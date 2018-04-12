Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call for one full year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies operating through its subsidiaries acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

