Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports Information Technology Security Incident

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) experienced an information technology security incident in the early morning hours of September 27, 2020. As a result, the Company suspended user access to its information technology applications related to operations located in the United States.

The Company has implemented extensive information technology security protocols and is working diligently with its security partners to restore its information technology operations as quickly as possible.

In the meantime, while this matter may result in temporary disruptions to certain aspects of our clinical and financial operations, our acute care and behavioral health facilities are utilizing their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods. Patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively.

At this time, we have no evidence that patient or employee data was accessed, copied or misused.

