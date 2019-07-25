Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results And Increases To Stock Repurchase Program And Cash Dividend

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $238.3 million, or $2.66 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $226.1 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, during the comparable quarter of 2018. Net revenues increased 6.5% to $2.855 billion during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $2.681 billion during the second quarter of 2018.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS, as calculated on the attached Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), was $247.2 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, as compared to $233.3 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2018.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS is a pre-tax unrealized gain of $6.9 million, or $.06 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2019, and $8.0 million, or $.06 per diluted share, during the second quarter of 2018. These unrealized gains, which are included in "Other (income) expense, net" on the accompanying consolidated statements of income, resulted from an increase in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2019, is an aggregate net unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.9 million, or $.10 per diluted share, resulting from: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.4 million, or $.09 per diluted share, resulting from an $11.0 million pre-tax increase in the reserve ("DOJ Reserve") established in connection with the discussions with the Department of Justice ("DOJ"), which have recently resulted in an agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division (which is subject to certain conditions as discussed below), and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $509,000, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the second quarter of 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $7.3 million, or $.08 per diluted share, substantially all of which related to the unfavorable after-tax impact of $7.2 million, or $.08 per diluted share, resulting from a $9.5 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $471.5 million during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $444.7 million during the second quarter of 2018. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impacts of our adoption of ASU 2016-09, other (income) expense, net, as well as the unfavorable impacts of the above-mentioned increases in the DOJ Reserve, was $474.8 million during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $438.8 million during the second quarter of 2018.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $472.5 million, or $5.23 per diluted share, during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $449.9 million, or $4.76 per diluted share, during the comparable six-month period of 2018. Net revenues increased 5.4% to $5.660 billion during the first six months of 2019 as compared to $5.369 billion during the first six months of 2018.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS, as calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, was $470.5 million, or $5.21 per diluted share, as compared to $465.5 million, or $4.92 per diluted share, during the comparable six-month period of 2018.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS is a pre-tax unrealized gain of $2.6 million, or $.02 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2019, and $8.0 million, or $.06 per diluted share, during the comparable six-month period of 2018. As discussed above, these unrealized gains resulted from an increase in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, is an aggregate net favorable after-tax impact of $2.0 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.4 million, or $.09 per diluted share, resulting from an $11.0 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve, offset by; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $10.4 million, or $.11 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $15.6 million, or $.16 per diluted share, consisting of: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $17.1 million, or $.18 per diluted share, resulting from a $22.5 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve, partially offset by; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $1.5 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $924.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $886.8 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impacts of our adoption of ASU 2016-09, other (income) expense, net, as well as the unfavorable impacts of the above-mentioned increases in the DOJ Reserve, was $932.0 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to $893.9 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Acute Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

During the second quarter of 2019, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 5.0% and adjusted patient days increased 5.2%, as compared to the second quarter of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 3.5% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.3% during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2018. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 9.0% during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 5.0% and adjusted patient days increased 4.8%, as compared to the first six months of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 1.5% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 1.6% during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the comparable six-month period of 2018. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 6.8% during the first six months of 2019 as compared to the first six months of 2018.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

During the second quarter of 2019, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 0.5% while adjusted patient days increased 0.3% as compared to the second quarter of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 2.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.4% during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2018. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 2.7% during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

During the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 1.7% while adjusted patient days increased 0.6% as compared to the comparable six-month period of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 1.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.4% during the first six months of 2019 as compared to the comparable six-month period in 2018. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 2.9% during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the comparable six-month period of 2018.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our net cash provided by operating activities increased to $624 million as compared to $607 million generated during the comparable six-month period of 2018. The $17 million net increase was due to: (i) a favorable change of $40 million resulting from an increase in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense and net gains on sale of assets and businesses; (ii) an unfavorable change of $37 million in accounts receivable, and; (iii) $14 million of other combined net favorable changes.

In conjunction with our January 1, 2019 adoption of ASU 2017-12, "Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities", we have included the net cash inflows or outflows, which were received or paid in connection with foreign exchange contracts that hedge our investment in the U.K., in investing cash flows on the consolidated statements of cash flows. Prior to 2019, these net inflows/outflows were included in operating cash flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation on the consolidated statements of cash flows included herein.

Increases to Stock Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend:

On July 25, 2019, our Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 billion increase to our stock repurchase program, which increased the aggregate authorization to $2.7 billion from the previous $1.7 billion authorization approved in various increments since 2014. Pursuant to this program, which currently has an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $1.017 billion, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

In conjunction with our previously approved stock repurchase programs, during the second quarter of 2019, we have repurchased approximately 2.72 million shares at an aggregate cost of $339.2 million (approximately $125 per share). During the first six months of 2019, we have repurchased approximately 3.56 million shares at an aggregate cost of $445.6 million (approximately $125 per share). Since inception of the program in 2014 through June 30, 2019, we have repurchased approximately 14.23 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $1.68 billion (approximately $118 per share).

Also on July 25, 2019, our Board of Directors authorized a $.10 per share increase in our cash dividend to $.20 per share. This cash dividend will be paid on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2019.

Agreement in Principle with DOJ's Civil Division and DOJ Reserve:

We have recently reached an agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division, and on behalf of various states' attorneys general offices, to resolve the civil aspect of the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities for $127 million subject to requisite approvals and preparation and execution of definitive settlement and related agreements. We have further been advised that the previously disclosed investigations being conducted by the DOJ's Criminal Frauds Section in connection with these matters have been closed. We are awaiting the initial draft of a potential corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General for the United States Department of Health and Human Services ("OIG") which we expect will be part of the overall settlement of this matter.

In connection with the agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division, during the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a pre-tax increase of approximately $11.0 million in the DOJ Reserve, which includes related fees and costs due to or on behalf of third-parties. The aggregate pre-tax DOJ Reserve amounted to $134 million as of June 30, 2019 and $123 million as of December 31, 2018. Our financial statements assume that the amounts included in the aggregate pre-tax DOJ Reserve are fully deductible for federal and state income tax purposes.

Since the agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division is subject to certain required approvals and negotiation and execution of definitive settlement agreements, as well as negotiation and execution of a potential corporate integrity agreement with the OIG, we can provide no assurance that definitive agreements will ultimately be finalized. We therefore can provide no assurance that final amounts paid in settlement or otherwise, or associated costs, or the income tax deductibility of such payments, will not differ materially from our established reserve and assumptions related to income tax deductibility. Please see Item 1-Legal Proceedings in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 for additional disclosure in connection with this matter.

Adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842): Amendments to the FASB Accounting Standards Codification":

Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted ASU 2016-02 which requires companies to, among other things, recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. As a result of our adoption of ASU 2016-02, our consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 includes right of use assets-operating leases ($332.1 million) and operating lease liabilities ($56.4 million current and $275.7 million noncurrent). Prior period financial statements were not adjusted for the effects of this new standard.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect in each year of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, changes in the reserve established in connection with our discussions with the Department of Justice, our adoption of ASU 2016-09 and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net revenues $2,855,168

$2,681,353

$5,659,559

$5,368,869















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,383,481

1,305,974

2,749,027

2,606,122 Other operating expenses 672,564

624,484

1,317,344

1,245,303 Supplies expense 305,857

289,733

613,320

582,662 Depreciation and amortization 121,168

109,581

241,208

222,684 Lease and rental expense 26,535

27,119

52,660

53,822

2,509,605

2,356,891

4,973,559

4,710,593















Income from operations 345,563

324,462

686,000

658,276















Interest expense, net 42,487

38,000

82,127

75,576 Other (income) expense, net (7,732)

(15,308)

(3,231)

(15,308)















Income before income taxes 310,808

301,770

607,104

598,008















Provision for income taxes 69,543

71,059

128,441

138,628















Net income 241,265

230,711

478,663

459,380















Less: Net income attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 2,945

4,659

6,175

9,496















Net income attributable to UHS $238,320

$226,052

$472,488

$449,884































































































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.67

$2.40

$5.24

$4.78















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $2.66

$2.39

$5.23

$4.76

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $238,320

$226,052

$472,488

$449,884 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (656)

(392)

(1,171)

(496) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $237,664

$225,660

$471,317

$449,388















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 89,136

93,842

89,956

94,034















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.67

$2.40

$5.24

$4.78















Weighted average number of common shares 89,136

93,842

89,956

94,034 Add: Other share equivalents 99

439

145

448 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 89,235

94,281

90,101

94,482















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $2.66

$2.39

$5.23

$4.76

Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

June 30, 2019

revenues

June 30, 2018

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $238,320





$226,052



Depreciation and amortization 121,168





109,581



Interest expense, net 42,487





38,000



Provision for income taxes 69,543





71,059



EBITDA net of NCI $471,518

16.5%

$444,692

16.6%















Other (income) expense, net (7,732)





(15,308)



Increase in DOJ Reserve 10,978





9,451



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $474,764

16.6%

$438,835

16.4%















Net revenues $2,855,168





$2,681,353



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $238,320

$2.66

$226,052

$2.39 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Increase in DOJ Reserve, after-tax 8,369

0.09

7,205

0.08 Impact of ASU 2016-09 509

0.01

61

- Subtotal adjustments 8,878

0.10

7,266

0.08 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $247,198

$2.76

$233,318

$2.47

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Six Months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Six months ended

% Net

Six months ended

% Net

June 30, 2019

revenues

June 30, 2018

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $472,488





$449,884



Depreciation and amortization 241,208





222,684



Interest expense, net 82,127





75,576



Provision for income taxes 128,441





138,628



EBITDA net of NCI $924,264

16.3%

$886,772

16.5%















Other (income) expense, net (3,231)





(15,308)



Increase in DOJ Reserve 10,978





22,451



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $932,011

16.5%

$893,915

16.6%















Net revenues $5,659,559





$5,368,869



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $472,488

$5.23

$449,884

$4.76 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Increase in DOJ Reserve, after-tax 8,369

0.09

17,116

0.18 Impact of ASU 2016-09 (10,398)

(0.11)

(1,537)

(0.02) Subtotal adjustments (2,029)

(0.02)

15,579

0.16 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $470,459

$5.21

$465,463

$4.92

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $241,265

$230,711

$478,663

$459,380 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized derivative gains (losses) on cash flow hedges (1,008)

(545)

(3,925)

1,579 Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,159

1,184

(9,103)

(3,157) Other 0

(2,367)

0

0 Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax 4,151

(1,728)

(13,028)

(1,578) Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 1,616

(702)

(850)

375 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,535

(1,026)

(12,178)

(1,953)















Comprehensive income 243,800

229,685

466,485

457,427 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,945

4,659

6,175

9,496 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $240,855

$225,026

$460,310

$447,931

Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















June 30,



December 31,





2019



2018 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 61,297

$ 105,220 Accounts receivable, net



1,601,352



1,509,909 Supplies



153,574



148,206 Other current assets



148,809



174,467 Total current assets



1,965,032



1,937,802













Property and equipment



8,859,104



8,563,455 Less: accumulated depreciation



(3,914,406)



(3,715,515)





4,944,698



4,847,940













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,843,429



3,844,628 Deferred income taxes



15,747



5,280 Right of use assets-operating leases



332,135



0 Deferred charges



7,533



8,772 Other



644,076



621,058 Total Assets

$ 11,752,650

$ 11,265,480













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 91,833

$ 63,446 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,253,760



1,253,714 Legal reserves



141,750



129,150 Operating lease liabilities



56,447



0 Federal and state taxes



479



2,428 Total current liabilities



1,544,269



1,448,738













Other noncurrent liabilities



369,229



361,809 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



275,688



0 Long-term debt



4,057,121



3,935,187 Deferred income taxes



37,906



49,661













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



3,986



4,292













UHS common stockholders' equity



5,393,089



5,389,262 Noncontrolling interest



71,362



76,531 Total equity



5,464,451



5,465,793













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 11,752,650

$ 11,265,480

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Six months

ended June 30,

2019

2018







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $478,663

$459,380 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 241,208

222,716 Stock-based compensation expense 34,676

34,716 Gain on sale of assets and businesses 0

(2,513) Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (101,329)

(64,055) Accrued interest 948

199 Accrued and deferred income taxes (16,846)

(42,540) Other working capital accounts 30,082

8,977 Other assets and deferred charges (1,333)

(14,144) Other (49,687)

(3,422) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 51,819

46,255 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (44,115)

(38,606) Net cash provided by operating activities 624,086

606,963







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (323,920)

(370,252) Acquisition of property and businesses 0

(20,931) Inflows (outflows) from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 53,363

22,298 Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 0

13,502 Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology applications (13,893)

(24,087) Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 0

100 Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other (11,949)

(14,059) Net cash used in investing activities (296,399)

(393,429)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Reduction of long-term debt (28,617)

(82,470) Additional borrowings 177,200

30,500 Financing costs 0

(754) Repurchase of common shares (494,649)

(134,784) Dividends paid (17,953)

(18,804) Issuance of common stock 5,271

4,959 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (11,650)

(7,914) Net cash used in financing activities (370,398)

(209,267)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (273)

(1,138) (Decrease) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42,984)

3,129 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 199,685

167,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $156,701

$170,426







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $78,623

$70,890







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $145,404

$182,130







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $71,923

$91,742







Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $359,329

$0