UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $163.1 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $153.9 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2022. Net revenues increased by 5.3% to $3.468 billion during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $3.293 billion during the first quarter of 2022.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first quarter of 2023, was $167.6 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, as compared to $163.5 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2022.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results were unrealized losses of $4.5 million, or $.06 per diluted share, ($5.8 million pre-tax) during the first quarter of 2023 and $9.5 million, or $.13 per diluted share, ($12.5 million pre-tax) during the first quarter of 2022. These unrealized losses, which are included in "Other (income) expense, net", resulted from decreases in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $407.3 million during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $368.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $421.1 million during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $379.5 million during the first quarter of 2022.

Acute Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

During the first quarter of 2023, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 10.5% while adjusted patient days increased by 3.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2022. At these facilities, during the first quarter of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission decreased by 7.5% while net revenue per adjusted patient day decreased 1.5%, as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased by 3.5% during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

During the first quarter of 2023, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 7.5% while adjusted patient days increased by 4.7%, as compared to the first quarter of 2022. At these facilities, during the first quarter of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 2.2% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 5.0%, as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services increased by 9.7% during the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, our net cash provided by operating activities was $291 million as compared to $445 million during the first three months of 2022. The $155 million net decrease in our net cash provided by operating activities was due primarily to an unfavorable change of $183 million in other working capital accounts due primarily to the timing of disbursements for accrued compensation and accounts payable.

Liquidity:

As of March 31, 2023, we had $875 million of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

Stock Repurchase Program:

As of December 31, 2022, we had an aggregate remaining repurchase authorization of approximately $947 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program. Pursuant to the terms of our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions. During the first quarter of 2023, we have repurchased 650,000 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $78.7 million (approximately $121 per share) pursuant to the program. As of March 31, 2023, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $869 million.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on April 26, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at www.uhs.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2022 were approximately $13.4 billion. UHS ranked #297 on the Fortune 500; and #391 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 93,800 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 27 inpatient acute care hospitals, 331 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 40 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:

The nationwide shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel has been a significant operating issue facing us and other healthcare providers. In some areas, the labor scarcity is putting a strain on our resources and staff, which has required us to utilize higher–cost temporary labor and pay premiums above standard compensation for essential workers. These factors, which had a material unfavorable impact on our results of operations during 2022, could continue to have an unfavorable material impact on our results of operations for the foreseeable future.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material effect on our operations and financial results since that time. The length and extent of the disruptions caused by the COVID–19 pandemic are currently unknown; however, we expect such disruptions to continue into the future which could materially affect our financial performance.

A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs, if adopted, could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations.

The increase in interest rates has substantially increased our borrowings costs and reduced our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms. Additional increases in interest rates could have a significant unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and the resulting effect on the capital markets could adversely affect our ability to carry out our strategy.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill and long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.





Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three months

ended March 31,

2023

2022







Net revenues $3,467,518

$3,292,956







Operating charges:





Salaries, wages and benefits 1,753,335

1,692,270 Other operating expenses 878,951

820,934 Supplies expense 379,989

371,073 Depreciation and amortization 141,621

143,784 Lease and rental expense 34,922

32,038

3,188,818

3,060,099







Income from operations 278,700

232,857







Interest expense, net 50,876

21,673 Other (income) expense, net 13,723

11,201







Income before income taxes 214,101

199,983







Provision for income taxes 51,726

48,962







Net income 162,375

151,021







Less: Net income (loss) attributable to





noncontrolling interests ("NCI") (740)

(2,892)







Net income attributable to UHS $163,115

$153,913















































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.31

$2.05







Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.28

$2.02









Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended March 31,

2023

2022 Basic and diluted:





Net income attributable to UHS $163,115

$153,913 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (129)

(249) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $162,986

$153,664







Weighted average number of common shares - basic 70,535

75,030







Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.31

$2.05







Weighted average number of common shares 70,535

75,030 Add: Other share equivalents 952

1,011 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 71,487

76,041







Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.28

$2.02









Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

March 31, 2023

revenues

March 31, 2022

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $163,115





$153,913



Depreciation and amortization 141,621





143,784



Interest expense, net 50,876





21,673



Provision for income taxes 51,726





48,962



EBITDA net of NCI $407,338

11.7 %

$368,332

11.2 %















Other (income) expense, net 13,723





11,201



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $421,061

12.1 %

$379,533

11.5 %















Net revenues $3,467,518





$3,292,956



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $163,115

$2.28

$153,913

$2.02 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on equity securities 4,461

0.06

9,537

0.13 Subtotal adjustments 4,461

0.06

9,537

0.13 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $167,576

$2.34

$163,450

$2.15

































Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















March 31,



December 31,





2023



2022 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 109,969

$ 102,818 Accounts receivable, net



2,032,184



2,017,722 Supplies



216,236



218,517 Other current assets



200,710



198,283 Total current assets



2,559,099



2,537,340













Property and equipment



11,251,315



11,085,852 Less: accumulated depreciation



(5,297,174)



(5,167,394)





5,954,141



5,918,458













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,913,906



3,909,456 Deferred income taxes



90,918



68,397 Right of use assets-operating leases



458,189



454,650 Deferred charges



5,987



6,264 Other



573,719



599,623 Total Assets

$ 13,555,959

$ 13,494,188













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 96,235

$ 81,447 Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,636,102



1,760,588 Operating lease liabilities



73,189



67,776 Federal and state taxes



57,858



4,608 Total current liabilities



1,863,384



1,914,419













Other noncurrent liabilities



532,080



487,669 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



396,488



395,522 Long-term debt



4,707,321



4,726,533













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



4,269



4,695













UHS common stockholders' equity



6,012,108



5,920,582 Noncontrolling interest



40,309



44,768 Total equity



6,052,417



5,965,350













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 13,555,959

$ 13,494,188















Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three months





ended March 31,

2023

2022







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $162,375

$151,021 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 141,621

143,784 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses (295)

1,084 Stock-based compensation expense 20,964

19,055 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (15,723)

(15,073) Accrued interest (662)

180 Accrued and deferred income taxes 46,576

47,548 Other working capital accounts (119,605)

63,308 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants 136

250 Other assets and deferred charges 24,727

26,042 Other 7,030

(4,020) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 42,545

41,685 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (18,936)

(29,431) Net cash provided by operating activities 290,753

445,433







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (168,752)

(200,002) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 9,259

10,232 (Outflows) inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment (18,818)

20,710 Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 0

100 Net cash used in investing activities (178,311)

(168,960)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (16,489)

(11,966) Additional borrowings 11,300

117,400 Financing costs (292)

0 Repurchase of common shares (85,039)

(365,505) Dividends paid (14,214)

(14,875) Issuance of common stock 2,988

3,503 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (4,145)

(5,289) Sale of ownership interests from minority members 0

(1,307) Net cash used in financing activities (105,891)

(278,039)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,650

(2,232) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,201

(3,798) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 200,837

178,934 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $209,038

$175,136







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $50,279

$20,388







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $2,360

$4,423







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $61,341

$90,730

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)

































% Change









3 Months ended Same Facility:







3/31/2023











Acute Care Hospitals









Revenues







3.5 % Adjusted Admissions







10.5 % Adjusted Patient Days







3.7 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission







-7.5 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day







-1.5 %











Behavioral Health Hospitals









Revenues







9.7 % Adjusted Admissions







7.5 % Adjusted Patient Days







4.7 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission







2.2 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day







5.0 %











UHS Consolidated



First Quarter Ended





3/31/2023

3/31/2022











Revenues



$3,467,518

$3,292,956 EBITDA net of NCI



$407,338

$368,332 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



11.7 %

11.2 % Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$421,061

$379,533 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI



12.1 %

11.5 %











Cash Flow From Operations



$290,753

$445,433 Days Sales Outstanding



53

48 Capital Expenditures



$168,752

$200,002











Debt



$4,803,556

$4,299,175 UHS' Shareholders Equity



$6,012,108

$5,867,872 Debt / Total Capitalization



44.4 %

42.3 % Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)



2.94

2.32 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)



2.82

2.32 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)



5.71

3.42











(1) Latest 4 quarters.























Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the Three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands)



































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,889,080

100.0 %

$1,824,697

100.0 % Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

810,553

42.9 %

811,643

44.5 % Other operating expenses

492,400

26.1 %

434,470

23.8 % Supplies expense

316,256

16.7 %

310,082

17.0 % Depreciation and amortization

86,927

4.6 %

91,764

5.0 % Lease and rental expense

23,592

1.2 %

20,705

1.1 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,729,728

91.6 %

1,668,664

91.4 % Income from operations

159,352

8.4 %

156,033

8.6 % Interest expense, net

(577)

(0.0) %

638

0.0 % Other (income) expense, net

6,213

0.3 %

201

0.0 % Income before income taxes

$153,716

8.1 %

$155,194

8.5 %





















































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,973,532

100.0 %

$1,912,316

100.0 % Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

843,960

42.8 %

843,906

44.1 % Other operating expenses

544,300

27.6 %

482,078

25.2 % Supplies expense

328,060

16.6 %

321,427

16.8 % Depreciation and amortization

93,326

4.7 %

94,534

4.9 % Lease and rental expense

24,154

1.2 %

20,852

1.1 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,833,800

92.9 %

1,762,797

92.2 % Income from operations

139,732

7.1 %

149,519

7.8 % Interest expense, net

(577)

(0.0) %

638

0.0 % Other (income) expense, net

7,013

0.4 %

201

0.0 % Income before income taxes

$133,296

6.8 %

$148,680

7.8 %





















We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.























The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the Three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands)



































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services





































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,459,719

100.0 %

$1,330,812

100.0 % Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

805,946

55.2 %

746,160

56.1 % Other operating expenses

277,369

19.0 %

268,548

20.2 % Supplies expense

52,330

3.6 %

49,618

3.7 % Depreciation and amortization

45,001

3.1 %

45,482

3.4 % Lease and rental expense

10,582

0.7 %

10,261

0.8 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,191,228

81.6 %

1,120,069

84.2 % Income from operations

268,491

18.4 %

210,743

15.8 % Interest expense, net

1,078

0.1 %

1,227

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(576)

(0.0) %

(115)

(0.0) % Income before income taxes

267,989

18.4 %

$209,631

15.8 %





















































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































Three months ended

Three months ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,490,489

100.0 %

$1,366,467

100.0 % Operating charges:















Salaries, wages and benefits

809,786

54.3 %

753,886

55.2 % Other operating expenses

305,232

20.5 %

298,467

21.8 % Supplies expense

52,488

3.5 %

50,178

3.7 % Depreciation and amortization

45,619

3.1 %

46,079

3.4 % Lease and rental expense

10,668

0.7 %

10,820

0.8 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,223,793

82.1 %

1,159,430

84.8 % Income from operations

266,696

17.9 %

207,037

15.2 % Interest expense, net

1,211

0.1 %

1,365

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(871)

(0.1) %

(115)

(0.0) % Income before income taxes

266,356

17.9 %

$205,787

15.1 %





















We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.























The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



3/31/23

3/31/22

% change

3/31/23

3/31/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

331

336

-1.5 % Average licensed beds

6,798

6,749

0.7 %

24,232

24,243

0.0 % Average available beds

6,626

6,577

0.7 %

24,132

24,143

0.0 % Patient days

404,253

405,952

-0.4 %

1,572,571

1,506,351

4.4 % Average daily census

4,491.7

4,510.6

-0.4 %

17,473.0

16,737.2

4.4 % Occupancy-licensed beds

66.1 %

66.8 %

-1.1 %

72.1 %

69.0 %

4.4 % Occupancy-available beds

67.8 %

68.6 %

-1.2 %

72.4 %

69.3 %

4.4 % Admissions

80,126

75,289

6.4 %

120,560

112,433

7.2 % Length of stay

5.0

5.4

-6.4 %

13.0

13.4

-2.6 %

























Inpatient revenue

$11,401,491

$10,239,231

11.4 %

$2,627,990

$2,436,474

7.9 % Outpatient revenue

7,296,116

5,775,539

26.3 %

272,371

257,113

5.9 % Total patient revenue

18,697,607

16,014,770

16.8 %

2,900,361

2,693,587

7.7 % Other revenue

221,993

184,481

20.3 %

65,318

66,697

-2.1 % Gross hospital revenue

18,919,600

16,199,251

16.8 %

2,965,679

2,760,284

7.4 % Total deductions

16,946,068

14,286,935

18.6 %

1,475,190

1,393,817

5.8 % Net hospital revenue

$1,973,532

$1,912,316

3.2 %

$1,490,489

$1,366,467

9.1 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



3/31/23

3/31/22

% change

3/31/23

3/31/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0 %

329

329

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,452

6,467

-0.2 %

23,986

23,887

0.4 % Average available beds

6,280

6,295

-0.2 %

23,886

23,787

0.4 % Patient days

392,589

390,258

0.6 %

1,557,918

1,488,843

4.6 % Average daily census

4,362.1

4,336.2

0.6 %

17,310.2

16,542.7

4.6 % Occupancy-licensed beds

67.6 %

67.1 %

0.8 %

72.2 %

69.3 %

4.2 % Occupancy-available beds

69.5 %

68.9 %

0.8 %

72.5 %

69.5 %

4.2 % Admissions

77,737

72,507

7.2 %

119,021

110,735

7.5 % Length of stay

5.1

5.4

-6.2 %

13.1

13.4

-2.6 %



























