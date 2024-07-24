UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, INCREASES 2024 FULL YEAR OPERATING RESULTS FORECAST AND ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION INCREASE TO STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $289.2 million, or $4.26 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $171.3 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2023. Net revenues increased by 10.1% to $3.908 billion during the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $3.548 billion during the second quarter of 2023.

As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2024 was $292.6 million, or $4.31 per diluted share, as compared to $179.4 million, or $2.53 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2023.

Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the second quarter of 2024, were net incremental reimbursements (net of related provider taxes) aggregating to approximately $34.5 million, or $.38 per diluted share, recorded in connection with the following: (i) $18.8 million, or $.21 per diluted share, applicable to the period of January 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, resulting from a recently expanded state directed payment program in Washington, and; (ii) $15.7 million, or $.17 per diluted share, applicable to the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, resulting from additional net reimbursements from an existing supplemental Medicaid program in Idaho.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax loss of $5.9 million, or $.09 per diluted share ($7.7 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.5 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from the tax benefit recorded in connection with employee share-based payments (pursuant to "ASU 2016-09", Compensation – Stock Compensation: Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting). Our reported results during the second quarter of 2023 included an unrealized after-tax loss of $8.1 million, or $.11 per diluted share, ($10.5 million pre-tax) resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $573.2 million, or 14.7% of net revenues, during the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $419.3 million, or 11.8% of net revenues, during the second quarter of 2023. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $578.7 million, or 14.8% of net revenues, during the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $425.9 million, or 12.0% of net revenues, during the second quarter of 2023.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $551.0 million, or $8.08 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2024, as compared to $334.4 million, or $4.70 per diluted share, during the first six months 2023. Net revenues increased by 10.5% to $7.751 billion during the first six months of 2024, as compared to $7.016 billion during the comparable period of 2023.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first six months of 2024 was $545.7 million, or $8.00 per diluted share, as compared to $346.9 million, or $4.87 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2023.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first six months of 2024 were: (i) an unrealized after-tax loss of $6.3 million, or $.09 per diluted share ($8.2 million pre-tax), resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), and; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $11.6 million, or $.17 per diluted share, resulting from the tax benefit recorded in connection with ASU 2016-09. Our reported results during the first six months of 2023 included an unrealized after-tax loss of $12.5 million, or $.17 per diluted share, ($16.3 million pre-tax) resulting from a decrease in the market value of certain equity securities.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.099 billion, or 14.2% of net revenues, during the first six months of 2024, as compared to $826.6 million, or 11.8% of net revenues, during the first six months of 2023. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $1.104 billion, or 14.2% of net revenues, during the first six months of 2024, as compared to $846.9 million, or 12.1% of net revenues, during the comparable period of 2023.

Acute Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

During the second quarter of 2024, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased by 3.4% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.6%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2024, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.5% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 5.3%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 6.6% during the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2023.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased by 3.9% while adjusted patient days increased by 2.5%, as compared to the first six months of 2023. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2024, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 4.0% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 5.5%, as compared to the first six months of 2023. Net revenues generated from our acute care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 8.1% during the first six months of 2024, as compared to the comparable period of 2023.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

During the second quarter of 2024, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased by 0.4% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.4%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023. At these facilities, during the second quarter of 2024, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 11.2% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 9.3%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 11.0% during the second quarter of 2024, as compared to the second quarter of 2023.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased by 0.6% while adjusted patient days increased by 1.7%, as compared to the first six months of 2023. At these facilities, during the first six months of 2024, net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 11.2% and net revenue per adjusted patient day increased by 8.7%, as compared to the first six months of 2023. Net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services, on a same facility basis, increased by 10.7% during the first six months of 2024, as compared to the comparable period of 2023.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity:

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, our net cash provided by operating activities was $1.076 billion as compared to $654 million during the first six months of 2023. The $422 million net increase in our net cash provided by operating activities consisted of: (i) a favorable change of $237 million resulting from an increase in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense and gains on sales of assets and businesses; (ii) a favorable change of $148 million in accounts receivable; (iii) a favorable change of $60 million in accrued and deferred income taxes; (iv) an unfavorable change of $36 million in other assets and deferred charges, and; (v) $13 million of other combined net favorable changes.

Liquidity:

As of June 30, 2024, we had $1.02 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity pursuant to our $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, net of outstanding borrowings and letters of credit.

Increased Authorization to Stock Repurchase Program:

On July 24, 2024, our Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 billion increase to our stock repurchase program. Pursuant to this program, which including today's increased authorization has a current aggregate available repurchase authorization of $1.228 billion, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

During the second quarter of 2024, we have repurchased 373,000 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $70.0 million (approximately $187 per share) pursuant to the program. During the first six months of 2024, we have repurchased 1.073 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $195.1 million (approximately $182 per share) pursuant to the program.

Revised 2024 Operating Results Forecasts:

Based upon the operating trends and financial results experienced during the first six months of 2024, as indicated on the Revised Forecast table below, we are increasing our operating results forecast range for consolidated net revenues; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization, and the impacts of other income/expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI"), and adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS-diluted") for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The tables below include our revised full year 2024 operating results forecasts as well as our original 2024 operating results forecast, which was previously disclosed on February 27, 2024.



Revised Forecast

Original Forecast

For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

Low High

Low High Net revenues $15.565 billion $15.753 billion

$15.411 billion $15.706 billion Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI $2.154 billion $2.226 billion

$1.931 billion $2.019 billion Adjusted EPS – diluted $15.40 per share $16.20 per share

$13.00 per share $14.00 per share

Our revised 2024 forecasted net revenues are estimated to be approximately $15.565 billion to $15.753 billion , representing increases of 1.0% to 0.3% over our original 2024 forecasted net revenues.

to , representing increases of 1.0% to 0.3% over our original 2024 forecasted net revenues. Our revised 2024 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI, is estimated to be approximately $2.154 billion to $2.226 billion , representing increases of 11.5% to 10.3% over our original 2024 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI.

to , representing increases of 11.5% to 10.3% over our original 2024 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA, net of NCI. Our revised 2024 forecasted Adjusted EPS-diluted is estimated to be $15.40 per share to $16.20 per share, representing increases of 18.5% to 15.7% over our original 2024 forecasted Adjusted EPS-diluted.

Our 2024 forecasted range of net income attributable to UHS, and EPS-diluted, exclude certain items as described below because we do not believe we can forecast those items with sufficient accuracy. Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures - 2024 Revised Operating Results Forecast schedule as included herein for additional information and a reconciliation of our 2024 revised forecasted range of net income attributable to UHS to our 2024 revised forecasted range of Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI.

The revised 2024 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on July 25, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on our website at www.uhs.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the call will be available for one full year following the live call.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. (the "Company") has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues during 2023 were $14.282 billion. UHS ranked #299 on the Fortune 500; and #399 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Public Companies. UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 96,700 employees and, through its subsidiaries, operates 27 inpatient acute care hospitals, 332 inpatient behavioral health facilities, 48 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information visit www.uhs.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and in Item 1A-Risk Factors, and Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to:

A significant portion of our revenues are derived from federal and state government programs including the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Payments from these programs are subject to statutory and regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations and determinations, requirements for utilization review, and federal and state funding restrictions. Changes to these programs, if adopted, could materially affect program payments which could materially impact our results of operations.

The increase in interest rates has substantially increased our borrowings costs and reduced our ability to access the capital markets on favorable terms. Additional increases in interest rates could have a significant unfavorable impact on our future results of operations and the resulting effect on the capital markets could adversely affect our ability to carry out our strategy.

The outcome of known and unknown litigation, liabilities and other claims asserted against us and/or our subsidiaries, including, but not limited to, the March 28, 2024 , jury award (of compensatory damages of $60 million and punitive damages of $475 million ) against The Pavilion Behavioral Health System (the "Pavilion), an indirect subsidiary of the Company, as previously disclosed on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2024 . While the Pavilion has professional liability insurance to cover a portion of these amounts, the resolution of this matter may have a material adverse effect on the Company.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, the impact of ASU 2016-09 and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, potential impacts of non-ordinary acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net revenues $3,907,604

$3,548,138

$7,751,186

$7,015,656















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,856,372

1,770,271

3,698,996

3,523,606 Other operating expenses 1,043,116

938,314

2,075,286

1,817,265 Supplies expense 388,063

380,294

791,636

760,283 Depreciation and amortization 147,480

143,744

288,483

285,365 Lease and rental expense 36,175

35,387

71,625

70,309

3,471,206

3,268,010

6,926,026

6,456,828















Income from operations 436,398

280,128

825,160

558,828















Interest expense, net 48,899

48,831

101,725

99,707 Other (income) expense, net 5,493

6,602

5,343

20,325















Income before income taxes 382,006

224,695

718,092

438,796















Provision for income taxes 87,676

55,393

157,940

107,119















Net income 294,330

169,302

560,152

331,677















Less: Net income (loss) attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 5,178

(2,011)

9,166

(2,751)















Net income attributable to UHS $289,152

$171,313

$550,986

$334,428































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $4.32

$2.44

$8.22

$4.75















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $4.26

$2.42

$8.08

$4.70

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $289,152

$171,313

$550,986

$334,428 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (5)

(61)

(50)

(190) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $289,147

$171,252

$550,936

$334,238















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 66,878

70,073

67,041

70,304















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $4.32

$2.44

$8.22

$4.75















Weighted average number of common shares 66,878

70,073

67,041

70,304 Add: Other share equivalents 1,042

766

1,160

859 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 67,920

70,839

68,201

71,163















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $4.26

$2.42

$8.08

$4.70

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

June 30, 2024

revenues

June 30, 2023

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $289,152





$171,313



Depreciation and amortization 147,480





143,744



Interest expense, net 48,899





48,831



Provision for income taxes 87,676





55,393



EBITDA net of NCI $573,207

14.7 %

$419,281

11.8 %















Other (income) expense, net 5,493





6,602



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $578,700

14.8 %

$425,883

12.0 %















Net revenues $3,907,604





$3,548,138



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $289,152

$4.26

$171,313

$2.42 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on equity securities 5,869

0.09

8,051

0.11 Impact of ASU 2016-09 (2,456)

(0.04)

-

- Subtotal adjustments 3,413

0.05

8,051

0.11 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $292,565

$4.31

$179,364

$2.53

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Six Months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Six months ended

% Net

Six months ended

% Net

June 30, 2024

revenues

June 30, 2023

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $550,986





$334,428



Depreciation and amortization 288,483





285,365



Interest expense, net 101,725





99,707



Provision for income taxes 157,940





107,119



EBITDA net of NCI $1,099,134

14.2 %

$826,619

11.8 %















Other (income) expense, net 5,343





20,325



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,104,477

14.2 %

$846,944

12.1 %















Net revenues $7,751,186





$7,015,656



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $550,986

$8.08

$334,428

$4.70 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on equity securities 6,313

0.09

12,512

0.17 Impact of ASU 2016-09 (11,612)

(0.17)

-

- Subtotal adjustments (5,299)

(0.08)

12,512

0.17 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $545,687

$8.00

$346,940

$4.87

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















June 30,



December 31,





2024



2023 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 128,786

$ 119,439 Accounts receivable, net



2,156,811



2,238,265 Supplies



218,780



216,988 Other current assets



236,317



236,658 Total current assets



2,740,694



2,811,350













Property and equipment



12,239,814



11,777,047 Less: accumulated depreciation



(5,905,061)



(5,652,518)





6,334,753



6,124,529













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,942,372



3,932,407 Deferred income taxes



107,963



85,626 Right of use assets-operating leases



425,407



433,962 Deferred charges



6,858



6,974 Other



513,381



572,754 Total Assets

$ 14,071,428

$ 13,967,602













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 127,508

$ 126,686 Accounts payable and other liabilities



1,926,295



1,813,015 Operating lease liabilities



71,982



71,600 Federal and state taxes



23,422



2,046 Total current liabilities



2,149,207



2,013,347













Other noncurrent liabilities



569,687



584,007 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



379,580



382,559 Long-term debt



4,416,731



4,785,783













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



5,418



5,191













UHS common stockholders' equity



6,485,372



6,149,001 Noncontrolling interest



65,433



47,714 Total equity



6,550,805



6,196,715













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 14,071,428

$ 13,967,602

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Six months

ended June 30,

2024

2023







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $560,152

$331,677 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 288,483

285,365 Gains on sale of assets and businesses (3,725)

(6,250) Stock-based compensation expense 46,162

43,062 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable 66,174

(82,078) Accrued interest 3,310

(107) Accrued and deferred income taxes 26,970

(32,695) Other working capital accounts 39,686

20,216 Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants 0

2,741 Other assets and deferred charges (3,030)

32,746 Other 14,277

15,471 Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 102,222

95,157 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (64,994)

(51,604) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,075,687

653,701







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (449,933)

(336,664) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 5,428

23,688 Acquisition of businesses and property 0

(3,728) Inflows (outflows) from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 6,830

(31,305) Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 196

0 Net cash used in investing activities (437,479)

(348,009)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of long-term debt (382,675)

(93,557) Additional borrowings 12,038

0 Financing costs 0

(293) Repurchase of common shares (237,987)

(209,756) Dividends paid (27,006)

(28,263) Issuance of common stock 7,227

6,598 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,089)

(4,735) Sale of ownership interests to minority members 5,025

407 Net cash used in financing activities (628,467)

(329,599)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (392)

2,377 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,349

(21,530) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 214,470

200,837 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $223,819

$179,307







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $95,902

$97,297







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $131,499

$133,840







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $108,260

$100,461

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)





















































% Change

% Change













3 Months ended

6 Months ended Same Facility:











6/30/2024

6/30/2024



















Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues











6.6 %

8.1 % Adjusted Admissions











3.4 %

3.9 % Adjusted Patient Days











1.6 %

2.5 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











3.5 %

4.0 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











5.3 %

5.5 %



















Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues











11.0 %

10.7 % Adjusted Admissions











-0.4 %

-0.6 % Adjusted Patient Days











1.4 %

1.7 % Revenue Per Adjusted Admission











11.2 %

11.2 % Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day











9.3 %

8.7 %



















UHS Consolidated



Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





6/30/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023



















Revenues



$3,907,604

$3,548,138

$7,751,186

$7,015,656 EBITDA net of NCI



$573,207

$419,281

$1,099,134

$826,619 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



14.7 %

11.8 %

14.2 %

11.8 % Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$578,700

$425,883

$1,104,477

$846,944 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI

14.8 %

12.0 %

14.2 %

12.1 %



















Cash Flow From Operations



$679,281

$362,948

$1,075,687

$653,701 Capital Expenditures



$241,394

$167,912

$449,933

$336,664 Days Sales Outstanding











51

54







































Debt











$4,544,239

$4,716,432 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$6,485,372

$6,087,182 Debt / Total Capitalization











41.2 %

43.7 % Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











2.29

2.83 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)









2.27

2.70 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











2.69

4.03



















(1) Latest 4 quarters.



















Universal Health Services, Inc.



Acute Care Hospital Services



For the Three and Six months ended



June 30, 2024 and 2023



(in thousands)



(unaudited)









































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended







June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$2,099,912

100.0 %

$1,969,566

100.0 %

$4,207,346

100.0 %

$3,892,030

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

855,432

40.7 %

835,904

42.4 %

1,716,108

40.8 %

1,662,879

42.7 %



Other operating expenses

579,082

27.6 %

555,883

28.2 %

1,156,158

27.5 %

1,060,500

27.2 %



Supplies expense

331,708

15.8 %

327,761

16.6 %

678,803

16.1 %

653,132

16.8 %



Depreciation and amortization

94,190

4.5 %

94,202

4.8 %

184,310

4.4 %

187,209

4.8 %



Lease and rental expense

24,313

1.2 %

24,021

1.2 %

48,106

1.1 %

48,016

1.2 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,884,725

89.8 %

1,837,771

93.3 %

3,783,485

89.9 %

3,611,736

92.8 %



Income from operations

215,187

10.2 %

131,795

6.7 %

423,861

10.1 %

280,294

7.2 %



Interest expense, net

986

0.0 %

(503)

(0.0) %

2,286

0.1 %

(1,080)

(0.0) %



Other (income) expense, net

(677)

(0.0) %

0

0.0 %

(758)

(0.0) %

6,213

0.2 %



Income before income taxes

$214,878

10.2 %

$132,298

6.7 %

$422,333

10.0 %

$275,161

7.1 %





















































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended







June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$2,173,409

100.0 %

$2,003,079

100.0 %

$4,358,490

100.0 %

$3,976,611

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

856,020

39.4 %

836,331

41.8 %

1,717,567

39.4 %

1,680,291

42.3 %



Other operating expenses

654,931

30.1 %

590,616

29.5 %

1,309,914

30.1 %

1,134,916

28.5 %



Supplies expense

331,684

15.3 %

327,650

16.4 %

678,688

15.6 %

655,710

16.5 %



Depreciation and amortization

94,214

4.3 %

94,304

4.7 %

184,526

4.2 %

187,630

4.7 %



Lease and rental expense

24,315

1.1 %

24,035

1.2 %

48,148

1.1 %

48,189

1.2 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,961,164

90.2 %

1,872,936

93.5 %

3,938,843

90.4 %

3,706,736

93.2 %



Income from operations

212,245

9.8 %

130,143

6.5 %

419,647

9.6 %

269,875

6.8 %



Interest expense, net

986

0.0 %

(503)

(0.0) %

2,286

0.1 %

(1,080)

(0.0) %



Other (income) expense, net

(461)

(0.0) %

119

0.0 %

173

0.0 %

7,132

0.2 %



Income before income taxes

$211,720

9.7 %

$130,527

6.5 %

$417,188

9.6 %

$263,823

6.6 %

















































































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 .





































The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc.



Behavioral Health Care Services



For the Three and Six months ended



June 30, 2024 and 2023



(in thousands)



(unaudited)









































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended







June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$1,683,847

100.0 %

$1,517,051

100.0 %

$3,300,159

100.0 %

$2,980,774

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

894,627

53.1 %

843,229

55.6 %

1,763,503

53.4 %

1,652,167

55.4 %



Other operating expenses

308,420

18.3 %

296,261

19.5 %

620,705

18.8 %

574,983

19.3 %



Supplies expense

57,105

3.4 %

53,774

3.5 %

113,871

3.5 %

106,259

3.6 %



Depreciation and amortization

49,911

3.0 %

46,554

3.1 %

97,019

2.9 %

91,886

3.1 %



Lease and rental expense

11,656

0.7 %

11,203

0.7 %

23,102

0.7 %

21,801

0.7 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,321,719

78.5 %

1,251,021

82.5 %

2,618,200

79.3 %

2,447,096

82.1 %



Income from operations

362,128

21.5 %

266,030

17.5 %

681,959

20.7 %

533,678

17.9 %



Interest expense, net

1,008

0.1 %

993

0.1 %

2,035

0.1 %

2,203

0.1 %



Other (income) expense, net

(871)

(0.1) %

(733)

(0.0) %

(1,547)

(0.0) %

(1,309)

(0.0) %



Income before income taxes

$361,991

21.5 %

$265,770

17.5 %

$681,471

20.6 %

$532,784

17.9 %





















































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services













































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

Six months ended







June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023







Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues



Net revenues

$1,731,309

100.0 %

$1,542,194

100.0 %

$3,387,376

100.0 %

$3,032,683

100.0 %



Operating charges:



































Salaries, wages and benefits

898,621

51.9 %

844,308

54.7 %

1,770,817

52.3 %

1,654,094

54.5 %



Other operating expenses

352,408

20.4 %

322,518

20.9 %

699,676

20.7 %

627,750

20.7 %



Supplies expense

57,277

3.3 %

53,837

3.5 %

114,201

3.4 %

106,325

3.5 %



Depreciation and amortization

50,625

2.9 %

46,778

3.0 %

98,497

2.9 %

92,397

3.0 %



Lease and rental expense

11,761

0.7 %

11,255

0.7 %

23,279

0.7 %

21,923

0.7 %



Subtotal-operating expenses

1,370,692

79.2 %

1,278,696

82.9 %

2,706,470

79.9 %

2,502,489

82.5 %



Income from operations

360,617

20.8 %

263,498

17.1 %

680,906

20.1 %

530,194

17.5 %



Interest expense, net

1,008

0.1 %

993

0.1 %

2,035

0.1 %

2,204

0.1 %



Other (income) expense, net

(871)

(0.1) %

(1,188)

(0.1) %

(1,547)

(0.0) %

(2,059)

(0.1) %



Income before income taxes

$360,480

20.8 %

$263,693

17.1 %

$680,418

20.1 %

$530,049

17.5 %

















































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





































The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Three Months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

























AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/24

6/30/23

% change

6/30/24

6/30/23

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

332

331

0.3 % Average licensed beds

6,657

6,624

0.5 %

24,419

24,189

1.0 % Average available beds

6,485

6,452

0.5 %

24,319

24,089

1.0 % Patient days

390,433

384,373

1.6 %

1,619,085

1,588,575

1.9 % Average daily census

4,290.5

4,223.8

1.6 %

17,792.1

17,456.9

1.9 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.5 %

63.8 %

1.1 %

72.9 %

72.2 %

1.0 % Occupancy-available beds

66.2 %

65.5 %

1.1 %

73.2 %

72.5 %

1.0 % Admissions

81,858

79,100

3.5 %

119,798

119,656

0.1 % Length of stay

4.8

4.9

-1.8 %

13.5

13.3

1.8 %

























Inpatient revenue

$12,334,730

$10,960,845

12.5 %

$2,785,485

$2,670,370

4.3 % Outpatient revenue

8,633,892

7,515,780

14.9 %

286,550

281,036

2.0 % Total patient revenue

20,968,622

18,476,625

13.5 %

3,072,035

2,951,406

4.1 % Other revenue

234,351

240,899

-2.7 %

82,201

73,926

11.2 % Gross revenue

21,202,973

18,717,524

13.3 %

3,154,236

3,025,332

4.3 % Total deductions

19,029,564

16,714,445

13.9 %

1,422,927

1,483,138

-4.1 % Net revenue

$2,173,409

$2,003,079

8.5 %

$1,731,309

$1,542,194

12.3 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/24

6/30/23

% change

6/30/24

6/30/23

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

330

330

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,657

6,624

0.5 %

24,165

24,063

0.4 % Average available beds

6,485

6,452

0.5 %

24,065

23,963

0.4 % Patient days

390,433

384,373

1.6 %

1,604,758

1,578,277

1.7 % Average daily census

4,290.5

4,223.8

1.6 %

17,634.7

17,343.7

1.7 % Occupancy-licensed beds

64.5 %

63.8 %

1.1 %

73.0 %

72.1 %

1.2 % Occupancy-available beds

66.2 %

65.5 %

1.1 %

73.3 %

72.4 %

1.2 % Admissions

81,858

79,100

3.5 %

118,702

118,778

-0.1 % Length of stay

4.8

4.9

-1.8 %

13.5

13.3

1.7 %

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the Six Months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

























AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/24

6/30/23

% change

6/30/24

6/30/23

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

332

331

0.3 % Average licensed beds

6,657

6,711

-0.8 %

24,400

24,210

0.8 % Average available beds

6,485

6,539

-0.8 %

24,300

24,110

0.8 % Patient days

805,759

788,626

2.2 %

3,228,077

3,161,147

2.1 % Average daily census

4,427.2

4,357.0

1.6 %

17,736.7

17,464.9

1.6 % Occupancy-licensed beds

66.5 %

64.9 %

2.4 %

72.7 %

72.1 %

0.8 % Occupancy-available beds

68.3 %

66.6 %

2.5 %

73.0 %

72.4 %

0.8 % Admissions

165,439

159,226

3.9 %

239,728

240,216

-0.2 % Length of stay

4.9

5.0

-2.0 %

13.5

13.2

2.6 %

























Inpatient revenue

$25,244,832

$22,362,336

12.9 %

$5,540,169

$5,298,360

4.6 % Outpatient revenue

16,980,181

14,811,896

14.6 %

565,078

553,407

2.1 % Total patient revenue

42,225,013

37,174,232

13.6 %

6,105,247

5,851,767

4.3 % Other revenue

480,602

462,892

3.8 %

162,412

139,244

16.6 % Gross revenue

42,705,615

37,637,124

13.5 %

6,267,659

5,991,011

4.6 % Total deductions

38,347,125

33,660,513

13.9 %

2,880,283

2,958,328

-2.6 % Net revenue

$4,358,490

$3,976,611

9.6 %

$3,387,376

$3,032,683

11.7 %



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



6/30/24

6/30/23

% change

6/30/24

6/30/23

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

27

27

0.0 %

330

330

0.0 % Average licensed beds

6,657

6,617

0.6 %

24,145

24,084

0.3 % Average available beds

6,485

6,445

0.6 %

24,045

23,984

0.3 % Patient days

805,759

782,354

3.0 %

3,201,198

3,140,422

1.9 % Average daily census

4,427.2

4,322.4

2.4 %

17,589.0

17,350.4

1.4 % Occupancy-licensed beds

66.5 %

65.3 %

1.8 %

72.8 %

72.0 %

1.1 % Occupancy-available beds

68.3 %

67.1 %

1.8 %

73.2 %

72.3 %

1.1 % Admissions

165,439

158,163

4.6 %

237,599

238,393

-0.3 % Length of stay

4.9

4.9

0.0 %

13.5

13.2

2.3 %

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

2024 Revised Operating Results Forecast

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



















































Revised Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2024











% Net





% Net







Low

revenues

High

revenues

Net revenues



$15,565,000





$15,753,000



























Net income attributable to UHS (a)



$1,045,080





$1,099,563



























Depreciation and amortization



592,455





592,455





Interest expense



195,664





195,664





Other (income) expense, net



(10,954)





(10,954)





Provision for income taxes



331,837





349,137





Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (b)



$2,154,082

13.8 %

$2,225,865

14.1 %























Net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a) $15.40





$16.20



























Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 67,869





67,869





























(a) Revised forecasted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share exclude the following items because we do not believe we can forecast these items with sufficient accuracy. Such items include: the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from our forecasted assumptions. Forecasted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





















(b) Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We believe Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is helpful to our investors as a measure of operating performance.

