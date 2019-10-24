Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results And Revises 2019 Full Year Earnings Guidance Range

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $97.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $171.7 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, during the comparable quarter of 2018. Net revenues increased 6.6% to $2.822 billion during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $2.649 billion during the third quarter of 2018.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS, as calculated on the attached Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), was $176.3 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, as compared to $208.8 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2018.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS is a pre-tax unrealized loss of $15.2 million, or $.13 per diluted share after-tax, during the third quarter of 2019, as compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $10.5 million, or $.09 per diluted share after-tax, during the third quarter of 2018. These unrealized losses/gains, which are included in "Other (income) expense, net" on the accompanying consolidated statements of income, resulted from decreases/increases in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2019, is an aggregate net unfavorable after-tax impact of $79.1 million, or $.89 per diluted share, resulting from: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $74.6 million, or $.84 per diluted share, resulting from a $97.6 million provision for asset impairment, as discussed below; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $6.2 million, or $.07 per diluted share, resulting from the net estimated federal and state income taxes due on the portion of the aggregate pre-tax reserve ("DOJ Reserve") established in connection with the previously disclosed agreement in principle with the Department Of Justice, Civil Division ("DOJ"), that is estimated to be non-deductible for income tax purposes, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $1.7 million, or $.02 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $37.1 million, or $.39 per diluted share, substantially all of which resulted from an unfavorable after-tax impact of $36.6 million, or $.39 per diluted share, resulting from a $48.0 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $297.4 million during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $377.7 million during the third quarter of 2018. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impacts of other (income) expense, net, as well as the unfavorable impact of the above-mentioned provision for asset impairment and increase in the DOJ Reserve, was $404.4 million during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $414.3 million during the third quarter of 2018.

Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Reported net income attributable to UHS was $569.7 million, or $6.35 per diluted share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $621.6 million, or $6.60 per diluted share, during the comparable nine-month period of 2018. Net revenues increased 5.8% to $8.482 billion during the first nine months of 2019 as compared to $8.018 billion during the first nine months of 2018.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS, as calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, was $646.7 million, or $7.21 per diluted share, as compared to $674.3 million, or $7.16 per diluted share, during the comparable nine-month period of 2018.

Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS is a pre-tax unrealized loss of $12.5 million, or $.11 per diluted share after-tax, during the first nine months of 2019, as compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain of $18.5 million, or $.15 per diluted share after-tax, during the comparable nine-month period of 2018. As discussed above, these unrealized losses/gains resulted from a decreases/increases in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, is an aggregate net unfavorable after-tax impact of $77.0 million, or $.86 per diluted share, resulting from: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $74.6 million, or $.84 per diluted share, resulting from a $97.6 million provision for asset impairment, as discussed below; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $14.6 million, or $.16 per diluted share, resulting from an increase in the DOJ Reserve and the net estimated federal and state income taxes due on the portion of the DOJ Reserve that is estimated to be non-deductible for income tax purposes, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $12.1 million, or $.14 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, is a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $52.6 million, or $.56 per diluted share, consisting of: (i) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $53.7 million, or $.57 per diluted share, resulting from a $70.4 million pre-tax increase in the DOJ Reserve, partially offset by; (ii) a favorable after-tax impact of $1.1 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI"), was $1.222 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $1.264 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impacts of other (income) expense, net, as well as the unfavorable impact of the above-mentioned provision for asset impairment and increase in the DOJ Reserve, was $1.336 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $1.308 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018.

Acute Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

During the third quarter of 2019, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 7.4% and adjusted patient days increased 7.0%, as compared to the third quarter of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 1.6% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.0% during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 9.3% during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 5.8% and adjusted patient days increased 5.5%, as compared to the first nine months of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 1.5% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 1.7% during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the comparable nine-month period of 2018. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 7.6% during the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the comparable period of 2018.

Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

During the third quarter of 2019, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 0.5% while adjusted patient days increased 0.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 2.0% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.2% during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2018. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 2.1% during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 1.3% while adjusted patient days increased 0.5% as compared to the comparable nine-month period of 2018. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 1.5% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.3% during the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the comparable nine-month period in 2018. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 2.6% during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the comparable nine-month period of 2018.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Share Repurchase Program:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, our net cash provided by operating activities increased to $1.049 billion as compared to $949 million generated during the comparable nine-month period of 2018. The $100 million net increase was due to: (i) a favorable change of $69 million resulting from an increase in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, provision for asset impairment and net gains on sale of assets and businesses; (ii) a favorable change of $37 million in accounts receivable, and; (iii) $6 million of other combined net unfavorable changes.

In conjunction with our January 1, 2019 adoption of ASU 2017-12, "Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities", we have included the net cash inflows/outflows, which were received/paid in connection with foreign exchange contracts that hedge our investment in the U.K., in investing cash flows on the consolidated statements of cash flows. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, we have received $90.3 million and $26.1 million, respectively, of net cash inflows in connection with foreign exchange contracts that hedge our investment in the U.K. Prior to 2019, these net inflows/outflows were included in operating cash flows. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation on the consolidated statements of cash flows included herein.

In July, 2019, our Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 billion increase to our stock repurchase program, which increased the aggregate authorization to $2.7 billion from the previous $1.7 billion authorization approved in various increments since 2014. Pursuant to this program, which had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $937.3 million as of September 30, 2019, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.

In conjunction with our stock repurchase program, during the third quarter of 2019, we have repurchased 550,564 shares at an aggregate cost of $79.5 million (approximately $144 per share). During the first nine months of 2019, we have repurchased approximately 4.11 million shares at an aggregate cost of $525.0 million (approximately $128 per share). Since inception of the program in 2014 through September 30, 2019, we have repurchased approximately 14.78 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $1.76 billion (approximately $119 per share).

Update on Agreement in Principle with DOJ's Civil Division and DOJ Reserve:

As previously disclosed on July 25, 2019, we have reached an agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division, and on behalf of various states' attorneys general offices, to resolve the civil aspect of the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities for $127 million subject to requisite approvals and preparation and execution of definitive settlement and related agreements. At that time, we also disclosed that we were further advised that the previously disclosed investigations being conducted by the DOJ's Criminal Frauds Section in connection with these matters had been closed.

In connection with the agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, we recorded a pre-tax increase of approximately $11.0 million in the DOJ Reserve, which includes related fees and costs due to or on behalf of third-parties. The aggregate pre-tax DOJ Reserve amounted to approximately $134 million as of September 30, 2019 and approximately $123 million as of December 31, 2018.

In late August, 2019, we received the initial draft of the settlement agreement from the DOJ's Civil Division. Negotiations regarding the terms and conditions of the settlement agreement continue. Based upon the terms and provisions included in the draft settlement agreement, and related subsequent discussions, our financial statements for each of the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 include an unfavorable provision for income taxes of $6.2 million resulting from the net estimated federal and state income taxes due on the portion of the aggregate pre-tax DOJ Reserve that is estimated to be non-deductible for income tax purposes.

Since the agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division is subject to certain required approvals and negotiation and execution of definitive settlement agreements, as well as finalization and execution of a corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, we can provide no assurance that definitive agreements will ultimately be finalized. We therefore can provide no assurance that final amounts paid in settlement or otherwise, or associated costs, or the income tax deductibility of such payments, will not differ materially from our established reserve and assumptions related to income tax deductibility. Please see Item 1-Legal Proceedings in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019 for additional disclosure in connection with this matter.

Provision for Asset Impairment – Foundations Recovery Network

Our financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, include an aggregate pre-tax provision for asset impairment of $97.6 million recorded in connection with Foundations Recovery Network, L.L.C. ("Foundations"), which was acquired by us in 2015. This pre-tax provision for asset impairment includes: (i) a $74.9 million impairment provision to write-off the carrying value of the Foundations' tradename intangible asset, and; (ii) a $22.7 million impairment provision to reduce the carrying value of real property assets of certain Foundations' facilities.

This provision for asset impairment, which is included in other operating expenses in our consolidated statements of income for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, was recorded after evaluation of the estimated fair value of the Foundations' tradename as well as certain related real property assets. The provision for asset impairment was impacted by the following: (i) recent decisions made by management to cancel the opening of future planned de novo facilities; (ii) reductions in projected future patient volumes, revenues and cash flows based upon the operating trends and financial results experienced by existing facilities, and; (iii) competitive pressures experienced in certain markets.

Revision of 2019 Full Year Earnings Guidance Range:

Based upon the operating trends and financial results experienced during the first nine months of 2019, we are revising our estimated range of adjusted net income attributable to UHS for the year ended December 31, 2019 to $9.60 to $9.90 per diluted share as compared to the previously provided range of $9.70 to $10.40 per diluted share. This revised estimated guidance range decreases the lower end of the previously provided range 1.0% and decreases the upper end of the previously provided range by 4.8%.

Contributing to, and included in, the revised estimated earnings guidance range for the year ended December 31, 2019 is the above-mentioned unrealized loss of $.11 per diluted share ($12.5 million pre-tax), recorded during the first nine months of 2019 resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale. For comparative purposes, included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first nine months of 2018, was an unrealized gain of $.15 per diluted share ($18.5 million pre-tax), resulting from an increase in the market value of these marketable securities. The revised estimated earnings guidance range for the full year of 2019 assumes no change in the market value of these marketable securities during the fourth quarter of 2019.

This revised estimated earnings guidance range excludes: (i) the unfavorable after-tax impact of $14.6 million, or $.16 per diluted share, representing the current year changes in the DOJ Reserve, and related provision for income taxes, established in connection with the civil aspects of the government's investigation of our certain of our behavioral health care facilities, as discussed above; (ii) the unfavorable after-tax impact of $74.6 million, or $.84 per diluted share, resulting from a $97.6 million provision for asset impairment, as discussed below, partially offset by; (iii) the favorable impact of $12.1 million, or $.14 per diluted share, on our provision for income taxes and net income attributable to UHS resulting from of our adoption of ASU 2016-09.

In addition, this revised estimated earnings guidance range excludes the impact of future items, if applicable and material, that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, costs related to extinguishment of debt, reserves for settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, impairments of long-lived assets, impact of share repurchases and other amounts that may be reflected in our financial statements that relate to prior periods. It is also subject to certain conditions including those as set forth below in General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842): Amendments to the FASB Accounting Standards Codification":

Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted ASU 2016-02 which requires companies to, among other things, recognize lease assets and lease liabilities on the balance sheet. As a result of our adoption of ASU 2016-02, our consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2019 includes right of use assets-operating leases ($329.3 million) and operating lease liabilities ($55.1 million current and $274.2 million noncurrent). Prior period financial statements were not adjusted for the effects of this new standard.

General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net revenues $2,822,453

$2,648,913

$8,482,012

$8,017,782















Operating charges:













Salaries, wages and benefits 1,408,226

1,316,710

4,157,253

3,922,832 Other operating expenses 762,174

651,442

2,079,518

1,896,745 Supplies expense 313,936

285,201

927,256

867,863 Depreciation and amortization 121,528

112,286

362,736

334,970 Lease and rental expense 27,660

26,110

80,320

79,932

2,633,524

2,391,749

7,607,083

7,102,342 Income from operations 188,929

257,164

874,929

915,440 Interest expense, net 41,447

39,506

123,574

115,082 Other (income) expense, net 9,407

(11,409)

6,176

(26,717) Income before income taxes 138,075

229,067

745,179

827,075 Provision for income taxes 37,205

54,186

165,646

192,814 Net income 100,870

174,881

579,533

634,261 Less: Net income attributable to













noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 3,680

3,135

9,855

12,631 Net income attributable to UHS $97,190

$171,746

$569,678

$621,630















































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $1.10

$1.85

$6.36

$6.63















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $1.10

$1.84

$6.35

$6.60

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Basic and diluted:













Net income attributable to UHS $97,190

$171,746

$569,678

$621,630 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (243)

(317)

(1,414)

(813) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $96,947

$171,429

$568,264

$620,817















Weighted average number of common shares - basic 87,952

92,849

89,288

93,639















Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $1.10

$1.85

$6.36

$6.63















Weighted average number of common shares 87,952

92,849

89,288

93,639 Add: Other share equivalents 403

481

231

459 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 88,355

93,330

89,519

94,098















Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $1.10

$1.84

$6.35

$6.60

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

September 30, 2019

revenues

September 30, 2018

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $97,190





$171,746



Depreciation and amortization 121,528





112,286



Interest expense, net 41,447





39,506



Provision for income taxes 37,205





54,186



EBITDA net of NCI $297,370

10.5%

$377,724

14.3%















Other (income) expense, net 9,407





(11,409)



Increase in DOJ Reserve -





47,981



Provision for asset impairment 97,631





-



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $404,408

14.3%

$414,296

15.6%















Net revenues $2,822,453





$2,648,913



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $97,190

$1.10

$171,746

$1.84 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Increase in DOJ Reserve and related income taxes 6,214

0.07

36,578

0.39 Impact of ASU 2016-09 (1,724)

(0.02)

481

- Provision for asset impairment, after-tax 74,583

0.84

-

- Subtotal adjustments 79,073

0.89

37,059

0.39 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $176,263

$1.99

$208,805

$2.23

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Nine months ended

% Net

Nine months ended

% Net

September 30, 2019

revenues

September 30, 2018

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $569,678





$621,630



Depreciation and amortization 362,736





334,970



Interest expense, net 123,574





115,082



Provision for income taxes 165,646





192,814



EBITDA net of NCI $1,221,634

14.4%

$1,264,496

15.8%















Other (income) expense, net 6,176





(26,717)



Increase in DOJ Reserve 10,978





70,432



Provision for asset impairment 97,631





-



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $1,336,419

15.8%

$1,308,211

16.3%















Net revenues $8,482,012





$8,017,782



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Nine months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $569,678

$6.35

$621,630

$6.60 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Increase in DOJ Reserve and related income taxes 14,583

0.16

53,694

0.57 Impact of ASU 2016-09 (12,122)

(0.14)

(1,056)

(0.01) Provision for asset impairment, after-tax 74,583

0.84

-

- Subtotal adjustments 77,044

0.86

52,638

0.56 Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $646,722

$7.21

$674,268

$7.16

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three months

Nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Net income $100,870

$174,881

$579,533

$634,261 Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized derivative gains (losses) on cash flow hedges 0

(1,924)

(3,925)

(345) Foreign currency translation adjustment (10,089)

(12,323)

(19,192)

(15,480) Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax (10,089)

(14,247)

(23,117)

(15,825) Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) 174

(457)

(676)

(82) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (10,263)

(13,790)

(22,441)

(15,743)















Comprehensive income 90,607

161,091

557,092

618,518 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,680

3,135

9,855

12,631 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $86,927

$157,956

$547,237

$605,887

















Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















September 30,



December 31,





2019



2018 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 58,905

$ 105,220 Accounts receivable, net



1,544,077



1,509,909 Supplies



156,285



148,206 Other current assets



171,360



174,467 Total current assets



1,930,627



1,937,802













Property and equipment



8,967,340



8,563,455 Less: accumulated depreciation



(4,008,931)



(3,715,515)





4,958,409



4,847,940













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,827,867



3,844,628 Deferred income taxes



19,199



5,280 Right of use assets-operating leases



329,328



0 Deferred charges



6,926



8,772 Other



522,045



621,058 Total Assets

$ 11,594,401

$ 11,265,480













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 78,077

$ 63,446 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,343,922



1,253,714 Legal reserves



144,120



129,150 Operating lease liabilities



55,080



0 Federal and state taxes



570



2,428 Total current liabilities



1,621,769



1,448,738













Other noncurrent liabilities



338,871



361,809 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



274,248



0 Long-term debt



3,870,294



3,935,187 Deferred income taxes



21,213



49,661













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



4,061



4,292













UHS common stockholders' equity



5,389,215



5,389,262 Noncontrolling interest



74,730



76,531 Total equity



5,463,945



5,465,793













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 11,594,401

$ 11,265,480















Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Nine months

ended September 30,

2019

2018







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $579,533

$634,261 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 362,736

335,002 Stock-based compensation expense 52,167

50,645 Gain on sale of assets and businesses (5,982)

(2,513) Provision for asset impairment 97,631

0 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable (37,332)

(74,129) Accrued interest (2,962)

(5,808) Accrued and deferred income taxes (53,714)

(53,165) Other working capital accounts 90,262

89,157 Other assets and deferred charges 15,237

(37,133) Other (56,465)

(3,080) Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 76,245

69,386 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (68,046)

(53,223) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,049,310

949,400







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (480,247)

(521,349) Acquisition of property and businesses 0

(108,016) Inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 90,286

26,088 Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses 7,497

13,502 Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology applications (18,240)

(25,487) Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary 0

100 Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other (11,949)

(13,910) Net cash used in investing activities (412,653)

(629,072)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Reduction of long-term debt (68,175)

(99,969) Additional borrowings 15,100

82,400 Financing costs 0

(774) Repurchase of common shares (587,976)

(261,256) Dividends paid (35,556)

(28,086) Issuance of common stock 8,248

7,737 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (11,887)

(8,243) Net cash used in financing activities (680,246)

(308,191)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,259)

(1,742) (Decrease) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (44,848)

10,395 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 199,685

167,297 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $154,837

$177,692







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $122,699

$114,162 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $221,298

$247,486 Noncash purchases of property and equipment $83,552

$88,932 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $364,453

$0







