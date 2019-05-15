Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on June 17, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 3, 2019.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 87,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 353 inpatient acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities and 38 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

