 Total Assets

$ 13,093,543

$ 13,476,879













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 48,409

$ 331,998 Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,860,490



1,668,671 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants

6



376,151 Operating lease liabilities



64,484



59,796 Federal and state taxes



10,720



44,423 Total current liabilities



1,984,109



2,481,039













Other noncurrent liabilities



464,759



458,549 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



304,624



278,303 Medicare accelerated payments noncurrent



0



322,617 Long-term debt



4,141,879



3,524,253 Deferred income taxes



0



5,582













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



5,119



4,569













UHS common stockholders' equity



6,089,664



6,317,146 Noncontrolling interest



103,389



84,821 Total equity



6,193,053



6,401,967













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 13,093,543

$ 13,476,879

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Twelve months

ended December 31,

2021

2020







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $987,632

$952,790 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 533,213

510,493 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses (5,170)

1,957 Costs related to extinguishment of debt 16,831

1,365 Stock-based compensation expense 73,686

65,837 Provision for asset impairment 14,391

0 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (8,873)

(145,901) Accrued interest 4,950

(10,028) Accrued and deferred income taxes (54,030)

9,593 Other working capital accounts 46,526

124,545 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants (698,762)

698,768 Other assets and deferred charges (39,337)

(4,555) Other (82,075)

109,167 Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 186,215

159,223 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (91,502)

(113,085) Net cash provided by operating activities 883,695

2,360,169







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (855,659)

(731,307) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 25,425

8,168 Acquisition of businesses and property (105,415)

(52,009) Inflows (outflows) from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 1,357

(21,740) Decrease (increase) in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 100

(100) Costs incurred for purchase of information technology applications, net of refunds 19,726

(2,902) Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other 0

(2,672) Net cash used in investing activities (914,466)

(802,562)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (3,037,868)

(962,567) Additional borrowings 3,254,974

801,599 Financing costs (18,770)

(10,300) Repurchase of common shares (1,220,875)

(206,719) Dividends paid (65,896)

(17,344) Issuance of common stock 13,372

12,318 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (7,080)

(19,805) Purchase of ownership interests by minority members 13,193

17,959 Net cash used in financing activities (1,068,950)

(384,859)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (499)

739 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,100,220)

1,173,487 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,279,154

105,667 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $178,934

$1,279,154







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $75,607

$112,598







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $362,978

$286,247







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $167,234

$74,854

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)





















































% Change

% Change













3 Months ended

12 Months ended Same Facility:











12/31/2021

12/31/2021



















Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues (a)











4.4%

11.6% Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues





14.8%

17.6% Adjusted Admissions











8.9%

7.7% Adjusted Patient Days











5.0%

8.6% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues 3.7%

8.6% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues 7.5%

7.7%



















Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues (b)











5.4%

5.4% Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues





9.2%

7.5% Adjusted Admissions











1.5%

1.6% Adjusted Patient Days











0.5%

0.4% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues 7.8%

5.4% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues 8.9%

6.7%



















(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $155 million and $316 million recorded in the three and twelve-months

periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively. (b) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $45 million and $97 million recorded in the three and twelve-months

periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively.







































UHS Consolidated



Fourth Quarter Ended

Twelve months Ended





12/31/2021

12/31/2020

12/31/2021

12/31/2020



















Revenues



$3,275,251

$3,086,935

$12,642,117

$11,558,897 EBITDA net of NCI



$464,541

$557,168

$1,914,156

$1,860,024 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



14.2%

18.0%

15.1%

16.1% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$452,225

$548,863

$1,900,265

$1,860,010 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI

13.8%

17.8%

15.0%

16.1%



















Cash Flow From Operations



$322,020

$142,012

$883,695

$2,360,169 Days Sales Outstanding



49

50

50

55 Capital Expenditures



$189,634

$184,651

$855,659

$731,307



















Debt











$4,190,288

$3,856,251 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$6,089,664

$6,317,146 Debt / Total Capitalization











40.8%

37.9% Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











2.19

2.07 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)









2.21

2.07 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











4.74

1.63 Net Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)









2.19

1.45 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)







2.21

1.45 Net Debt / Cash From Operations (1) (2)









4.74

1.14



















(1) Latest 4 quarters.











(2) Debt, net of approximately $1.2 billion of short-term cash investments as of December 31, 2020.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the Three and Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,785,033

100.0%

$1,709,872

100.0%

$6,963,627

100.0%

$6,238,236

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

794,807

44.5%

701,927

41.1%

2,947,853

42.3%

2,611,143

41.9% Other operating expenses

440,571

24.7%

375,958

22.0%

1,656,848

23.8%

1,462,627

23.4% Supplies expense

317,142

17.8%

299,376

17.5%

1,218,969

17.5%

1,081,154

17.3% Depreciation and amortization

81,153

4.5%

83,321

4.9%

327,774

4.7%

318,077

5.1% Lease and rental expense

17,758

1.0%

19,414

1.1%

73,421

1.1%

69,638

1.1% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,651,431

92.5%

1,479,996

86.6%

6,224,865

89.4%

5,542,639

88.8% Income from operations

133,602

7.5%

229,876

13.4%

738,762

10.6%

695,597

11.2% Interest expense, net

257

0.0%

228

0.0%

1,006

0.0%

1,567

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

131

0.0%

-

-

567

0.0%

-

- Income before income taxes

$133,214

7.5%

$229,648

13.4%

$737,189

10.6%

$694,030

11.1%





































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,837,254

100.0%

$1,738,746

100.0%

$7,108,254

100.0%

$6,337,304

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

811,080

44.1%

702,099

40.4%

2,968,140

41.8%

2,611,514

41.2% Other operating expenses

466,768

25.4%

404,966

23.3%

1,772,312

24.9%

1,561,875

24.6% Supplies expense

322,010

17.5%

299,383

17.2%

1,224,664

17.2%

1,081,159

17.1% Depreciation and amortization

83,046

4.5%

83,368

4.8%

331,508

4.7%

318,124

5.0% Lease and rental expense

19,715

1.1%

19,414

1.1%

75,391

1.1%

69,638

1.1% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,702,619

92.7%

1,509,230

86.8%

6,372,015

89.6%

5,642,310

89.0% Income from operations

134,635

7.3%

229,516

13.2%

736,239

10.4%

694,994

11.0% Interest expense, net

257

0.0%

228

0.0%

1,006

0.0%

1,567

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

131

0.0%

-

-

567

0.0%

-

- Income before income taxes

$134,247

7.3%

$229,288

13.2%

$734,666

10.3%

$693,427

10.9%



(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $155 million and $316 million recorded in the three and twelve-months periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the Three and Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,390,581

100.0%

$1,319,149

100.0%

$5,394,647

100.0%

$5,116,728

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

740,469

53.2%

695,839

52.7%

2,874,224

53.3%

2,717,905

53.1% Other operating expenses

261,161

18.8%

236,198

17.9%

1,037,248

19.2%

929,922

18.2% Supplies expense

52,081

3.7%

50,681

3.8%

203,516

3.8%

204,442

4.0% Depreciation and amortization

45,377

3.3%

45,660

3.5%

182,303

3.4%

175,537

3.4% Lease and rental expense

9,843

0.7%

10,556

0.8%

41,182

0.8%

41,940

0.8% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,108,931

79.7%

1,038,934

78.8%

4,338,473

80.4%

4,069,746

79.5% Income from operations

281,650

20.3%

280,215

21.2%

1,056,174

19.6%

1,046,982

20.5% Interest expense, net

324

0.0%

368

0.0%

1,338

0.0%

1,447

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

(339)

(0.0)%

(1,277)

(0.1)%

96

0.0%

1,060

0.0% Income before income taxes

$281,665

20.3%

$281,124

21.3%

$1,054,740

19.6%

$1,044,475

20.4%





































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues (a)

$1,428,517

100.0%

$1,343,899

100.0%

$5,503,644

100.0%

$5,208,722

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

748,293

52.4%

699,906

52.1%

2,893,028

52.6%

2,727,129

52.4% Other operating expenses

298,099

20.9%

258,727

19.3%

1,145,879

20.8%

1,023,733

19.7% Supplies expense

52,567

3.7%

50,850

3.8%

204,840

3.7%

204,711

3.9% Depreciation and amortization

46,891

3.3%

47,931

3.6%

187,761

3.4%

182,012

3.5% Lease and rental expense

9,914

0.7%

11,354

0.8%

41,703

0.8%

45,505

0.9% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,155,764

80.9%

1,068,768

79.5%

4,473,211

81.3%

4,183,090

80.3% Income from operations

272,753

19.1%

275,131

20.5%

1,030,433

18.7%

1,025,632

19.7% Interest expense, net

1,216

0.1%

415

0.0%

4,780

0.1%

1,599

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

(339)

(0.0)%

(1,561)

(0.1)%

96

0.0%

776

0.0% Income before income taxes

$271,876

19.0%

$276,277

20.6%

$1,025,557

18.6%

$1,023,257

19.6%



(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $45 million and $97 million recorded in the three and twelve-months periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three Months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/21

12/31/20

% change

12/31/21

12/31/20

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

26

3.8%

335

334

0.3% Average licensed beds

6,654

6,476

2.7%

24,154

23,859

1.2% Average available beds

6,482

6,304

2.8%

24,054

23,759

1.2% Patient days

397,498

386,491

2.8%

1,526,510

1,522,352

0.3% Average daily census

4,320.6

4,201.0

2.8%

16,592.5

16,547.3

0.3% Occupancy-licensed beds

64.9%

64.9%

0.1%

68.7%

69.4%

-1.0% Occupancy-available beds

66.7%

66.6%

0.1%

69.0%

69.6%

-0.9% Admissions

77,352

72,877

6.1%

111,132

109,514

1.5% Length of stay

5.1

5.3

-3.0%

13.4

13.4

0.0%

























Inpatient revenue

$9,242,661

$7,866,580

17.5%

$2,455,659

$2,420,468

1.5% Outpatient revenue

5,352,067

4,067,550

31.6%

257,479

244,286

5.4% Total patient revenue

14,594,728

11,934,130

22.3%

2,713,138

2,664,754

1.8% Other revenue

174,909

275,271

-36.5%

79,961

109,554

-27.0% Gross hospital revenue

14,769,637

12,209,401

21.0%

2,793,099

2,774,308

0.7% Total deductions

12,932,383

10,470,655

23.5%

1,364,582

1,430,409

-4.6% Net hospital revenue

$1,837,254

$1,738,746

5.7%

$1,428,517

$1,343,899

6.3%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/21

12/31/20

% change

12/31/21

12/31/20

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

330

330

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,588

6,476

1.7%

23,782

23,661

0.5% Average available beds

6,416

6,304

1.8%

23,682

23,561

0.5% Patient days

394,045

386,491

2.0%

1,512,830

1,512,397

0.0% Average daily census

4,283.1

4,201.0

2.0%

16,443.8

16,439.1

0.0% Occupancy-licensed beds

65.0%

64.9%

0.2%

69.1%

69.5%

-0.5% Occupancy-available beds

66.8%

66.6%

0.2%

69.4%

69.8%

-0.5% Admissions

77,046

72,877

5.7%

109,681

108,527

1.1% Length of stay

5.1

5.3

-3.6%

13.8

13.9

-1.0%

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/21

12/31/20

% change

12/31/21

12/31/20

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

26

3.8%

335

334

0.3% Average licensed beds

6,566

6,457

1.7%

24,132

23,661

2.0% Average available beds

6,394

6,285

1.7%

24,030

23,559

2.0% Patient days

1,568,639

1,458,321

7.6%

6,162,780

6,142,823

0.3% Average daily census

4,297.6

3,984.5

7.9%

16,884.3

16,783.7

0.6% Occupancy-licensed beds

65.5%

61.7%

6.1%

70.0%

70.9%

-1.3% Occupancy-available beds

67.2%

63.4%

6.0%

70.3%

71.2%

-1.3% Admissions

305,296

286,535

6.5%

457,006

448,870

1.8% Length of stay

5.1

5.1

0.7%

13.5

13.7

-1.6%

























Inpatient revenue

$36,522,155

$30,562,093

19.5%

$9,927,401

$9,718,934

2.1% Outpatient revenue

20,633,921

16,272,520

26.8%

1,013,547

963,799

5.2% Total patient revenue

57,156,076

46,834,613

22.0%

10,940,948

10,682,733

2.4% Other revenue

659,136

788,694

-16.4%

269,435

332,766

-19.0% Gross hospital revenue

57,815,212

47,623,307

21.4%

11,210,383

11,015,499

1.8% Total deductions

50,706,958

41,286,003

22.8%

5,706,739

5,806,777

-1.7% Net hospital revenue

$7,108,254

$6,337,304

12.2%

$5,503,644

$5,208,722

5.7%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/21

12/31/20

% change

12/31/21

12/31/20

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

330

330

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,543

6,457

1.3%

23,740

23,477

1.1% Average available beds

6,371

6,285

1.4%

23,638

23,375

1.1% Patient days

1,564,828

1,458,321

7.3%

6,114,699

6,109,418

0.1% Average daily census

4,287.2

3,984.5

7.6%

16,752.6

16,692.4

0.4% Occupancy-licensed beds

65.5%

61.7%

6.2%

70.6%

71.1%

-0.8% Occupancy-available beds

67.3%

63.4%

6.1%

70.9%

71.4%

-0.8% Admissions

304,955

286,535

6.4%

451,493

445,737

1.3% Length of stay

5.1

5.1

0.8%

13.5

13.7

-1.2%

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures 2022 Operating Results Forecast (in thousands, except per share amounts)













































Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2022









% Net





% Net





Low

revenues

High

revenues Net revenues (a)



$13,424,000





$13,694,000























Adjusted net income attributable to UHS (a) (b) $878,145





$951,813























Depreciation and amortization



562,819





562,819



Interest expense



124,941





124,941



Other (income) expense, net



(8,197)





(8,197)



Provision for income taxes



272,464





295,321



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (a) (c)

$1,830,172

13.6%

$1,926,697

14.1%



















Adjusted net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a) (b) $11.90





$12.90























Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 73,634





73,634







(a) The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material unfavorable effect on our operations and financial results. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto impact our business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on numerous factors and future developments, most of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is highly uncertain and subject to change. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but expect developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic to materially affect our financial performance in 2022 and may cause our 2022 actual operating results to differ materially from our 2022 operating results forecast.

(b) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. The 2022 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

(c) Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is a non-GAAP financial measure. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.