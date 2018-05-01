Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At May Healthcare Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the following conferences:

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. (EDT) at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts



Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. (PDT) at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada



Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

in New York, New York

