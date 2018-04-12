Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

News provided by

Universal Health Services, Inc.

16:16 ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that it will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.  There will be a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 26, 2018.  The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971.       

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call for one full year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies operating through its subsidiaries acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-announces-first-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300629237.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.uhsinc.com

Also from this source

Mar 06, 2018, 16:30 ET Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At The Barclays Global...

Feb 28, 2018, 16:16 ET Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter And...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

News provided by

Universal Health Services, Inc.

16:16 ET