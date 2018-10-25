Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results And Narrows 2018 Full Year Earnings Guidance Range

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $171.7 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $141.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, during the comparable quarter of 2017. Net revenues increased 4.2% to $2.65 billion during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $2.54 billion during the third quarter of 2017.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2018, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS, as calculated on the attached Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), was $208.8 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, as compared to $143.4 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2017.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of 2018, is a pre-tax unrealized gain of $10.5 million, or $.09 per diluted share (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $37.1 million, or $.39 per diluted share, substantially all of which resulted from an unfavorable after-tax impact of $36.6 million, or $.39 per diluted share, resulting from a $48.0 million pre-tax increase in the reserve established in connection with the discussions with the Department of Justice ("DOJ Reserve"), as discussed below.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2017, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $2.1 million, or $.02 per diluted share, consisting of: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $2.6 million, or $.03 per diluted share, related to the depreciation and amortization expense recorded in connection with the implementation of electronic health records ("EHR") applications at our acute care hospitals, partially offset by; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $487,000, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our January 1, 2017 adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI"), was $377.7 million during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $363.4 million during the third quarter of 2017. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of the above-mentioned $48.0 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve and $11.4 million of other income, net, was $414.3 million during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $363.4 million during the third quarter of 2017.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $621.6 million, or $6.60 per diluted share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 as compared to $532.7 million, or $5.50 per diluted share, during the comparable period of 2017. Net revenues increased 3.2% to $8.02 billion during the first nine months of 2018 as compared to $7.77 billion during the first nine months of 2017.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS, as calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, was $674.3 million, or $7.16 per diluted share, as compared to $535.8 million, or $5.53 per diluted share, during the comparable nine-month period of 2017.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first nine months of 2018, is a pre-tax unrealized gain of $18.5 million, or $.15 per diluted share (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $52.6 million, or $.56 per diluted share, consisting of: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $53.7 million, or $.57 per diluted share, resulting from a $70.4 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve, as discussed below, partially offset by; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $1.1 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $3.1 million, or $.03 per diluted share, consisting of: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $11.7 million, or $.12 per diluted share, related to the depreciation and amortization expense recorded in connection with the implementation of EHR applications at our acute care hospitals, partially offset by; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $8.6 million, or $.09 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI"), was $1.264 billion during the first nine months of 2018 as compared to $1.262 billion during the first nine months of 2017. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of the $70.4 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve and $26.7 million of other income, net, was $1.308 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 as compared to $1.262 billion during the first nine months of 2017.

Acute Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

During the third quarter of 2018, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 1.5% and adjusted patient days increased 4.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2017. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 6.6% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.9% during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the comparable quarter of 2017. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 6.7% during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the comparable quarter of the prior year.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 2.0% and adjusted patient days increased 4.8%, as compared to the comparable period of 2017. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 4.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 1.5% during the first nine months of 2018 as compared to the comparable period of 2017. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 4.5% during the first nine months of 2018 as compared to the comparable period of the prior year.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018 and 2017:

During the third quarter of 2018, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 4.7% while adjusted patient days increased 0.6% as compared to the third quarter of 2017. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission decreased 1.9% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.1% during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2017. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 2.5% during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the third quarter of 2017.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 2.5% while adjusted patient days increased 0.2% as compared to the comparable period of 2017. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 0.7% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.0% during the first nine months of 2018 as compared to the comparable period in 2017. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 2.8% during the first nine months of 2018 as compared to the comparable period of 2017.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Share Repurchase Program:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, our net cash provided by operating activities was $975 million as compared to $879 million generated during the first nine months of 2017. The $97 million increase was due to: (i) a $98 million favorable change in cash flows from foreign currency forward exchange contracts related to our investments in the U.K; (ii) an $84 million unfavorable change in accounts receivable; (iii) a $65 million favorable change in other working capital accounts resulting primarily from changes in accrued expenses and accounts payable due to timing of disbursements, and; (iv) $18 million of other combined net favorable changes.

In November of 2017, our Board of Directors authorized a $400 million increase to our stock repurchase program, which increased the aggregate authorization to $1.2 billion from the previous $800 million authorization approved during 2016 and 2014. Pursuant to this program, we may purchase shares of our Class B Common Stock, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

In conjunction with our stock repurchase program, during the third quarter of 2018, we have repurchased 940,059 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $117.9 million (approximately $125 per share). During the first nine months of 2018, we have repurchased approximately 2.10 million shares at an aggregate cost of $252.0 million (approximately $120 per share). Since inception of the program in 2014 through September 30, 2018, we have repurchased approximately 9.45 million shares at an aggregate cost of $1.09 billion (approximately $115 per share).

Narrowing of 2018 Full Year Earnings Guidance Range:

Based upon the operating trends and financial results experienced during the first nine months of 2018, we are narrowing our estimated range of adjusted net income attributable to UHS for the year ended December 31, 2018 to $9.25 to $9.60 per diluted share as compared to the previously provided range of $9.25 to $9.90 per diluted share. This revised estimated guidance range decreases the upper end of the previously provided range by 3.0% while the lower end of the range remains unchanged.

This revised estimated earnings guidance range excludes the unfavorable impact of the reserve established in connection with the civil aspects of the government's investigation of our certain of our behavioral health care facilities ("DOJ Reserve"), as discussed below, and excludes the impact on our provision for income taxes and net income attributable to UHS resulting from of our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

Included in the revised estimated earnings guidance range for the year ended December 31, 2018 is the above-mentioned pre-tax unrealized gain of $18.5 million, or $.15 per diluted share, recorded during the first nine months of 2018 resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale. The revised estimated earnings guidance range for the full year of 2018 assumes no change in the market value of these marketable securities during the fourth quarter of 2018.

In addition, this revised estimated earnings guidance range excludes the impact of future items, if applicable and material, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, costs related to extinguishment of debt, reserves for settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, impact of share repurchases and other amounts that may be reflected in our financial statements that relate to prior periods. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

DOJ Reserve:

During the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018, we recorded pre-tax increases of approximately $48.0 million and $70.4 million, respectively, to the reserve established in connection with the civil aspects of the government's investigation of certain of our behavioral health care facilities, increasing the aggregate pre-tax reserve to approximately $90 million as of September 30, 2018. Changes in the reserve may be required in future periods as discussions with the Department of Justice continue and additional information becomes available. We cannot predict the ultimate resolution of this matter and therefore can provide no assurance that final amounts paid in settlement or otherwise, if any, or associated costs, will not differ materially from our established reserve. Please see Item 1-Legal Proceedings in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018 for additional disclosure in connection with this matter.

Credit Facilities:

Earlier this week we entered into a sixth amendment to our credit agreement originally dated as of November 15, 2010 to, among other things: (i) increase the aggregate amount of the revolving credit facility by $200 million to $1 billion; (ii) increase the aggregate amount of the tranche A term loan by approximately $290 million to $2 billion, and; (iii) extend the maturity date of the credit agreement from August 7, 2019 to October 23, 2023. We also anticipate adding an additional seven-year tranche B term loan facility in the aggregate principal amount of up to $500 million in the very near future.

Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Standard:

On January 1, 2018, we adopted, using the modified retrospective approach, ASU 2014-09 and ASU 2016-08, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)" and "Revenue from Contracts with Customers: Principal versus Agent Considerations (Reporting Revenue Gross versus Net)", respectively, which provides guidance for revenue recognition. The standard's core principle is that a company will recognize revenue when it transfers promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. The most significant change from the adoption of the new standard relates to our estimation for the allowance for doubtful accounts. Under the previous standards, our estimate for amounts not expected to be collected based upon our historical experience, were reflected as provision for doubtful accounts, included within net revenue. Under the new standard, our estimate for amounts not expected to be collected based on historical experience will continue to be recognized as a reduction to net revenue, however, not reflected separately as provision for doubtful accounts. Under the new standard, subsequent changes in estimate of collectability due to a change in the financial status of a payor, for example a bankruptcy, will be recognized as bad debt expense in operating charges. The adoption of this ASU in 2018, and amounts recognized as bad debt expense and included in other operating expenses, did not have a material impact on our consolidated financial statements.

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017:

Effective January 1, 2018, our provision for income taxes, net income attributable to UHS, and net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, were favorably impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 which made broad and complex changes to the U.S. tax code including, among other things, reducing the U.S. federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that operating income, operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect in each year of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the reserve established in connection with our discussions with the Department of Justice, our adoption of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months Nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts $2,775,790 $8,428,971 Less: Provision for doubtful accounts 233,926 661,893 Net revenues $2,648,913 2,541,864 $8,017,782 7,767,078 Operating charges: Salaries, wages and benefits 1,316,710 1,251,528 3,922,832 3,725,786 Other operating expenses 651,442 628,523 1,896,745 1,868,076 Supplies expense 285,201 268,089 867,863 820,242 Depreciation and amortization 112,286 110,217 334,970 334,127 Lease and rental expense 26,110 26,197 79,932 77,413 2,391,749 2,284,554 7,102,342 6,825,644 Income from operations 257,164 257,310 915,440 941,434 Interest expense, net 39,506 36,956 115,082 108,383 Other (income) expense, net (11,409) 0 (26,717) 0 Income before income taxes 229,067 220,354 827,075 833,051 Provision for income taxes 54,186 74,992 192,814 286,774 Net income 174,881 145,362 634,261 546,277 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 3,135 4,117 12,631 13,583 Net income attributable to UHS $171,746 $141,245 $621,630 $532,694 Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $1.85 $1.48 $6.63 $5.54 Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $1.84 $1.47 $6.60 $5.50

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months Nine months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended September 30, ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Basic and diluted: Net income attributable to UHS $171,746 $141,245 $621,630 $532,694 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (317) (81) (813) (257) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $171,429 $141,164 $620,817 $532,437 Weighted average number of common shares - basic 92,849 95,246 93,639 96,026 Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $1.85 $1.48 $6.63 $5.54 Weighted average number of common shares 92,849 95,246 93,639 96,026 Add: Other share equivalents 481 731 459 771 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 93,330 95,977 94,098 96,797 Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $1.84 $1.47 $6.60 $5.50

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI") Three months ended % Net Three months ended % Net September 30, 2018 revenues September 30, 2017 revenues Net income attributable to UHS $171,746 $141,245 Depreciation and amortization 112,286 110,217 Interest expense, net 39,506 36,956 Provision for income taxes 54,186 74,992 EBITDA net of NCI $377,724 14.3% $363,410 14.3% Other (income) expense, net (11,409) - Increase in DOJ Reserve 47,981 - Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $414,296 15.6% $363,410 14.3% Net revenues $2,648,913 $2,541,864 Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Per Per Amount Diluted Share Amount Diluted Share Net income attributable to UHS $171,746 $1.84 $141,245 $1.47 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments: Increase in DOJ Reserve, after-tax 36,578 0.39 - - Impact of ASU 2016-09 481 - (487) (0.01) EHR depreciation & amortization, after-tax - - 2,636 0.03 Subtotal adjustments 37,059 0.39 2,149 0.02 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $208,805 $2.23 $143,394 $1.49

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI") Nine months ended % Net Nine months ended % Net September 30, 2018 revenues September 30, 2017 revenues Net income attributable to UHS $621,630 $532,694 Depreciation and amortization 334,970 334,127 Interest expense, net 115,082 108,383 Provision for income taxes 192,814 286,774 EBITDA net of NCI $1,264,496 15.8% $1,261,978 16.2% Other (income) expense, net (26,717) - Increase in DOJ Reserve 70,432 - Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,308,211 16.3% $1,261,978 16.2% Net revenues $8,017,782 $7,767,078 Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Per Per Amount Diluted Share Amount Diluted Share Net income attributable to UHS $621,630 $6.60 $532,694 $5.50 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments: Increase in DOJ Reserve, after-tax 53,694 0.57 - - Impact of ASU 2016-09 (1,056) (0.01) (8,619) (0.09) EHR depreciation & amortization, after-tax - - 11,747 0.12 Subtotal adjustments 52,638 0.56 3,128 0.03 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $674,268 $7.16 $535,822 $5.53

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months Nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $174,881 $145,362 $634,261 $546,277 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized derivative gains (losses) on cash flow hedges (1,924) 610 (345) 3,547 Foreign currency translation adjustment (12,323) 983 (15,480) 9,932 Other 0 (2,515) 0 1,645 Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax (14,247) (922) (15,825) 15,124 Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 293 (711) (82) 1,935 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (14,540) (211) (15,743) 13,189 Comprehensive income 160,341 145,151 618,518 559,466 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,135 4,117 12,631 13,583 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $157,206 $141,034 $605,887 $545,883

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,721 $ 74,423 Accounts receivable, net 1,543,348 1,500,898 Supplies 144,471 136,177 Other current assets 169,713 86,504 Total current assets 1,941,253 1,798,002 Property and equipment 8,459,668 7,921,126 Less: accumulated depreciation (3,623,049) (3,349,289) 4,836,619 4,571,837 Other assets: Goodwill 3,852,851 3,825,157 Deferred charges 6,933 9,787 Deferred income taxes 2,944 3,007 Other 632,985 554,038 Total Assets $ 11,273,585 $ 10,761,828 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 342,425 $ 545,619 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,435,592 1,284,081 Federal and state taxes 252 18,334 Total current liabilities 1,778,269 1,848,034 Other noncurrent liabilities 319,113 306,304 Long-term debt 3,683,919 3,494,390 Deferred income taxes 46,765 54,962 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 6,389 6,702 UHS common stockholders' equity 5,363,745 4,989,514 Noncontrolling interest 75,385 61,922 Total equity 5,439,130 5,051,436 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,273,585 $ 10,761,828

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $634,261 $546,277 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation & amortization 335,002 334,127 Stock-based compensation expense 50,645 42,838 Gain on sale of assets and businesses (2,513) 0 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable (74,129) 10,090 Accrued interest (5,808) (5,747) Accrued and deferred income taxes (53,165) (20,177) Other working capital accounts 89,157 23,729 Other assets and deferred charges (37,133) (21,346) Other 23,008 (54,664) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 69,386 80,814 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (53,223) (57,224) Net cash provided by operating activities 975,488 878,717 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (521,349) (418,693) Acquisition of property and businesses (108,016) (19,610) Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 13,502 0 Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology applications (25,487) (26,401) Decrease (increase) in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 100 (3,000) Investment in, and advances to, joint venture (13,910) 0 Net cash used in investing activities (655,160) (467,704) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Reduction of long-term debt (99,969) (143,526) Additional borrowings 82,400 43,124 Financing costs (774) (34) Repurchase of common shares (261,256) (242,870) Dividends paid (28,086) (28,776) Issuance of common stock 7,737 7,637 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (8,243) (15,924) Net cash used in financing activities (308,191) (380,369) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,742) 1,485 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,395 32,129 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 167,297 121,950 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $177,692 $154,079 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $114,162 $107,442 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $247,486 $305,885 Noncash purchases of property and equipment $88,932 $64,958

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited) % Change % Change Quarter ended 9 months ended Same Facility: 9/30/2018 9/30/2018 Acute Care Hospitals Revenues 6.7% 4.5% Adjusted Admissions 1.5% 2.0% Adjusted Patient Days 4.1% 4.8% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission 6.6% 4.2% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day 3.9% 1.5% Behavioral Health Hospitals Revenues 2.5% 2.8% Adjusted Admissions 4.7% 2.5% Adjusted Patient Days 0.6% 0.2% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission -1.9% 0.7% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day 2.1% 3.0% UHS Consolidated Third quarter ended Nine months ended 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Revenues $2,648,913 $2,541,864 $8,017,782 $7,767,078 EBITDA net of NCI $377,724 $363,410 $1,264,496 $1,261,978 EBITDA Margin net of NCI 14.3% 14.3% 15.8% 16.2% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $414,296 $363,410 $1,308,211 $1,261,978 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI 15.6% 14.3% 16.3% 16.2% Cash Flow From Operations $346,227 $344,921 $975,488 $878,717 Days Sales Outstanding 54 53 53 51 Capital Expenditures $151,097 $156,241 $521,349 $418,693 Debt $4,026,344 $4,040,153 UHS' Shareholders Equity $5,363,745 $4,865,212 Debt / Total Capitalization 42.9% 45.4% Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1) 2.35 2.41 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) 2.29 2.41 Debt / Cash From Operations (1) 3.15 3.76 (1) Latest 4 quarters

Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands) Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts $1,492,502 $4,563,562 Less: Provision for doubtful accounts 204,979 573,331 Net revenues $1,373,357 100.0% 1,287,523 100.0% $4,171,735 100.0% 3,990,231 100.0% Operating charges: Salaries, wages and benefits 596,731 43.5% 566,107 44.0% 1,762,273 42.2% 1,672,670 41.9% Other operating expenses 311,462 22.7% 313,200 24.3% 926,659 22.2% 942,115 23.6% Supplies expense 235,271 17.1% 217,035 16.9% 718,542 17.2% 670,443 16.8% Depreciation and amortization 68,647 5.0% 64,833 5.0% 207,962 5.0% 194,490 4.9% Lease and rental expense 14,052 1.0% 14,605 1.1% 43,043 1.0% 43,066 1.1% Subtotal-operating expenses 1,226,163 89.3% 1,175,780 91.3% 3,658,479 87.7% 3,522,784 88.3% Income from operations 147,194 10.7% 111,743 8.7% 513,256 12.3% 467,447 11.7% Interest expense, net 382 0.0% 639 0.0% 1,344 0.0% 2,074 0.1% Other (income) expense, net - — - - (2,498) (0.1)% - - Income before income taxes 146,812 10.7% 111,104 8.6% 514,410 12.3% 465,373 11.7% All Acute Care Hospital Services Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts $1,521,727 $4,646,083 Less: Provision for doubtful accounts 204,979 573,331 Net revenues $1,383,050 100.0% 1,316,748 100.0% $4,232,673 100.0% 4,072,752 100.0% Operating charges: Salaries, wages and benefits 596,932 43.2% 566,214 43.0% 1,762,826 41.6% 1,672,909 41.1% Other operating expenses 320,317 23.2% 342,486 26.0% 988,279 23.3% 1,018,454 25.0% Supplies expense 235,272 17.0% 217,035 16.5% 718,543 17.0% 670,444 16.5% Depreciation and amortization 68,647 5.0% 69,062 5.2% 207,962 4.9% 213,417 5.2% Lease and rental expense 14,052 1.0% 14,605 1.1% 43,043 1.0% 43,066 1.1% Subtotal-operating expenses 1,235,220 89.3% 1,209,402 91.8% 3,720,653 87.9% 3,618,290 88.8% Income from operations 147,830 10.7% 107,346 8.2% 512,020 12.1% 454,462 11.2% Interest expense, net 382 0.0% 639 0.0% 1,344 0.0% 2,074 0.1% Other (income) expense, net - — - - (2,498) (0.1)% - - Income before income taxes 147,448 10.7% 106,707 8.1% 513,174 12.1% 452,388 11.1% We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, the impact of the EHR applications (in 2017) and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of the implementation of EHR applications at our acute care hospitals (in 2017); (iii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iv) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (in thousands) Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts $1,214,673 $3,657,858 Less: Provision for doubtful accounts 24,363 83,161 Net revenues $1,220,393 100.0% 1,190,310 100.0% $3,673,759 100.0% 3,574,697 100.0% Operating charges: Salaries, wages and benefits 643,435 52.7% 617,950 51.9% 1,916,808 52.2% 1,821,961 51.0% Other operating expenses 236,179 19.4% 235,596 19.8% 700,694 19.1% 702,049 19.6% Supplies expense 49,233 4.0% 50,043 4.2% 146,960 4.0% 146,609 4.1% Depreciation and amortization 38,710 3.2% 36,918 3.1% 112,882 3.1% 108,167 3.0% Lease and rental expense 11,619 1.0% 11,048 0.9% 35,548 1.0% 32,760 0.9% Subtotal-operating expenses 979,176 80.2% 951,555 79.9% 2,912,892 79.3% 2,811,546 78.7% Income from operations 241,217 19.8% 238,755 20.1% 760,867 20.7% 763,151 21.3% Interest expense, net 398 0.0% 428 0.0% 1,235 0.0% 1,590 0.0% Other (income) expense, net (1,258) (0.1)% - - - — - - Income before income taxes 242,077 19.8% 238,327 20.0% 759,632 20.7% 761,561 21.3% All Behavioral Health Care Services Three months ended Three months ended Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Amount % of Net

Revenues Net revenues before provision for doubtful accounts $1,249,585 $3,769,879 Less: Provision for doubtful accounts 25,037 84,649 Net revenues $1,262,472 100.0% 1,224,548 100.0% $3,774,551 100.0% 3,685,230 100.0% Operating charges: Salaries, wages and benefits 661,240 52.4% 632,492 51.7% 1,955,220 51.8% 1,869,170 50.7% Other operating expenses 262,337 20.8% 261,959 21.4% 778,698 20.6% 784,678 21.3% Supplies expense 49,958 4.0% 50,947 4.2% 148,965 3.9% 149,967 4.1% Depreciation and amortization 40,718 3.2% 38,574 3.2% 118,948 3.2% 113,083 3.1% Lease and rental expense 11,931 0.9% 11,475 0.9% 36,489 1.0% 33,993 0.9% Subtotal-operating expenses 1,026,184 81.3% 995,447 81.3% 3,038,320 80.5% 2,950,891 80.1% Income from operations 236,288 18.7% 229,101 18.7% 736,231 19.5% 734,339 19.9% Interest expense, net 397 0.0% 428 0.0% 1,234 0.0% 1,590 0.0% Other (income) expense, net 1,721 0.1% - - 636 0.0% - - Income before income taxes 234,170 18.5% 228,673 18.7% 734,361 19.5% 732,749 19.9% We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period.However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.