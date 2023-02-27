UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2023 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $174.8 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $239.1 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2021. Net revenues increased by 5.2% to $3.447 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $3.275 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2022, was $217.1 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, as compared to $235.1 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2022, was an aggregate favorable after-tax impact of approximately $19.6 million, or $.27 per diluted share, recorded in connection with $26.0 million of commercial insurance proceeds received during the quarter in connection with the following: (i) $15.7 million related to a business interruption and property damage claim at one of our behavioral health care facilities, and; (ii) $10.3 million related to a previously incurred information technology incident.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2021, was a net favorable after-tax impact of approximately $26.2 million, or $.33 per diluted share, resulting from approximately $34 million of revenues recorded during the fourth quarter of 2021 in connection with the Kentucky Medicaid managed care hospital rate increase program (covering the period of July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021).

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the fourth quarter of 2022, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $42.3 million, or $.59 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) a $44.1 million, or $.61 per diluted share, provision for asset impairment ($57.6 million pre-tax which is included in other operating expenses) recorded to write-down the asset value of an acute care hospital located in Las Vegas, Nevada, as discussed below in Provision for Asset Impairment, and; (ii) a $1.8 million, or $.02 per diluted share, unrealized gain ($2.3 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the fourth quarter of 2021, was a net aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $4.0 million, or $.05 per diluted share, consisting primarily of an after-tax unrealized gain of $4.1 million, or $.05 per diluted share, ($5.4 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $419.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $464.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of the provision for asset impairment and other (income) expense, net, was $471.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $452.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $675.6 million, or $9.14 per diluted share, during the full year of 2022, as compared to $991.6 million, or $11.82 per diluted share, during the full year of 2021. Net revenues increased by 6.0% to $13.399 billion during 2022, as compared to $12.642 billion during 2021.

Our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, included the following: (i) a favorable after-tax impact of $74.0 million, or $.88 per diluted share, resulting from approximately $97 million of revenues recorded during 2021 in connection with the Kentucky Medicaid managed care hospital rate increase program (covering the period of July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021); (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of approximately $39.2 million, or $.47 per diluted share, resulting from a $52 million increase to our reserves for self-insured professional and general liability claims recorded during 2021, and; (iii) an aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $28.4 million, or $.34 per diluted share, resulting from aggregate commercial insurance proceeds of approximately $38 million recorded during 2021 in connection with a previously incurred information technology incident and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $730.2 million, or $9.88 per diluted share, as compared to $991.7 million, or $11.82 per diluted share, during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the full year of 2022, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $54.6 million, or $.74 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) a $44.1 million, or $.60 per diluted share, provision for asset impairment ($57.6 million pre-tax which is included in other operating expenses), as discussed below in Provision for Asset Impairment, and; (ii) a $10.6 million, or $.14 per diluted share, unrealized loss ($13.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the full year of 2021, were the following which, on a net aggregate basis, amounted to a de minimis amount: (i) an after-tax charge of $12.9 million, or $.15 per diluted share, ($16.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") recorded in connection with the costs related to extinguishment of debt resulting from various financing transactions completed during the third quarter of 2021; (ii) an after-tax unrealized gain of $10.4 million, or $.12 per diluted share, ($13.6 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.4 million, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting".

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI was $1.594 billion during the full year of 2022, as compared to $1.914 billion during the full year of 2021. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI was $1.662 billion during the full year 2022, as compared to $1.900 billion during the 2021 full year.

Acute Care Services – Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

During the fourth quarter of 2022, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 5.5% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.6%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. At these facilities, during the fourth quarter of 2022, net revenue per adjusted admission decreased by 3.8% while net revenue per adjusted patient day decreased 0.2%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased by 2.6% during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 3.1% while adjusted patient days increased by 0.9%, as compared to the comparable twelve-month period of 2021. At these facilities, during the full year of 2022, net revenue per adjusted admission decreased by 0.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 1.9%, as compared to the comparable twelve-month period of 2021. Net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased by 4.1% during the full year of 2022, as compared to 2021.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

During the fourth quarter of 2022, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 0.7% while adjusted patient days increased by 2.0%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. At these facilities, during the fourth quarter of 2022, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.4% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 2.2%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services increased by 4.3% during the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 0.7% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.2%, as compared to the comparable twelve-month period of 2021. At these facilities, during the full year of 2022, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 4.0% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 3.5%, as compared to the comparable twelve-month period of 2021. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services increased by 4.2% during the full year of 2022, as compared to 2021.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, our net cash provided by operating activities was $996 million as compared to $884 million during the twelve-month period of 2021. The $112 million net increase in our net cash provided by operating activities during 2022, as compared to 2021, was due to: (i) a favorable change of $695 million from the early return of Medicare accelerated payments which were received during 2020 and repaid during the first quarter of 2021; (ii) an unfavorable change of $249 million in accounts receivable due, in part, to increased receivables related to supplemental Medicaid programs in various states as well as amounts outstanding at December 31, 2022, related to facilities and businesses that were opened/acquired during the past year; (iii) an unfavorable change of $238 million resulting from a decrease in net income plus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, gain/loss on sales of assets and businesses, costs related to extinguishment of debt and provision for asset impairments; (iv) an unfavorable change of $193 million from other working capital accounts due primarily to the timing of disbursements for accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation, as well as the payment during 2022, of a portion of the employer's share of the 2020 Social Security taxes which were deferred pursuant to the CARES Act; (v) an unfavorable change of $62 million in accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid; (vi) a favorable change of $59 million in other assets and deferred charges; (vii) a favorable change of $25 million in accrued and deferred income taxes, and; (viii) $75 million of other combined net favorable changes.

Liquidity:

As of December 31, 2022, we had $886 million of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

Stock Repurchase Program:

As of December 31, 2021, we had an aggregate remaining repurchase authorization of approximately $358 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program. In February of 2022, our Board of Directors authorized a $1.4 billion increase to the program. As of December 31, 2022, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $947 million.

Pursuant to the terms of our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we have repurchased 812,141 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $107.2 million (approximately $132 per share) pursuant to the program. During the full year of 2022, we have repurchased approximately 6.67 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $810.9 million (approximately $122 per share) pursuant to the program.

Provision for Asset Impairment:

Our financial statements for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, include a pre-tax provision for asset impairment of $57.6 million, which is included in other operating expenses on the accompanying consolidated statements of income, to write-down the asset value of Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, a 282-bed acute care hospital located in Las Vegas, Nevada. In early 2023, as a result of various competitive pressures and operational challenges experienced in the market, which had a significant unfavorable impact on the hospital's results of operations during the past year, as well as physical plant constraints and limitations resulting from the advanced age of the facility (which opened in 1971), we announced plans to discontinue all inpatient operations by March of 2023. During the next two years, we plan to continue providing emergency department services within a portion of the existing facility while we construct a new free-standing emergency department on the hospital's campus. The provision for asset impairment reduced the asset values of the facility's real estate and equipment to their estimated fair values.

2023 Operating Results Forecast:

Reflected below is our 2023 guidance range for consolidated net revenues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization, and the impacts of other income/expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS-diluted") and capital expenditures.

Adjusted EPS-diluted and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, are non-GAAP financial measures and should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Please see the Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures - 2023 Operating Results Forecast schedule as included herein for additional information and a reconciliation to the financial forecasts as computed in accordance with GAAP.



For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Low High Net revenues $14.044 billion $14.314 billion Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1.662 billion $1.753 billion Adjusted EPS-diluted $9.50 per share $10.50 per share Capital expenditures $725 million $875 million

Our 2023 guidance contains a number of assumptions including, but not limited to, the following:

The 2023 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Our net revenues are estimated to be approximately $14.044 billion to $14.314 billion representing an increase of approximately 4.8% to 6.8% over our 2022 net revenues of approximately $13.399 billion .

to representing an increase of approximately 4.8% to 6.8% over our 2022 net revenues of approximately . Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is estimated to be approximately $1.662 billion to $1.753 billion , as compared to our 2022 Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI of $1.662 billion .

to , as compared to our 2022 Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI of . Our projected interest expense during 2023 is estimated to increase by approximately $71 million , or 56%, over the interest expense incurred during 2022. The increase is due primarily to increases in our projected average cost of borrowings, and aggregate average borrowings outstanding, pursuant to our revolving credit and tranche A term loan facilities.

, or 56%, over the interest expense incurred during 2022. The increase is due primarily to increases in our projected average cost of borrowings, and aggregate average borrowings outstanding, pursuant to our revolving credit and tranche A term loan facilities. Our Adjusted EPS-diluted range is estimated to be $9.50 per diluted share to $10.50 per diluted share, as compared to our adjusted net income attributable to UHS of $9.88 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022 , as calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule.

Conference call information:

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2022 were approximately $13.4 billion. UHS ranked #297 on the Fortune 500; and #391 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 93,800 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 28 inpatient acute care hospitals, 331 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 39 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material effect on our operations and financial results since that time. The length and extent of the disruptions caused by the COVID–19 pandemic are currently unknown; however, we expect such disruptions to continue into the future. Since the future volumes and severity of COVID-19 patients remain highly uncertain and subject to change, including potential increases in future COVID-19 patient volumes caused by new variants of the virus, as well as related pressures on staffing and wage rates, we are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results. However, future developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could continue to materially affect our financial performance.

The nationwide shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel has been a significant operating issue facing us and other healthcare providers. Like others in the healthcare industry, we continue to experience a shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel at our acute care and behavioral health care hospitals in many geographic areas. In some areas, the labor scarcity is putting a strain on our resources and staff, which has required us to utilize higher–cost temporary labor and pay premiums above standard compensation for essential workers. This staffing shortage has required us to hire expensive temporary personnel and/or enhance wages and benefits to recruit and retain nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel. At certain facilities, particularly within our behavioral health care segment, we have been unable to fill all vacant positions and, consequently, have been required to limit patient volumes. These factors, which had a material unfavorable impact on our results of operations during 2022, could continue to have an unfavorable material impact on our results of operations for the foreseeable future.

In addition, the increase in interest rates has substantially increased our borrowings costs and reduced our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms. Additional increases in interest rates could have a significant unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and the resulting effect on the capital markets could adversely affect our ability to carry out our strategy.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill and long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net revenues $3,446,980

$3,275,251

$13,399,370

$12,642,117















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,701,083

1,621,788

6,762,256

6,163,944 Other operating expenses 919,673

802,279

3,445,733

3,035,869 Supplies expense 381,936

374,157

1,474,339

1,427,134 Depreciation and amortization 148,353

133,363

581,861

533,213 Lease and rental expense 34,551

30,015

131,626

118,863

3,185,596

2,961,602

12,395,815

11,279,023















Income from operations 261,384

313,649

1,003,555

1,363,094















Interest expense, net 43,887

19,217

126,889

83,672 Other (income) expense, net (4,838)

(12,316)

10,406

(13,891)















Income before income taxes 222,335

306,748

866,260

1,293,313















Provision for income taxes 51,966

72,837

209,278

305,681















Net income 170,369

233,911

656,982

987,632















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") (4,451)

(5,213)

(18,627)

(3,958)















Net income attributable to UHS $174,820

$239,124

$675,609

$991,590































































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.45

$3.03

$9.23

$11.99















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.43

$3.00

$9.14

$11.82

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $174,820

$239,124

$675,609

$991,590 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (156)

(450)

(748)

(2,059) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $174,664

$238,674

$674,861

$989,531















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 71,165

78,808

73,118

82,519















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.45

$3.03

$9.23

$11.99















Weighted average number of common shares 71,165

78,808

73,118

82,519 Add: Other share equivalents 627

867

714

1,173 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 71,792

79,675

73,832

83,692















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.43

$3.00

$9.14

$11.82

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

December 31, 2022

revenues

December 31, 2021

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $174,820





$239,124



Depreciation and amortization 148,353





133,363



Interest expense, net 43,887





19,217



Provision for income taxes 51,966





72,837



EBITDA net of NCI $419,026

12.2 %

$464,541

14.2 %















Other (income) expense, net (4,838)





(12,316)



Provision for asset impairment 57,550





-



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $471,738

13.7 %

$452,225

13.8 %















Net revenues $3,446,980





$3,275,251





Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $174,820

$2.43

$239,124

$3.00 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (1,778)

(0.02)

(4,119)

(0.05) Provision for asset impairment 44,055

0.61

-

- Impact of ASU 2016-09 -

-

99

- Subtotal adjustments 42,277

0.59

(4,020)

(0.05) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $217,097

$3.02

$235,104

$2.95

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Twelve months ended

% Net

Twelve months ended

% Net

December 31, 2022

revenues

December 31, 2021

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $675,609





$991,590



Depreciation and amortization 581,861





533,213



Interest expense, net 126,889





83,672



Provision for income taxes 209,278





305,681



EBITDA net of NCI $1,593,637

11.9 %

$1,914,156

15.1 %















Other (income) expense, net 10,406





(13,891)



Provision for asset impairment 57,550





-



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,661,593

12.4 %

$1,900,265

15.0 %















Net revenues $13,399,370





$12,642,117





Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $675,609

$9.14

$991,590

$11.82 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities 10,580

0.14

(10,374)

(0.12) Provision for asset impairment 44,055

0.60

-

- Debt extinguishment costs -

-

12,884

0.15 Impact of ASU 2016-09 -

-

(2,423)

(0.03) Subtotal adjustments 54,635

0.74

87

- Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $730,244

$9.88

$991,677

$11.82

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 102,818

$ 115,301 Accounts receivable, net



2,017,722



1,746,635 Supplies



218,517



206,839 Other current assets



198,283



194,781 Total current assets



2,537,340



2,263,556













Property and equipment



11,085,852



10,770,702 Less: accumulated depreciation



(5,167,394)



(4,896,427)





5,918,458



5,874,275













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,909,456



3,962,624 Deferred income taxes



68,397



45,707 Right of use assets-operating leases



454,650



367,477 Deferred charges



6,264



6,525 Other



599,623



573,379 Total Assets

$ 13,494,188

$ 13,093,543













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 81,447

$ 48,409 Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,760,588



1,860,496 Operating lease liabilities



67,776



64,484 Federal and state taxes



4,608



10,720 Total current liabilities



1,914,419



1,984,109













Other noncurrent liabilities



487,669



464,759 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



395,522



304,624 Long-term debt



4,726,533



4,141,879













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



4,695



5,119













UHS common stockholders' equity



5,920,582



6,089,664 Noncontrolling interest



44,768



103,389 Total equity



5,965,350



6,193,053













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 13,494,188

$ 13,093,543

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Twelve months

ended December 31,

2022

2021







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $656,982

$987,632 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 581,861

533,213 Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses 584

(5,170) Costs related to extinguishment of debt 0

16,831 Stock-based compensation expense 85,378

73,686 Provision for asset impairment 57,550

14,391 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (258,338)

(8,873) Accrued interest 1,835

4,950 Accrued and deferred income taxes (29,510)

(54,030) Other working capital accounts (146,692)

46,526 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants 2,391

(698,762) Other assets and deferred charges 19,918

(39,337) Other (8,676)

(82,075) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 174,723

186,215 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (141,983)

(91,502) Net cash provided by operating activities 996,023

883,695







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (734,001)

(855,659) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 12,001

25,425 Acquisition of businesses and property (20,309)

(105,415) Inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 94,913

1,357 Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 100

100 Costs incurred for purchase of information technology applications, net of refunds 0

19,726 Net cash used in investing activities (647,296)

(914,466)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (89,367)

(3,037,868) Additional borrowings 705,321

3,254,974 Financing costs (3,164)

(18,770) Repurchase of common shares (832,918)

(1,220,875) Dividends paid (58,449)

(65,896) Issuance of common stock 14,068

13,372 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,391)

(7,080) Purchase (sale) of ownership interests by (from) minority members (48,500)

13,193 Net cash used in financing activities (318,400)

(1,068,950)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,424)

(499) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,903

(1,100,220) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 178,934

1,279,154 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $200,837

$178,934







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $120,136

$75,607







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $250,759

$362,978







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $72,064

$167,234

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)





















































% Change

% Change













3 Months ended

12 Months ended Same Facility:











12/31/2022

12/31/2022



















Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues











2.6 %

4.1 % Adjusted Admissions











5.5 %

3.1 % Adjusted Patient Days











1.6 %

0.9 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











-3.8 %

-0.3 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











-0.2 %

1.9 %



















Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues











4.3 %

4.2 % Adjusted Admissions











0.7 %

0.7 % Adjusted Patient Days











2.0 %

1.2 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











3.4 %

4.0 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











2.2 %

3.5 %



















UHS Consolidated



Fourth Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended





12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021



















Revenues



$3,446,980

$3,275,251

$13,399,370

$12,642,117 EBITDA net of NCI



$419,026

$464,541

$1,593,637

$1,914,156 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



12.2 %

14.2 %

11.9 %

15.1 % Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$471,738

$452,225

$1,661,593

$1,900,265 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI



13.7 %

13.8 %

12.4 %

15.0 %



















Cash Flow From Operations



$297,304

$322,020

$996,023

$883,695 Days Sales Outstanding



54

49

55

50 Capital Expenditures



$164,446

$189,634

$734,001

$855,659



















Debt











$4,807,980

$4,190,288 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$5,920,582

$6,089,664 Debt / Total Capitalization











44.8 %

40.8 % Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











3.02

2.19 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)









2.89

2.21 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











4.83

4.74



















(1) Latest 4 quarters.



















Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the Three and Twelve Months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,862,515

100.0 %

$1,815,364

100.0 %

$7,281,739

100.0 %

$6,998,257

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

816,516

43.8 %

810,580

44.7 %

3,221,550

44.2 %

2,964,934

42.4 % Other operating expenses

480,121

25.8 %

444,753

24.5 %

1,860,791

25.6 %

1,661,418

23.7 % Supplies expense

320,978

17.2 %

322,020

17.7 %

1,224,070

16.8 %

1,224,499

17.5 % Depreciation and amortization

91,848

4.9 %

82,801

4.6 %

361,354

5.0 %

329,755

4.7 % Lease and rental expense

22,845

1.2 %

19,725

1.1 %

76,649

1.1 %

75,391

1.1 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,732,308

93.0 %

1,679,879

92.5 %

6,744,414

92.6 %

6,255,997

89.4 % Income from operations

130,207

7.0 %

135,485

7.5 %

537,325

7.4 %

742,260

10.6 % Interest expense, net

(241)

(0.0) %

257

0.0 %

1,109

0.0 %

1,006

0.0 % Other (income) expense, net

687

0.0 %

131

0.0 %

1,493

0.0 %

567

0.0 % Income before income taxes

$129,761

7.0 %

$135,097

7.4 %

$534,723

7.3 %

$740,687

10.6 %





































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,939,239

100.0 %

$1,837,254

100.0 %

$7,646,749

100.0 %

$7,108,254

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

834,647

43.0 %

811,080

44.1 %

3,332,535

43.6 %

2,968,140

41.8 % Other operating expenses

596,152

30.7 %

466,768

25.4 %

2,146,196

28.1 %

1,772,312

24.9 % Supplies expense

329,129

17.0 %

322,010

17.5 %

1,264,688

16.5 %

1,224,664

17.2 % Depreciation and amortization

97,557

5.0 %

83,046

4.5 %

383,115

5.0 %

331,508

4.7 % Lease and rental expense

23,330

1.2 %

19,715

1.1 %

86,654

1.1 %

75,391

1.1 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,880,815

97.0 %

1,702,619

92.7 %

7,213,188

94.3 %

6,372,015

89.6 % Income from operations

58,424

3.0 %

134,635

7.3 %

433,561

5.7 %

736,239

10.4 % Interest expense, net

(241)

(0.0) %

257

0.0 %

1,109

0.0 %

1,006

0.0 % Other (income) expense, net

1,982

0.1 %

131

0.0 %

2,788

0.0 %

567

0.0 % Income before income taxes

$56,683

2.9 %

$134,247

7.3 %

$429,664

5.6 %

$734,666

10.3 %



We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

































The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the Three and Twelve Months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,446,835

100.0 %

$1,387,252

100.0 %

$5,595,179

100.0 %

$5,371,512

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

787,332

54.4 %

738,503

53.2 %

3,075,718

55.0 %

2,863,708

53.3 % Other operating expenses

260,220

18.0 %

261,506

18.9 %

1,071,443

19.1 %

1,036,089

19.3 % Supplies expense

53,160

3.7 %

51,914

3.7 %

210,136

3.8 %

202,816

3.8 % Depreciation and amortization

46,507

3.2 %

46,426

3.3 %

180,958

3.2 %

183,843

3.4 % Lease and rental expense

10,631

0.7 %

9,439

0.7 %

42,657

0.8 %

40,438

0.8 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,157,850

80.0 %

1,107,788

79.9 %

4,580,912

81.9 %

4,326,894

80.6 % Income from operations

288,985

20.0 %

279,464

20.1 %

1,014,267

18.1 %

1,044,618

19.4 % Interest expense, net

992

0.1 %

991

0.1 %

3,749

0.1 %

3,312

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(4,921)

(0.3) %

(339)

(0.0) %

(6,343)

(0.1) %

96

0.0 % Income before income taxes

292,914

20.2 %

$278,812

20.1 %

$1,016,861

18.2 %

$1,041,210

19.4 %





































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,494,543

100.0 %

$1,428,517

100.0 %

$5,729,758

100.0 %

$5,503,644

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

796,455

53.3 %

748,293

52.4 %

3,107,216

54.2 %

2,893,028

52.6 % Other operating expenses

302,908

20.3 %

298,099

20.9 %

1,201,563

21.0 %

1,145,879

20.8 % Supplies expense

53,471

3.6 %

52,567

3.7 %

211,786

3.7 %

204,840

3.7 % Depreciation and amortization

47,752

3.2 %

46,891

3.3 %

186,555

3.3 %

187,761

3.4 % Lease and rental expense

11,065

0.7 %

9,914

0.7 %

43,868

0.8 %

41,703

0.8 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,211,651

81.1 %

1,155,764

80.9 %

4,750,988

82.9 %

4,473,211

81.3 % Income from operations

282,892

18.9 %

272,753

19.1 %

978,770

17.1 %

1,030,433

18.7 % Interest expense, net

1,217

0.1 %

1,216

0.1 %

5,323

0.1 %

4,780

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(4,921)

(0.3) %

(339)

(0.0) %

(6,843)

(0.1) %

96

0.0 % Income before income taxes

286,596

19.2 %

$271,876

19.0 %

$980,290

17.1 %

$1,025,557

18.6 %



We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

































The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three Months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/22

12/31/21

% change

12/31/22

12/31/21

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

28

27

3.7 %

331

335

-1.2 % Average licensed beds

6,987

6,654

5.0 %

24,228

24,154

0.3 % Average available beds

6,815

6,482

5.1 %

24,128

24,054

0.3 % Patient days

401,363

397,498

1.0 %

1,560,526

1,526,510

2.2 % Average daily census

4,362.6

4,320.6

1.0 %

16,962.2

16,592.5

2.2 % Occupancy-licensed beds

62.4 %

64.9 %

-3.8 %

70.0 %

68.7 %

1.9 % Occupancy-available beds

64.0 %

66.7 %

-4.0 %

70.3 %

69.0 %

1.9 % Admissions

81,314

77,352

5.1 %

112,272

111,132

1.0 % Length of stay

4.9

5.1

-3.9 %

13.9

13.7

1.2 %

























Inpatient revenue

$10,182,914

$9,242,661

10.2 %

$2,536,091

$2,455,659

3.3 % Outpatient revenue

6,452,816

5,352,067

20.6 %

257,601

257,479

0.0 % Total patient revenue

16,635,730

14,594,728

14.0 %

2,793,692

2,713,138

3.0 % Other revenue

203,952

174,909

16.6 %

82,734

79,961

3.5 % Gross hospital revenue

16,839,682

14,769,637

14.0 %

2,876,426

2,793,099

3.0 % Total deductions

14,900,443

12,932,383

15.2 %

1,381,883

1,364,582

1.3 % Net hospital revenue

$1,939,239

$1,837,254

5.6 %

$1,494,543

$1,428,517

4.6 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/22

12/31/21

% change

12/31/22

12/31/21

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

327

327

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,829

6,654

2.6 %

23,770

23,710

0.3 % Average available beds

6,657

6,482

2.7 %

23,670

23,610

0.3 % Patient days

396,566

397,498

-0.2 %

1,540,365

1,507,742

2.2 % Average daily census

4,310.5

4,320.6

-0.2 %

16,743.1

16,388.5

2.2 % Occupancy-licensed beds

63.1 %

64.9 %

-2.8 %

70.4 %

69.1 %

1.9 % Occupancy-available beds

64.8 %

66.7 %

-2.9 %

70.7 %

69.4 %

1.9 % Admissions

80,105

77,352

3.6 %

110,378

109,380

0.9 % Length of stay

5.0

5.1

-3.7 %

14.0

13.8

1.2 %

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/22

12/31/21

% change

12/31/22

12/31/21

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

28

27

3.7 %

331

335

-1.2 % Average licensed beds

6,923

6,566

5.4 %

24,259

24,132

0.5 % Average available beds

6,751

6,394

5.6 %

24,159

24,030

0.5 % Patient days

1,569,611

1,568,639

0.1 %

6,230,124

6,162,780

1.1 % Average daily census

4,300.3

4,297.6

0.1 %

17,068.8

16,884.3

1.1 % Occupancy-licensed beds

62.1 %

65.5 %

-5.1 %

70.4 %

70.0 %

0.6 % Occupancy-available beds

63.7 %

67.2 %

-5.2 %

70.7 %

70.3 %

0.6 % Admissions

311,537

305,296

2.0 %

459,245

457,006

0.5 % Length of stay

5.0

5.1

-1.9 %

13.6

13.5

0.6 %

























Inpatient revenue

$40,004,670

$36,522,155

9.5 %

$10,116,566

$9,927,401

1.9 % Outpatient revenue

24,813,718

20,633,921

20.3 %

1,031,370

1,013,547

1.8 % Total patient revenue

64,818,388

57,156,076

13.4 %

11,147,936

10,940,948

1.9 % Other revenue

806,587

659,136

22.4 %

292,018

269,435

8.4 % Gross hospital revenue

65,624,975

57,815,212

13.5 %

11,439,954

11,210,383

2.0 % Total deductions

57,978,226

50,706,958

14.3 %

5,710,196

5,706,739

0.1 % Net hospital revenue

$7,646,749

$7,108,254

7.6 %

$5,729,758

$5,503,644

4.1 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/22

12/31/21

% change

12/31/22

12/31/21

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

327

327

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,760

6,566

3.0 %

23,835

23,749

0.4 % Average available beds

6,588

6,394

3.0 %

23,735

23,647

0.4 % Patient days

1,546,067

1,568,639

-1.4 %

6,164,887

6,091,704

1.2 % Average daily census

4,235.8

4,297.6

-1.4 %

16,890.1

16,689.6

1.2 % Occupancy-licensed beds

62.7 %

65.5 %

-4.3 %

70.9 %

70.3 %

0.8 % Occupancy-available beds

64.3 %

67.2 %

-4.3 %

71.2 %

70.6 %

0.8 % Admissions

307,462

305,296

0.7 %

452,772

449,670

0.7 % Length of stay

5.0

5.1

-2.1 %

13.6

13.5

0.5 %

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures 2023 Operating Results Forecast (in thousands, except per share amounts)













































Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2023









% Net





% Net





Low

revenues

High

revenues Net revenues



$14,044,000





$14,314,000























Adjusted net income attributable to UHS (a)

$664,317





$733,766























Depreciation and amortization



594,393





594,393



Interest expense



197,960





197,960



Other (income) expense, net



(3,256)





(3,256)



Provision for income taxes



208,636





230,447



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (b)



$1,662,050

11.8 %

$1,753,310

12.2 %



















Adjusted net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a) $9.50





$10.50























Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 69,847





69,847







(a) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. The 2023 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





















(b) Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is a non-GAAP financial measure. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

