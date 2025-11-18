UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on December 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of  December 1, 2025.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS") is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

