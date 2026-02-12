UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Feb 12, 2026, 16:15 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on March 16, 2026 to shareholders of record as of  March 02, 2026.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest providers of hospital and healthcare services.  Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points located throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

