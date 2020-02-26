Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results And 2020 Full Year Earnings Guidance

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $245.2 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $158.1 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, during the comparable quarter of 2018. Net revenues increased 5.1% to $2.896 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $2.754 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Included in our reported, and our adjusted, net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2019 is a pre-tax unrealized gain of $16.7 million, or $.15 per diluted share (included in "Other (income), expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale. Included in our reported, and our adjusted, net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2018 is a pre-tax unrealized loss of $12.5 million, or $.10 per diluted share, resulting from a decrease in the market value of these shares.

As indicated on the attached Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), there were no significant adjustments made to our reported net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2019.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the fourth quarter of 2018 was $220.1 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, Included in our reported results during the fourth quarter of 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $62.0 million, or $.67 per diluted share, consisting primarily of the following: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $24.5 million, or $.26 per diluted share, resulting from a $31.9 million pre-tax increase in the reserve established in connection with the civil aspects of the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities ("DOJ Reserve"), as discussed below, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $37.7 million, or $.41 per diluted share, resulting from a $49.3 million provision for intangible asset impairment, as discussed below.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $485.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $359.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impacts of other (income) expense, net, as well as the unfavorable impact of the above-mentioned increase in the DOJ Reserve and provision for asset impairment, was $465.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to $453.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $814.9 million, or $9.13 per diluted share, during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $779.7 million, or $8.31 per diluted share, during the comparable twelve-month period of 2018. Net revenues increased 5.6% to $11.378 billion during 2019 as compared to $10.772 billion during 2018.

Included in our reported, and our adjusted, net income attributable to UHS are pre-tax unrealized gains of $4.1 million, or $.04 per diluted share, during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, and $6.0 million, or $.05 per diluted share, during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. As discussed above, these unrealized gains resulted from increases in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS, as calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, was $891.8 million, or $9.99 per diluted share, as compared to $894.4 million, or $9.53 per diluted share, during the twelve-month period of 2018.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, is an aggregate net unfavorable after-tax impact of $77.0 million, or $.86 per diluted share, resulting from: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $74.6 million, or $.84 per diluted share, resulting from a $97.6 million provision for asset impairment, as discussed below; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $14.6 million, or $.16 per diluted share, resulting from an increase in the DOJ Reserve and the net estimated federal and state income taxes due on the portion of the DOJ Reserve that is estimated to be non-deductible for income tax purposes, as discussed below, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $12.2 million, or $.14 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $114.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, consisting of: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $78.2 million, or $.83 per diluted share, resulting from a $102.3 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve, as discussed below; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $37.7 million, or $.40 per diluted share, resulting from a $49.3 million provision for intangible asset impairment, as discussed below, partially offset by; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $1.2 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.707 billion during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $1.624 billion during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impacts of other (income) expense, net, as well as the unfavorable impacts of the above-mentioned provisions for asset impairment and increases in the DOJ Reserve, was $1.802 billion during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to $1.762 billion during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Acute Care Services – Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

During the fourth quarter of 2019, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 2.1% and adjusted patient days increased 6.0%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 5.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 1.4% during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 7.9% during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 4.8% and adjusted patient days increased 5.7%, as compared to the full year of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 2.5% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 1.7% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the full year of 2018. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 7.7% during 2019 as compared to 2018.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018:

During the fourth quarter of 2019, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 0.8% while adjusted patient days increased 0.9% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 4.0% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.9% during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2018. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 4.5% during the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 1.2% while adjusted patient days increased 0.6% as compared to the full year of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 2.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.7% during the full year of 2019 as compared to 2018. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 3.1% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the full year of 2018.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Share Repurchase Program:

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, our net cash provided by operating activities increased to $1.438 billion as compared to $1.275 billion generated during the full year of 2018. The $164 million net increase was due to: (i) a favorable change of $110 million resulting from an increase in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, provision for asset impairment, net gains on sale of assets and costs related to extinguishment of debt; (ii) a favorable change of $29 million in accrued and deferred income taxes, and; (iii) $25 million of other combined net favorable changes.

In conjunction with our January 1, 2019 adoption of ASU 2017-12, "Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities", we have included the net cash outflows/inflows, which were paid/received in connection with foreign exchange contracts that hedge our investment in the U.K., in investing cash flows on the consolidated statements of cash flows. During the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, in connection with foreign exchange contracts that hedge our investment in the U.K., we had $19.8 million of net cash outflows, as compared to $66.2 million of net cash inflows during the year ended December 31, 2018. Prior to 2019, these net outflows/inflows were included in operating cash flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation on the consolidated statements of cash flows included herein.

In July, 2019, our Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 billion increase to our stock repurchase program, which increased the aggregate authorization to $2.7 billion from the previous $1.7 billion authorization approved in various increments since 2014. Pursuant to this program, which had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $756.1 million as of December 31, 2019, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

In conjunction with our stock repurchase program, during the fourth quarter of 2019, we have repurchased approximately 1.29 million shares at an aggregate cost of $181.2 million (approximately $141 per share). During the full year of 2019, we have repurchased approximately 5.40 million shares at an aggregate cost of $706.2 million (approximately $131 per share). Since inception of the program in 2014 through December 31, 2019, we have repurchased approximately 16.07 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $1.94 billion (approximately $121 per share).

Agreement in Principle with DOJ's Civil Division and DOJ Reserve:

As previously disclosed on July 25, 2019, we have reached an agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division, and on behalf of various states' attorneys general offices, to resolve the civil aspect of the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities for $127 million subject to requisite approvals and preparation and execution of definitive settlement and related agreements. At that time, we also disclosed that we were further advised that the previously disclosed investigations being conducted by the DOJ's Criminal Frauds Section in connection with these matters had been closed.

In connection with the agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division, during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, we recorded a pre-tax increase of approximately $11.0 million in the DOJ Reserve, which includes related fees and costs due to or on behalf of third-parties. There was no change to the DOJ Reserve during the fourth quarter of 2019. The aggregate pre-tax DOJ Reserve amounted to approximately $134 million as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2018, the aggregate pre-tax DOJ Reserve amounted to approximately $123 million, including pre-tax increases of $31.9 million and $102.3 million recorded during the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018, respectively.

In late August, 2019, we received the initial draft of the settlement agreement from the DOJ's Civil Division. Negotiations regarding the terms and conditions of the settlement agreement continue. Based upon the terms and provisions included in the draft settlement agreement, and related subsequent discussions, our financial statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 include an unfavorable provision for income taxes of $6.2 million resulting from the net estimated federal and state income taxes due on the portion of the aggregate pre-tax DOJ Reserve that is estimated to be non-deductible for income tax purposes.

Since the agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division is subject to certain required approvals and negotiation and execution of definitive settlement agreements, as well as finalization and execution of a corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, we can provide no assurance that definitive agreements will ultimately be finalized. We therefore can provide no assurance that final amounts paid in settlement or otherwise, or associated costs, or the income tax deductibility of such payments, will not differ materially from our established reserve and assumptions related to income tax deductibility. Please see Item 3-Legal Proceedings in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for additional disclosure in connection with this matter.

Provision for Asset Impairment – Foundations Recovery Network

Our financial results for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, include an aggregate pre-tax provision for asset impairment of $97.6 million recorded in connection with Foundations Recovery Network, L.L.C. ("Foundations"), which was acquired by us in 2015. This pre-tax provision for asset impairment includes: (i) a $74.9 million impairment provision to write-off the carrying value of the Foundations' tradename intangible asset, and; (ii) a $22.7 million impairment provision to reduce the carrying value of real property assets of certain Foundations' facilities.

Our financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018, include a pre-tax provision for asset impairment of $49.3 million to reduce the carrying value of a tradename intangible asset to approximately $75 million from approximately $124 million as originally recorded in connection with our acquisition of Foundations.

These provision for asset impairments, which are included in other operating expenses in our consolidated statements of income for the all applicable periods, were recorded after evaluation of the estimated fair value of the Foundations' tradename as well as certain related real property assets. The provisions for asset impairments were impacted by the following: (i) decisions made by management during 2019 to cancel the opening of future planned de novo facilities; (ii) reductions in projected future patient volumes, revenues and cash flows based upon the operating trends and financial results experienced by existing facilities that significantly lagged expectations, and; (iii) competitive pressures experienced in certain markets that were deemed to be permanent.

2020 Operating Results Forecast:

Reflected below is our 2020 guidance range for consolidated net revenues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization, and the impacts of other income/expense and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS-diluted") and capital expenditures.

Adjusted EPS-diluted and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, are non-GAAP financial measures and should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Please see the Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures - 2020 Operating Results Forecast schedule as included herein for additional information and a reconciliation to the financial forecasts as computed in accordance with GAAP.



For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020

Low High Net revenues $11.960 billion $12.116 billion Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1.823 billion $1.902 billion Adjusted EPS-diluted $10.30 per share $11.00 per share Capital expenditures $775 million $825 million

Our 2020 guidance contains a number of assumptions including, but not limited to, the following:

The 2020 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as changes in the DOJ Reserve (including the income tax deductibility assumptions) established in connection with the agreement in principle with the Department of Justice-Civil Division (see below for additional disclosure), pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from increases/decreases in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, our adoption of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from included assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Our net revenues are estimated to be approximately $11.960 billion to $12.116 billion representing an increase of approximately 5.1% to 6.5% over our 2019 net revenues of approximately $11.378 billion .

to representing an increase of approximately 5.1% to 6.5% over our 2019 net revenues of approximately . Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is estimated to be approximately $1.823 billion to $1.902 billion representing an increase of approximately 1.1% to 5.5% over our 2019 Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI of $1.802 billion .

to representing an increase of approximately 1.1% to 5.5% over our 2019 Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI of . The Adjusted EPS-diluted guidance range of $10.30 per diluted share to $11.00 per diluted share represents an increase of approximately 3.1% to 10.1% over our adjusted net income attributable to UHS of $9.99 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019 , as calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule.

Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on February 27, 2020. The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on our website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be available for one full year.

Adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842): Amendments to the FASB Accounting Standards Codification":

Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted ASU 2016-02 which requires companies to, among other things, recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. Our consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2019 includes right of use assets-operating leases and operating lease liabilities (current and noncurrent) recorded in connection with our adoption of ASU 2016-02. Prior period financial statements were not adjusted for the effects of this new standard.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues were $11.378 billion during 2019. In 2020, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; in 2019 ranked #293 on the Fortune 500; and in 2017, listed #275 in Forbes inaugural ranking of America's Top 500 Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 90,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 26 acute care hospitals, 328 behavioral health facilities, 42 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 37 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine our future results are beyond our capability to control or predict. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect in each year of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the reserve established in connection with our discussions with the Department of Justice, our adoption of ASU 2016-09 and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net revenues $2,896,247

$2,754,496

$11,378,259

$10,772,278















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,431,640

1,331,704

5,588,893

5,254,536 Other operating expenses 644,393

717,942

2,723,911

2,614,687 Supplies expense 324,090

300,791

1,251,346

1,168,654 Depreciation and amortization 127,656

118,075

490,392

453,045 Lease and rental expense 27,489

26,162

107,809

106,094

2,555,268

2,494,674

10,162,351

9,597,016















Income from operations 340,979

259,822

1,215,908

1,175,262















Interest expense, net 39,159

39,874

162,733

154,956 Other (income) expense, net (19,338)

12,498

(13,162)

(14,219)















Income before income taxes 321,158

207,450

1,066,337

1,034,525















Provision for income taxes 73,148

43,828

238,794

236,642















Net income 248,010

163,622

827,543

797,883















Less: Net income attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 2,834

5,547

12,689

18,178















Net income attributable to UHS $245,176

$158,075

$814,854

$779,705































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.81

$1.71

$9.16

$8.35















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.79

$1.70

$9.13

$8.31

Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $245,176

$158,075

$814,854

$779,705 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (614)

(278)

(2,028)

(1,091) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $244,562

$157,797

$812,826

$778,614















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 87,184

92,187

88,762

93,276















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.81

$1.71

$9.16

$8.35















Weighted average number of common shares 87,184

92,187

88,762

93,276 Add: Other share equivalents 419

519

278

474 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 87,603

92,706

89,040

93,750















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.79

$1.70

$9.13

$8.31

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

December 31, 2019

revenues

December 31, 2018

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $245,176





$158,075



Depreciation and amortization 127,656





118,075



Interest expense, net 39,159





39,874



Provision for income taxes 73,148





43,828



EBITDA net of NCI $485,139

16.8%

$359,852

13.1%















Other (income) expense, net (19,338)





12,498



Increase in DOJ Reserve -





31,895



Provision for asset impairment -





49,310



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $465,801

16.1%

$453,555

16.5%















Net revenues $2,896,247





$2,754,496



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $245,176

$2.79

$158,075

$1.70 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Increase in DOJ Reserve and related income taxes -

-

24,477

0.26 Impact of ASU 2016-09 (78)

-

(139)

- Provision for asset impairment, after-tax -

-

37,669

0.41 Subtotal adjustments (78)

-

62,007

0.67 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $245,098

$2.79

$220,082

$2.37

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Twelve months ended

% Net

Twelve months ended

% Net

December 31, 2019

revenues

December 31, 2018

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $814,854





$779,705



Depreciation and amortization 490,392





453,045



Interest expense, net 162,733





154,956



Provision for income taxes 238,794





236,642



EBITDA net of NCI $1,706,773

15.0%

$1,624,348

15.1%















Other (income) expense, net (13,162)





(14,219)



Increase in DOJ Reserve 10,978





102,327



Provision for asset impairment 97,631





49,310



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,802,220

15.8%

$1,761,766

16.4%















Net revenues $11,378,259





$10,772,278



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $814,854

$9.13

$779,705

$8.31 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Increase in DOJ Reserve and related income taxes 14,583

0.16

78,171

0.83 Impact of ASU 2016-09 (12,200)

(0.14)

(1,195)

(0.01) Provision for asset impairment, after-tax 74,583

0.84

37,669

0.40 Subtotal adjustments 76,966

0.86

114,645

1.22 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $891,820

$9.99

$894,350

$9.53

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three months

Twelve months

ended December 31,

ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $248,010

$163,622

$827,543

$797,883 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized derivative gains (losses) on cash flow hedges 0

(2,460)

(3,925)

(2,805) Minimum pension liability 8,503

(6,892)

8,503

(6,892) Foreign currency translation adjustment 47,078

25,198

27,886

9,718 Other 0

4,398

0

4,398 Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax 55,581

20,244

32,464

4,419 Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 5,489

8,987

4,813

8,905 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 50,092

11,257

27,651

(4,486)















Comprehensive income 298,102

174,879

855,194

793,397 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,834

5,547

12,689

18,178 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $295,268

$169,332

$842,505

$775,219

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















December 31,



December 31,





2019



2018 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 61,268

$ 105,220 Accounts receivable, net



1,560,847



1,509,909 Supplies



159,889



148,206 Other current assets



133,930



174,467 Total current assets



1,915,934



1,937,802













Property and equipment



9,106,377



8,563,455 Less: accumulated depreciation



(4,089,679)



(3,715,515)





5,016,698



4,847,940













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,869,760



3,844,628 Deferred income taxes



16,189



5,280 Right of use assets-operating leases



326,518



0 Deferred charges



6,373



8,772 Other



516,778



621,058 Total Assets

$ 11,668,250

$ 11,265,480













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 87,550

$ 63,446 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,272,374



1,253,714 Legal reserves



144,509



129,150 Operating lease liabilities



56,442



0 Federal and state taxes



2,515



2,428 Total current liabilities



1,563,390



1,448,738













Other noncurrent liabilities



329,932



361,809 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



270,076



0 Long-term debt



3,896,577



3,935,187 Deferred income taxes



25,071



49,661













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



4,333



4,292













UHS common stockholders' equity



5,504,105



5,389,262 Noncontrolling interest



74,766



76,531 Total equity



5,578,871



5,465,793













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 11,668,250

$ 11,265,480

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Twelve months

ended December 31,

2019

2018







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $827,543

$797,883 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 490,392

453,076 Gain on sale of assets and businesses, net of losses (7,540)

(2,513) Stock-based compensation expense 69,431

66,581 Costs related to extinguishment of debt 0

2,727 Provision for asset impairment 97,631

49,310 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (42,056)

(42,239) Accrued interest 209

(4,478) Accrued and deferred income taxes (25,194)

(54,052) Other working capital accounts 39,664

24,696 Other assets and deferred charges (27,205)

(31,429) Other 7,703

(1,536) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 105,672

92,863 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (97,781)

(76,147) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,438,469

1,274,742







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (634,095)

(664,962) Acquisition of property and businesses (8,005)

(110,464) (Outflows) Inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment (19,763)

66,151 Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 9,450

13,502 Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology applications (21,418)

(36,243) Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 0

100 Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other (14,579)

(15,331) Net cash used in investing activities (688,410)

(747,247)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Reduction of long-term debt (57,142)

(830,496) Additional borrowings 39,220

791,247 Financing costs 0

(13,787) Repurchase of common shares (770,504)

(397,425) Dividends paid (53,003)

(37,342) Issuance of common stock 10,806

10,196 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (15,859)

(14,595) Capital contributions from minority members 1,446

0 Net cash used in financing activities (845,036)

(492,202)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 959

(2,905) (Decrease) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (94,018)

32,388 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 199,685

167,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $105,667

$199,685







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $157,406

$150,293







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $260,622

$293,837







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $63,514

$77,674







Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $383,857

$0

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)





































































% Change

% Change













Quarter ended

12 months ended



Same Facility:







12/31/2019

12/31/2019























Acute Care Hospitals

















Revenues







7.9%

7.7%



Adjusted Admissions







2.1%

4.8%



Adjusted Patient Days







6.0%

5.7%



Revenue Per Adjusted Admission





5.3%

2.5%



Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day





1.4%

1.7%































































Behavioral Health Hospitals

















Revenues







4.5%

3.1%



Adjusted Admissions







0.8%

1.2%



Adjusted Patient Days







0.9%

0.6%



Revenue Per Adjusted Admission





4.0%

2.2%



Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day





3.9%

2.7%



















































































UHS Consolidated



Fourth quarter ended

Twelve months ended





12/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018



















Revenues



$2,896,247

$2,754,496

$11,378,259

$10,772,278 EBITDA net of NCI



$485,139

$359,852

$1,706,773

$1,624,348 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



16.8%

13.1%

15.0%

15.1% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$465,801

$453,555

$1,802,220

$1,761,766 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI

16.1%

16.5%

15.8%

16.4%







































Cash Flow From Operations











$1,438,469

$1,274,742 Days Sales Outstanding











50

51 Capital Expenditures











$634,095

$664,962



















Debt











$3,984,127

$3,998,633 UHS' Shareholders Equity











$5,504,105

$5,389,262 Debt / Total Capitalization











42.0%

42.6% Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)











2.33

2.46 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)







2.21

2.27 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)











2.77

3.14



















(1) Latest 4 quarters



















Universal Health Services, Inc. Acute Care Hospital Services For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services



































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,561,490

100.0%

$1,447,720

100.0%

$6,053,228

100.0%

$5,621,338

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

661,670

42.4%

604,188

41.7%

2,556,383

42.2%

2,366,985

42.1% Other operating expenses

349,498

22.4%

313,297

21.6%

1,364,735

22.5%

1,242,521

22.1% Supplies expense

272,408

17.4%

249,523

17.2%

1,048,639

17.3%

968,067

17.2% Depreciation and amortization

78,582

5.0%

70,699

4.9%

304,206

5.0%

278,661

5.0% Lease and rental expense

15,246

1.0%

14,192

1.0%

60,324

1.0%

57,235

1.0% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,377,404

88.2%

1,251,899

86.5%

5,334,287

88.1%

4,913,469

87.4% Income from operations

184,086

11.8%

195,821

13.5%

718,941

11.9%

707,869

12.6% Interest expense, net

502

0.0%

314

0.0%

1,330

0.0%

1,658

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

-

-

-

-

(32)

(0.0)%

(2,498)

(0.0)% Income before income taxes

$183,584

11.8%

$195,507

13.5%

$717,643

11.9%

$708,709

12.6%





































































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,589,472

100.0%

$1,487,232

100.0%

$6,164,560

100.0%

$5,719,905

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

662,538

41.7%

604,188

40.6%

2,559,682

41.5%

2,367,014

41.4% Other operating expenses

375,049

23.6%

352,809

23.7%

1,474,674

23.9%

1,341,088

23.4% Supplies expense

272,438

17.1%

249,523

16.8%

1,049,747

17.0%

968,067

16.9% Depreciation and amortization

78,775

5.0%

70,699

4.8%

305,264

5.0%

278,661

4.9% Lease and rental expense

15,215

1.0%

14,192

1.0%

60,485

1.0%

57,235

1.0% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,404,015

88.3%

1,291,411

86.8%

5,449,852

88.4%

5,012,065

87.6% Income from operations

185,457

11.7%

195,821

13.2%

714,708

11.6%

707,840

12.4% Interest expense, net

502

0.0%

314

0.0%

1,330

0.0%

1,658

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

-

-

-

-

(32)

(0.0)%

(2,498)

(0.0)% Income before income taxes

$184,955

11.6%

$195,507

13.1%

$713,410

11.6%

$708,680

12.4%



































































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

































The All Acute Care Hospital Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Behavioral Health Care Services For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands)



































































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services



































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,288,176

100.0%

$1,233,285

100.0%

$5,058,199

100.0%

$4,907,002

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

687,549

53.4%

653,067

53.0%

2,687,677

53.1%

2,577,411

52.5% Other operating expenses

239,449

18.6%

237,351

19.2%

947,073

18.7%

939,220

19.1% Supplies expense

51,160

4.0%

50,401

4.1%

199,578

3.9%

197,243

4.0% Depreciation and amortization

44,308

3.4%

42,046

3.4%

163,963

3.2%

155,652

3.2% Lease and rental expense

10,998

0.9%

11,153

0.9%

44,123

0.9%

45,673

0.9% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,033,464

80.2%

994,018

80.6%

4,042,414

79.9%

3,915,199

79.8% Income from operations

254,712

19.8%

239,267

19.4%

1,015,785

20.1%

991,803

20.2% Interest expense, net

357

0.0%

363

0.0%

1,460

0.0%

1,597

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

(1,438)

(0.1)%

1,205

0.1%

(380)

(0.0)%

2,530

0.1% Income before income taxes

$255,793

19.9%

$237,699

19.3%

$1,014,705

20.1%

$987,676

20.1%





































































































All Behavioral Health Care Services





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues

$1,311,623

100.0%

$1,264,323

100.0%

$5,210,063

100.0%

$5,038,874

100.0% Operating charges:































Salaries, wages and benefits

690,140

52.6%

662,117

52.4%

2,739,871

52.6%

2,617,337

51.9% Other operating expenses

261,483

19.9%

312,404

24.7%

1,152,733

22.1%

1,091,102

21.7% Supplies expense

51,305

3.9%

51,043

4.0%

201,114

3.9%

200,008

4.0% Depreciation and amortization

45,370

3.5%

44,207

3.5%

172,697

3.3%

163,155

3.2% Lease and rental expense

11,614

0.9%

11,827

0.9%

46,799

0.9%

48,316

1.0% Subtotal-operating expenses

1,059,912

80.8%

1,081,598

85.5%

4,313,214

82.8%

4,119,918

81.8% Income from operations

251,711

19.2%

182,725

14.5%

896,849

17.2%

918,956

18.2% Interest expense, net

357

0.0%

363

0.0%

1,460

0.0%

1,597

0.0% Other (income) expense, net

(1,438)

(0.1)%

1,206

0.1%

(5,576)

(0.1)%

1,842

0.0% Income before income taxes

$252,792

19.3%

$181,156

14.3%

$900,965

17.3%

$915,517

18.2%



































































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the goverment's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period.However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

































The All Behavioral Health Care Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/19

12/31/18

% change

12/31/19

12/31/18

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

327

324

0.9% Average licensed beds

6,387

6,340

0.7%

23,648

23,907

-1.1% Average available beds

6,215

6,164

0.8%

23,545

23,823

-1.2% Patient days

367,313

348,399

5.4%

1,612,906

1,612,081

0.1% Average daily census

3,992.5

3,786.8

5.4%

17,531.6

17,522.6

0.1% Occupancy-licensed beds

62.5%

59.7%

4.7%

74.1%

73.3%

1.1% Occupancy-available beds

64.2%

61.4%

4.6%

74.5%

73.6%

1.2% Admissions

79,156

77,988

1.5%

120,264

119,997

0.2% Length of stay

4.6

4.5

3.9%

13.4

13.4

-0.2%

























Inpatient revenue

$7,210,451

$6,279,880

14.8%

$2,532,774

$2,425,291

4.4% Outpatient revenue

4,529,430

3,797,937

19.3%

273,775

260,836

5.0% Total patient revenue

11,739,881

10,077,817

16.5%

2,806,549

2,686,127

4.5% Other revenue

121,482

100,480

20.9%

60,371

50,072

20.6% Gross hospital revenue

11,861,363

10,178,297

16.5%

2,866,920

2,736,199

4.8% Total deductions

10,271,891

8,691,065

18.2%

1,555,297

1,471,876

5.7% Net hospital revenue

$1,589,472

$1,487,232

6.9%

$1,311,623

$1,264,323

3.7%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/19

12/31/18

% change

12/31/19

12/31/18

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

312

312

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,387

6,340

0.7%

23,406

23,260

0.6% Average available beds

6,215

6,164

0.8%

23,303

23,176

0.5% Patient days

367,313

348,399

5.4%

1,600,745

1,586,439

0.9% Average daily census

3,992.5

3,786.8

5.4%

17,399.4

17,243.9

0.9% Occupancy-licensed beds

62.5%

59.7%

4.7%

74.3%

74.1%

0.3% Occupancy-available beds

64.2%

61.4%

4.6%

74.7%

74.4%

0.4% Admissions

79,156

77,988

1.5%

119,545

118,589

0.8% Length of stay

4.6

4.5

3.9%

13.4

13.4

0.1%

Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/19

12/31/18

% change

12/31/19

12/31/18

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

327

324

0.9% Average licensed beds

6,379

6,232

2.4%

23,812

23,509

1.3% Average available beds

6,205

6,056

2.5%

23,711

23,425

1.2% Patient days

1,451,847

1,376,988

5.4%

6,487,707

6,418,334

1.1% Average daily census

3,977.7

3,772.4

5.4%

17,774.5

17,584.5

1.1% Occupancy-licensed beds

62.4%

60.5%

3.0%

74.6%

74.8%

-0.2% Occupancy-available beds

64.1%

62.3%

2.9%

75.0%

75.1%

-0.1% Admissions

317,983

303,985

4.6%

488,367

482,658

1.2% Length of stay

4.6

4.5

0.8%

13.3

13.3

-0.1%

























Inpatient revenue

$28,430,922

$24,814,959

14.6%

$10,100,903

$9,735,521

3.8% Outpatient revenue

17,666,629

14,967,313

18.0%

1,066,704

1,025,721

4.0% Total patient revenue

46,097,551

39,782,272

15.9%

11,167,607

10,761,242

3.8% Other revenue

458,851

397,932

15.3%

228,712

202,346

13.0% Gross hospital revenue

46,556,402

40,180,204

15.9%

11,396,319

10,963,588

3.9% Total deductions

40,391,842

34,460,299

17.2%

6,186,256

5,924,714

4.4% Net hospital revenue

$6,164,560

$5,719,905

7.8%

$5,210,063

$5,038,874

3.4%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



12/31/19

12/31/18

% change

12/31/19

12/31/18

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

312

312

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,379

6,232

2.4%

23,047

22,850

0.9% Average available beds

6,205

6,056

2.5%

22,946

22,767

0.8% Patient days

1,451,847

1,376,988

5.4%

6,350,818

6,317,639

0.5% Average daily census

3,977.7

3,772.4

5.4%

17,399.5

17,308.6

0.5% Occupancy-licensed beds

62.4%

60.5%

3.0%

75.5%

75.7%

-0.3% Occupancy-available beds

64.1%

62.3%

2.9%

75.8%

76.0%

-0.3% Admissions

317,983

303,985

4.6%

483,010

477,789

1.1% Length of stay

4.6

4.5

0.8%

13.1

13.2

-0.6%

Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures 2020 Operating Results Forecast (in thousands, except per share amounts)

















































Forecast For The Year Ending December 31, 2020











% Net





% Net







Low

revenues

High

revenues

Net revenues



$11,960,000





$12,116,000



























Adjusted net income attributable to UHS (a)

$882,833





$942,981



























Depreciation and amortization



511,712





511,712





Interest expense



161,237





161,237





Other (income) expense, net



(4,917)





(4,917)





Provision for income taxes



271,941





290,573





Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (b)



$1,822,806

15.2%

$1,901,586

15.7%























Adjusted net income attributable to UHS, per diluted share (a) $10.30





$11.00



























Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

85,491





85,491

















































(a) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS/per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. The 2020 forecasted amounts exclude the impact of future items, if applicable, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as changes in the DOJ Reserve (including the income tax deductibility assumptions) established in connection with the agreement in principle with the Department of Justice-Civil Division, pre-tax unrealized gains/losses resulting from increases/decreases in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, our adoption of ASU 2016-09, and other potential material items including, but not limited to, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, potential impacts of non-ordinary course acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures or other strategic transactions, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, other amounts that may be reflected in the current financial statements that relate to prior periods, and the impact of share repurchases that differ from included assumptions. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





















(b) Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI is a non-GAAP financial measure. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI should be examined in connection with net income determined in accordance with GAAP as presented in the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.























