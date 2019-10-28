Universal Health Services, Inc. to Present at the 2019 Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the 2019 Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:15am (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com). For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 87,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 354 inpatient acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities and 40 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

