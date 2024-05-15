UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

News provided by

Universal Health Services, Inc.

May 15, 2024, 16:15 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on June 17, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 03, 2024.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

Also from this source

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $261.8 million, or $3.82 per diluted ...

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. TO PRESENT AT MAY HEALTHCARE CONFERENCES

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics