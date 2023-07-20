UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

Universal Health Services, Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.

Universal Health Services, Inc. ("UHS") is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

