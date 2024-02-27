UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2024 OPERATING RESULTS FORECAST

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $216.4 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $174.8 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. Net revenues increased by 7.4% to $3.704 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $3.447 billion during the fourth quarter of 2022.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $214.9 million, or $3.13 per diluted share, as compared to $217.1 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2023, were net incremental reimbursements (net of related provider taxes) of approximately $17.8 million, or $.20 per diluted share, recorded in connection with the recently approved Mississippi Hospital Access Program covering the period of July 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2022, was an aggregate favorable after-tax impact of approximately $19.6 million, or $.27 per diluted share, recorded in connection with $26.0 million of commercial insurance proceeds received during the quarter in connection with the following: (i) $15.7 million related to a business interruption and property damage claim at one of our behavioral health care facilities, and; (ii) $10.3 million related to a previously incurred information technology incident.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results were unrealized after-tax gains of $1.5 million, or $.03 per diluted share ($1.9 million pre-tax), during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $1.8 million, or $.02 per diluted share ($2.3 million pre-tax) during the fourth quarter of 2022. These unrealized gains, which are included in "Other (income) expense, net", resulted from increases in the market value of certain equity securities. In addition, as discussed below, included in our reported results during the fourth quarter of 2022 was an unfavorable after-tax impact of $44.1 million, or $.61 per diluted share, resulting from a provision for asset impairment ($57.6 million pre-tax which is included in other operating expenses) recorded to write-down the asset value of an acute care hospital, as discussed below.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $476.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $419.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, and provision for asset impairment (during the fourth quarter of 2022), was $473.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $471.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $717.8 million, or $10.23 per diluted share, during the full year 2023, as compared to $675.6 million, or $9.14 per diluted share, during 2022. Net revenues increased by 6.6% to $14.282 billion during the full year of 2023, as compared to $13.399 billion during 2022.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, was $739.4 million, or $10.54 per diluted share, as compared to $730.2 million, or $9.88 per diluted share, during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results were unrealized after-tax losses of $21.6 million, or $.31 per diluted share ($28.2 million pre-tax), during 2023, and $10.6 million, or $.14 per diluted share ($13.8 million pre-tax) during 2022. These unrealized losses, which are included in "Other (income) expense, net", resulted from decreases in the market value of certain equity securities. In addition, included in our reported results during the full year of 2022 was an unfavorable after-tax impact of $44.1 million, or $.60 per diluted share, resulting from a provision for asset impairment, ($57.6 million pre-tax which is included in other operating expenses), as discussed below.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI"), was $1.714 billion during 2023, as compared to $1.594 billion during 2022. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, and provision for asset impairment (during 2022), was $1.742 billion during 2023, as compared to $1.662 billion during 2022.

Acute Care Services – Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

During the fourth quarter of 2023, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 5.6% while adjusted patient days increased by 4.3%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. At these facilities, during the fourth quarter of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.7% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 5.0%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 9.7% during the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 7.6% while adjusted patient days increased by 4.7%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. At these facilities, during the full year of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission decreased by 0.6% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 2.2%, as compared to 2022. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.6% during the full year of 2023, as compared to 2022.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

During the fourth quarter of 2023, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 1.4% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.1%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. At these facilities, during the fourth quarter of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 5.8% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 6.1%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 7.2% during the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 3.2% while adjusted patient days increased by 2.1%, as compared to the comparable period of 2022. At these facilities, during the full year of 2023, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 4.7% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 5.9%, as compared to 2022. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 8.0% during 2023, as compared to 2022.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023, our net cash provided by operating activities was $1.268 billion as compared to $996 million during the full year of 2022. Included in the $272 million net increase in our net cash provided by operating activities was a favorable change of $114 million in other working capital accounts due primarily to the timing of disbursements for accrued compensation and certain other accrued liabilities, as well as a favorable change of $76 million in accounts receivable.

Liquidity:

As of December 31, 2023, we had $701 million of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

Stock Repurchase Program:

As of January 1, 2023, we had an aggregate remaining repurchase authorization of approximately $947 million pursuant to our stock repurchase program. Pursuant to the terms of our stock repurchase program, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we have repurchased 1.13 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $157.3 million (approximately $139 per share) pursuant to the program. During the full year of 2023, we have repurchased approximately 3.86 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $524.5 million (approximately $136 per share) pursuant to the program.

As of December 31, 2023, we had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of approximately $423 million.

2024 Operating Results Forecast:

Reflected below is our 2024 forecasted range for consolidated net revenues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization, and the impacts of other income/expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), net income attributable to UHS per diluted share ("EPS-diluted") and capital expenditures.

Our 2024 forecasted range of net income attributable to UHS, and EPS-diluted, exclude certain items as described below because we do not believe we can forecast those items with sufficient accuracy. Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures - 2024 Operating Results Forecast schedule as included herein for additional information and a reconciliation of our 2024 forecasted range of net income attributable to UHS to our 2024 forecasted range of Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2024



Low High Net revenues $15.411 billion $15.706 billion Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1.931 billion $2.019 billion EPS-diluted $13.00 per share $14.00 per share Capital expenditures $850 million $1.000 billion

Our 2024 operating results forecast contains a number of assumptions including, but not limited to, the following:

The 2024 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Our net revenues are estimated to be approximately $15.411 billion to $15.706 billion representing an increase of 7.9% to 10.0% over our 2023 net revenues of $14.282 billion .

to representing an increase of 7.9% to 10.0% over our 2023 net revenues of . Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is estimated to be approximately $1.931 billion to $2.019 billion representing an increase of 10.9% to 15.9% over our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI of $1.742 billion .

to representing an increase of 10.9% to 15.9% over our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI of . Our EPS-diluted range is estimated to be $13.00 per diluted share to $14.00 per diluted share, representing an increase of 23.3% to 32.8% over our adjusted net income attributable to UHS of $10.54 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023 , as calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule.

per diluted share to per diluted share, representing an increase of 23.3% to 32.8% over our adjusted net income attributable to UHS of per diluted share for the year ended , as calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule. Our 2024 operating results forecast includes approximately $158 million of net reimbursements (net of related provider taxes) expected to be earned pursuant to the previously disclosed Nevada State Directed Payment program ("SDP"). The Medicaid managed care component of the Nevada SDP, our annual net reimbursements from which are expected to approximate $140 million during 2024, was approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") in late December, 2023, with an effective date of January 1, 2024 . This component of the Nevada SDP requires annual approval by CMS and is subject to reconciliation by Nevada's Division of Health Care Financing and Policy based on actual Medicaid managed care utilization during 2024. There can be no assurance that the Medicaid managed care component of the Nevada SDP will continue for any period after December 31, 2024 , or that it will not be modified. The Medicaid fee for service upper payment limit component of the Nevada SDP, our annual net reimbursements from which are expected to approximate $18 million during 2024, was approved by CMS during the fourth quarter of 2023, with an effective date of July 1, 2023 .

of net reimbursements (net of related provider taxes) expected to be earned pursuant to the previously disclosed Nevada State Directed Payment program ("SDP").

Provision for Asset Impairment (recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022):

Our financial statements for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022, included a pre-tax provision for asset impairment of $57.6 million, which is included in other operating expenses on the accompanying consolidated statements of income. In March of 2023, we discontinued all inpatient operations at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, an acute care facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since that time, we have continued providing emergency department services within a portion of the existing facility while we construct a new free-standing emergency department on the hospital's campus. The provision for asset impairment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 reduced the asset values of the facility's real estate and equipment to their estimated fair values.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on February 28, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at www.uhs.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2023 were $14.282 billion. UHS ranked #311 on the Fortune 500; and #434 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 96,700 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 27 inpatient acute care hospitals, 333 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 48 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors, and Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:

A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs, if adopted, could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations.

The nationwide shortage of nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel experienced by healthcare providers in the past has been a significant operating issue facing us and other healthcare providers. In the past, the staffing shortage has, at times, required us to hire expensive temporary personnel and/or enhance wages and benefits to recruit and retain nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel. At certain facilities, particularly within our behavioral health care segment, there have been occasions when we were unable to fill all vacant positions and, consequently, we were required to limit patient volumes. The staffing shortage has required us to enhance wages and benefits to recruit and retain nurses and other clinical staff and support personnel or required us to hire expensive temporary personnel. Many of these factors, which had a material unfavorable impact on our results of operations during 2022, moderated to a certain degree during 2023.

The increase in interest rates has substantially increased our borrowings costs and reduced our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms. Additional increases in interest rates could have a significant unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and the resulting effect on the capital markets could adversely affect our ability to carry out our strategy.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net revenues $3,703,546

$3,446,980

$14,281,976

$13,399,370















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,799,008

1,701,083

7,107,484

6,762,256 Other operating expenses 998,732

919,673

3,757,216

3,445,733 Supplies expense 393,878

381,936

1,532,828

1,474,339 Depreciation and amortization 145,481

148,353

568,041

581,861 Lease and rental expense 35,251

34,551

141,026

131,626

3,372,350

3,185,596

13,106,595

12,395,815















Income from operations 331,196

261,384

1,175,381

1,003,555















Interest expense, net 53,589

43,887

206,674

126,889 Other (income) expense, net (3,516)

(4,838)

28,281

10,406















Income before income taxes 281,123

222,335

940,426

866,260















Provision for income taxes 61,501

51,966

221,119

209,278















Net income 219,622

170,369

719,307

656,982















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 3,244

(4,451)

1,512

(18,627)















Net income attributable to UHS $216,378

$174,820

$717,795

$675,609































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $3.19

$2.45

$10.35

$9.23















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $3.16

$2.43

$10.23

$9.14

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $216,378

$174,820

$717,795

$675,609 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (66)

(156)

(308)

(748) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $216,312

$174,664

$717,487

$674,861















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 67,809

71,165

69,321

73,118















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $3.19

$2.45

$10.35

$9.23















Weighted average number of common shares 67,809

71,165

69,321

73,118 Add: Other share equivalents 741

627

804

714 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 68,550

71,792

70,125

73,832















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $3.16

$2.43

$10.23

$9.14

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

December 31, 2023

revenues

December 31, 2022

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $216,378





$174,820



Depreciation and amortization 145,481





148,353



Interest expense, net 53,589





43,887



Provision for income taxes 61,501





51,966



EBITDA net of NCI $476,949

12.9 %

$419,026

12.2 %















Other (income) expense, net (3,516)





(4,838)



Provision for asset impairment -





57,550



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $473,433

12.8 %

$471,738

13.7 %















Net revenues $3,703,546





$3,446,980



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $216,378

$3.16

$174,820

$2.43 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized gain on equity securities (1,470)

(0.03)

(1,778)

(0.02) Provision for asset impairment -

-

44,055

0.61 Subtotal adjustments (1,470)

(0.03)

42,277

0.59 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $214,908

$3.13

$217,097

$3.02

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Twelve months ended

% Net

Twelve months ended

% Net

December 31, 2023

revenues

December 31, 2022

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $717,795





$675,609



Depreciation and amortization 568,041





581,861



Interest expense, net 206,674





126,889



Provision for income taxes 221,119





209,278



EBITDA net of NCI $1,713,629

12.0 %

$1,593,637

11.9 %















Other (income) expense, net 28,281





10,406



Provision for asset impairment -





57,550



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,741,910

12.2 %

$1,661,593

12.4 %















Net revenues $14,281,976





$13,399,370



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $717,795

$10.23

$675,609

$9.14 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on equity securities 21,570

0.31

10,580

0.14 Provision for asset impairment -

-

44,055

0.60 Subtotal adjustments 21,570

0.31

54,635

0.74 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $739,365

$10.54

$730,244

$9.88

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 119,439

$ 102,818 Accounts receivable, net



2,238,265



2,017,722 Supplies



216,988



218,517 Other current assets



236,658



198,283 Total current assets



2,811,350



2,537,340













Property and equipment



11,777,047



11,085,852 Less: accumulated depreciation



(5,652,518)



(5,167,394)





6,124,529



5,918,458













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,932,407



3,909,456 Deferred income taxes



85,626



68,397 Right of use assets-operating leases



433,962



454,650 Deferred charges



6,974



6,264 Other



572,754



599,623 Total Assets

$ 13,967,602

$ 13,494,188













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 126,686

$ 81,447 Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,813,015



1,760,588 Operating lease liabilities



71,600



67,776 Federal and state taxes



2,046



4,608 Total current liabilities



2,013,347



1,914,419













Other noncurrent liabilities



584,007



487,669 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



382,559



395,522 Long-term debt



4,785,783



4,726,533













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



5,191



4,695













UHS common stockholders' equity



6,149,001



5,920,582 Noncontrolling interest



47,714



44,768 Total equity



6,196,715



5,965,350













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 13,967,602

$ 13,494,188

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Twelve months

ended December 31,

2023

2022







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $719,307

$656,982 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 568,041

581,861 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses (6,250)

584 Stock-based compensation expense 87,720

85,378 Provision for asset impairment 0

57,550 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (182,444)

(258,338) Accrued interest 1,193

1,835 Accrued and deferred income taxes (43,450)

(29,510) Other working capital accounts (32,321)

(146,692) Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants 2,978

2,391 Other assets and deferred charges 48,517

19,918 Other 39,133

(8,676) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 183,462

174,723 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (118,089)

(141,983) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,267,797

996,023







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (743,055)

(734,001) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 24,187

12,001 Acquisition of businesses and property (3,728)

(20,309) (Outflows) inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment (40,695)

94,913 Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 16

100 Net cash used in investing activities (763,275)

(647,296)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (85,480)

(89,367) Additional borrowings 185,100

705,321 Financing costs (308)

(3,164) Repurchase of common shares (547,363)

(832,918) Dividends paid (55,480)

(58,449) Issuance of common stock 13,654

14,068 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (6,830)

(5,391) (Purchase) sale of ownership interests by (from) minority members 2,762

(48,500) Net cash used in financing activities (493,945)

(318,400)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,056

(8,424) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,633

21,903 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 200,837

178,934 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $214,470

$200,837







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $200,446

$120,136







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $257,896

$250,759







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $66,899

$72,064

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)





















































% Change

% Change













3 Months ended

12 Months ended Same Facility:











12/31/2023

12/31/2023



















Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues











9.7 %

7.6 % Adjusted Admissions











5.6 %

7.6 % Adjusted Patient Days











4.3 %

4.7 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











3.7 %

-0.6 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











5.0 %

2.2 %



















Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues











7.2 %

8.0 % Adjusted Admissions











1.4 %

3.2 % Adjusted Patient Days











1.1 %

2.1 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











5.8 %

4.7 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











6.1 %

5.9 %



















UHS Consolidated



Fourth Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended





12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022



















Revenues



$3,703,546

$3,446,980

$14,281,976

$13,399,370 EBITDA net of NCI



$476,949

$419,026

$1,713,629

$1,593,637 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



12.9 %

12.2 %

12.0 %

11.9 % Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$473,433

$471,738

$1,741,910

$1,661,593 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI

12.8 %

13.7 %

12.2 %

12.4 %



















Cash Flow From Operations



$452,431

$297,304

$1,267,797

$996,023 Capital Expenditures



$206,390

$164,446

$743,055

$734,001 Days Sales Outstanding











57

55







































Debt











$4,912,469

$4,807,980 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$6,149,001

$5,920,582 Debt / Total Capitalization











44.4 %

44.8 % Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











2.87

3.02 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)









2.82

2.89 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











3.87

4.83



















(1) Latest 4 quarters.



















Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the Three and Twelve Months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$2,032,535

100.0 %

$1,852,000

100.0 %

$7,840,740

100.0 %

$7,284,868

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

869,942

42.8 %

812,340

43.9 %

3,363,213

42.9 %

3,225,039

44.3 % Other operating expenses

559,282

27.5 %

481,164

26.0 %

2,144,102

27.3 %

1,863,414

25.6 % Supplies expense

338,790

16.7 %

321,747

17.4 %

1,303,018

16.6 %

1,226,294

16.8 % Depreciation and amortization

93,287

4.6 %

94,919

5.1 %

358,308

4.6 %

369,493

5.1 % Lease and rental expense

23,930

1.2 %

23,159

1.3 %

95,565

1.2 %

85,915

1.2 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,885,231

92.8 %

1,733,329

93.6 %

7,264,206

92.6 %

6,770,155

92.9 % Income from operations

147,304

7.2 %

118,671

6.4 %

576,534

7.4 %

514,713

7.1 % Interest expense, net

(643)

(0.0) %

(241)

(0.0) %

(2,501)

(0.0) %

1,109

0.0 % Other (income) expense, net

931

0.0 %

687

0.0 %

6,099

0.1 %

1,493

0.0 % Income before income taxes

$147,016

7.2 %

$118,225

6.4 %

$572,936

7.3 %

$512,111

7.0 %





































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$2,087,503

100.0 %

$1,939,239

100.0 %

$8,081,402

100.0 %

$7,646,749

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

871,182

41.7 %

834,647

43.0 %

3,406,060

42.1 %

3,332,535

43.6 % Other operating expenses

615,810

29.5 %

596,152

30.7 %

2,347,560

29.0 %

2,146,196

28.1 % Supplies expense

338,732

16.2 %

329,129

17.0 %

1,317,917

16.3 %

1,264,688

16.5 % Depreciation and amortization

93,479

4.5 %

97,557

5.0 %

367,644

4.5 %

383,115

5.0 % Lease and rental expense

23,960

1.1 %

23,330

1.2 %

96,589

1.2 %

86,654

1.1 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,943,163

93.1 %

1,880,815

97.0 %

7,535,770

93.2 %

7,213,188

94.3 % Income from operations

144,340

6.9 %

58,424

3.0 %

545,632

6.8 %

433,561

5.7 % Interest expense, net

(643)

(0.0) %

(241)

(0.0) %

(2,501)

(0.0) %

1,109

0.0 % Other (income) expense, net

867

0.0 %

1,982

0.1 %

7,788

0.1 %

2,788

0.0 % Income before income taxes

$144,116

6.9 %

$56,683

2.9 %

$540,345

6.7 %

$429,664

5.6 %



We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.





































The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes; (ii) the impact of an asset impairment recorded in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and; (iv) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the Three and Twelve Months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,558,805

100.0 %

$1,453,766

100.0 %

$6,048,883

100.0 %

$5,598,764

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

852,069

54.7 %

794,776

54.7 %

3,343,222

55.3 %

3,088,108

55.2 % Other operating expenses

296,915

19.0 %

262,606

18.1 %

1,163,365

19.2 %

1,078,918

19.3 % Supplies expense

55,674

3.6 %

53,446

3.7 %

216,879

3.6 %

210,903

3.8 % Depreciation and amortization

48,066

3.1 %

47,435

3.3 %

187,105

3.1 %

184,684

3.3 % Lease and rental expense

11,143

0.7 %

10,689

0.7 %

43,785

0.7 %

41,951

0.7 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,263,867

81.1 %

1,168,952

80.4 %

4,954,356

81.9 %

4,604,564

82.2 % Income from operations

294,938

18.9 %

284,814

19.6 %

1,094,527

18.1 %

994,200

17.8 % Interest expense, net

1,108

0.1 %

1,212

0.1 %

4,434

0.1 %

5,169

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(1,132)

(0.1) %

(4,921)

(0.3) %

(3,426)

(0.1) %

(6,343)

(0.1) % Income before income taxes

$294,962

18.9 %

$288,523

19.8 %

$1,093,519

18.1 %

$995,374

17.8 %





































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,615,543

100.0 %

$1,494,543

100.0 %

$6,190,921

100.0 %

$5,729,758

100.0 % Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

854,670

52.9 %

796,455

53.3 %

3,353,008

54.2 %

3,107,216

54.2 % Other operating expenses

353,353

21.9 %

302,908

20.3 %

1,303,311

21.1 %

1,201,563

21.0 % Supplies expense

55,713

3.4 %

53,471

3.6 %

217,310

3.5 %

211,786

3.7 % Depreciation and amortization

49,180

3.0 %

47,752

3.2 %

189,297

3.1 %

186,555

3.3 % Lease and rental expense

11,194

0.7 %

11,065

0.7 %

44,028

0.7 %

43,868

0.8 % Subtotal-operating expenses

1,324,110

82.0 %

1,211,651

81.1 %

5,106,954

82.5 %

4,750,988

82.9 % Income from operations

291,433

18.0 %

282,892

18.9 %

1,083,967

17.5 %

978,770

17.1 % Interest expense, net

1,102

0.1 %

1,217

0.1 %

4,558

0.1 %

5,323

0.1 % Other (income) expense, net

(1,132)

(0.1) %

(4,921)

(0.3) %

(4,271)

(0.1) %

(6,843)

(0.1) % Income before income taxes

$291,463

18.0 %

$286,596

19.2 %

$1,083,680

17.5 %

$980,290

17.1 %



We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.





































The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three Months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/23

12/31/22

% change

12/31/23

12/31/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

28

-3.6 %

333

331

0.6 % Average licensed beds

6,674

6,987

-4.5 %

24,194

24,228

-0.1 % Average available beds

6,502

6,815

-4.6 %

24,094

24,128

-0.1 % Patient days

403,117

401,363

0.4 %

1,600,740

1,560,526

2.6 % Average daily census

4,381.7

4,362.6

0.4 %

17,399.3

16,962.2

2.6 % Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7 %

62.4 %

5.1 %

71.9 %

70.0 %

2.7 % Occupancy-available beds

67.4 %

64.0 %

5.3 %

72.2 %

70.3 %

2.7 % Admissions

82,918

81,314

2.0 %

118,487

112,272

5.5 % Length of stay

4.9

4.9

-1.5 %

13.5

13.9

-2.8 %

























Inpatient revenue

$11,408,639

$10,182,914

12.0 %

$2,647,158

$2,536,091

4.4 % Outpatient revenue

7,566,625

6,452,816

17.3 %

275,128

257,601

6.8 % Total patient revenue

18,975,264

16,635,730

14.1 %

2,922,286

2,793,692

4.6 % Other revenue

234,117

203,952

14.8 %

83,153

82,734

0.5 % Gross revenue

19,209,381

16,839,682

14.1 %

3,005,439

2,876,426

4.5 % Total deductions

17,121,878

14,900,443

14.9 %

1,389,896

1,381,883

0.6 % Net revenue

$2,087,503

$1,939,239

7.6 %

$1,615,543

$1,494,543

8.1 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/23

12/31/22

% change

12/31/23

12/31/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

331

331

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,674

6,705

-0.5 %

24,031

24,102

-0.3 % Average available beds

6,502

6,533

-0.5 %

23,931

24,002

-0.3 % Patient days

403,117

387,228

4.1 %

1,563,374

1,549,906

0.9 % Average daily census

4,381.7

4,209.0

4.1 %

16,993.2

16,846.8

0.9 % Occupancy-licensed beds

65.7 %

62.8 %

4.6 %

70.7 %

69.9 %

1.2 % Occupancy-available beds

67.4 %

64.4 %

4.6 %

71.0 %

70.2 %

1.2 % Admissions

82,918

78,639

5.4 %

112,712

111,427

1.2 % Length of stay

4.9

4.9

-1.3 %

13.9

13.9

-0.3 %

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/23

12/31/22

% change

12/31/23

12/31/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

28

-3.6 %

333

331

0.6 % Average licensed beds

6,691

6,923

-3.4 %

24,224

24,259

-0.1 % Average available beds

6,519

6,751

-3.4 %

24,124

24,159

-0.1 % Patient days

1,576,074

1,569,611

0.4 %

6,336,927

6,230,124

1.7 % Average daily census

4,318.0

4,300.3

0.4 %

17,361.4

17,068.8

1.7 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.5 %

62.1 %

3.9 %

71.7 %

70.4 %

1.9 % Occupancy-available beds

66.2 %

63.7 %

4.0 %

72.0 %

70.7 %

1.9 % Admissions

322,218

311,537

3.4 %

472,307

459,245

2.8 % Length of stay

4.9

5.0

-2.9 %

13.4

13.6

-1.1 %

























Inpatient revenue

$44,687,035

$40,004,670

11.7 %

$10,648,996

$10,116,566

5.3 % Outpatient revenue

29,858,874

24,813,718

20.3 %

1,087,595

1,031,370

5.5 % Total patient revenue

74,545,909

64,818,388

15.0 %

11,736,591

11,147,936

5.3 % Other revenue

948,994

806,587

17.7 %

303,546

292,018

3.9 % Gross revenue

75,494,903

65,624,975

15.0 %

12,040,137

11,439,954

5.2 % Total deductions

67,413,501

57,978,226

16.3 %

5,849,216

5,710,196

2.4 % Net revenue

$8,081,402

$7,646,749

5.7 %

$6,190,921

$5,729,758

8.0 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/23

12/31/22

% change

12/31/23

12/31/22

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

331

331

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,604

6,640

-0.5 %

24,016

24,014

0.0 % Average available beds

6,432

6,468

-0.6 %

23,916

23,914

0.0 % Patient days

1,564,390

1,512,013

3.5 %

6,289,388

6,175,143

1.9 % Average daily census

4,286.0

4,142.5

3.5 %

17,231.2

16,918.2

1.9 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.9 %

62.4 %

4.0 %

71.7 %

70.5 %

1.8 % Occupancy-available beds

66.6 %

64.0 %

4.0 %

72.0 %

70.7 %

1.8 % Admissions

319,829

300,507

6.4 %

468,131

454,441

3.0 % Length of stay

4.9

5.0

-2.8 %

13.4

13.6

-1.1 %

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures 2024 Operating Results Forecast (in thousands, except per share amounts)













































Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2024









% Net





% Net





Low

revenues

High

revenues Net revenues



$15,411,000





$15,706,000























Net income attributable to UHS (a)



$865,709





$932,123























Depreciation and amortization



605,204





605,204



Interest expense



196,338





196,338



Other (income) expense, net



(11,133)





(11,133)



Provision for income taxes



274,883





295,971



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (b)



$1,931,001

12.5 %

$2,018,503

12.9 %



















Net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a) $13.00





$14.00























Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 66,594





66,594







(a) Forecasted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share exclude the following items because we do not believe we can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy. Such items include: the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. Forecasted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





















(b) Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of operating performance.

