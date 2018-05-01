Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At May Healthcare Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the following conferences:
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. (EDT) at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 9:20 a.m. (PDT) at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference
in New York, New York
A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.
