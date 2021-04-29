Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Declares Dividend
-- First Quarter 2021 Operating Revenues: $415.2 million, 8.7% increase
-- First Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $31.2 million, 7.5% operating margin
-- First Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Share: $0.80 per share, highest EPS ever reported
-- Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share
Apr 29, 2021, 16:00 ET
WARREN, Mich., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated first quarter 2021 net income of $21.7 million, or $0.80 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $415.2 million. This compares to net income of $12.2 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, during first quarter 2020 on total operating revenues of $382.2 million. Universal's first quarter 2021 financial results represent record all-time highs for total operating revenues, operating income and earnings per share. First quarter 2021 results include a $0.9 million pre-tax holding gain, or $0.03 per share, on marketable securities due to changes in fair value recognized in income compared to a pre-tax holding loss of $3.4 million, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of 2020.
In the first quarter 2021, Universal's operating income increased 30.3% to $31.2 million compared to operating income of $23.9 million in the first quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the first quarter 2021 was 7.5% compared to 6.3% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased $11.4 million during the first quarter 2021 to $51.2 million, compared to $39.8 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the first quarter 2021 was 12.3% compared to 10.4% during the same period last year.
"2021 is off to a great start," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited to announce that the first quarter of 2021 was not only a new record for first quarter earnings, it was Universal's highest quarterly earnings ever reported. We began the year with a renewed sense of optimism and a belief that 2021 could truly be a break-out year for Universal. The first quarter hasn't been without its challenges, but thanks to the thousands of hardworking men and women of Team Universal, we have certainly proven together we can achieve great success. With record import volumes, continued inventory restocking, and a robust forecast for North American automotive production, I believe we will continue to achieve strong results in the second quarter and throughout the back half of the year."
In the contract logistics segment, which includes value-added and dedicated services, the successful launch of new business wins and robust volumes at current operations led to improved performance during the period. First quarter 2021 operating revenues in the contract logistics segment increased $27.9 million, or 21.9% to $154.9 million compared to $127.0 million for the same period last year. At the end of the first quarter 2021, we managed 60 value-added programs compared to 56 at the end of the first quarter 2020. On a year-over-year basis, dedicated transportation load volumes increased 12.1%. Income from operations in the contract logistics segment for the first quarter 2021 increased 43.9% to $16.8 million compared to $11.7 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the first quarter 2021 was 10.9% compared to 9.2% during the same period last year.
Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased $6.6 million to $103.7 million in the first quarter 2021, compared to $110.3 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $10.2 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $13.6 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment load volumes fell 9.0% and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased an additional 6.5%. These decreases were partially offset by a $6.3 million increase in assessorial and other non-line haul charges during the current period. First quarter 2021 income from operations in the intermodal segment decreased $0.5 million to $8.5 million compared to $9.0 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment remained consistent at 8.2% during both first quarters of 2021 and 2020.
In the trucking segment, which includes agent-based and company-managed trucking operations, first quarter 2021 operating revenues increased 3.6% to $94.9 million compared to $91.6 million for the same period last year. Included in trucking segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $5.1 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $6.0 million during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, trucking segment load volumes decreased 4.6%; however, this was offset by an increase in the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, of 7.1%. Income from operations in the trucking segment in the first quarter 2021 increased 15.4% to $5.2 million compared to $4.5 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the first quarter 2021 was 5.5% compared to 4.9% during the same period last year.
First quarter 2021 operating revenues in the company-managed brokerage segment increased 15.8% to $61.1 million compared to $52.8 million for the same period last year. Company-managed brokerage segment load volumes decreased 20.8%; however, its average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. First quarter 2021 income from operations in the company-managed brokerage segment was $0.4 million which compares to an operating loss of $1.4 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the company-managed brokerage segment for the first quarter 2021 was 0.7% compared to (2.6%) during the same period last year.
As of April 3, 2021, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $10.8 million, and $7.5 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the first quarter 2021 was $430.5 million and capital expenditures totaled $4.9 million. For the full-year 2021, Universal reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for total operating revenues between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion and an operating margin between 7.0% and 9.0%.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021 and is expected to be paid on July 6, 2021.
Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Conference call:
We invite investors and analysts to our quarterly earnings conference call.
Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Date: Friday, April 30, 2021
Call Toll Free: (866) 622-0924
International Dial-in: +1 (660) 422-4956
Conference ID: 6170936
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after the call through May 7, 2021, by calling (855) 859-2056 (toll free) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (toll) and using conference ID 6170936. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
|
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
April 3,
|
April 4,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating revenues:
|
Truckload services
|
$
|
59,702
|
$
|
58,898
|
Brokerage services
|
96,919
|
85,900
|
Intermodal services
|
103,716
|
110,322
|
Dedicated services
|
47,961
|
31,579
|
Value-added services
|
106,933
|
95,463
|
Total operating revenues
|
415,231
|
382,162
|
Operating expenses:
|
Purchased transportation and equipment rent
|
189,331
|
180,856
|
Direct personnel and related benefits
|
107,552
|
97,388
|
Operating supplies and expenses
|
37,092
|
30,695
|
Commission expense
|
7,324
|
7,170
|
Occupancy expense
|
8,180
|
8,831
|
General and administrative
|
9,176
|
8,924
|
Insurance and claims
|
6,335
|
4,872
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
19,085
|
19,518
|
Total operating expenses
|
384,075
|
358,254
|
Income from operations
|
31,156
|
23,908
|
Interest expense, net
|
(3,163)
|
(4,209)
|
Other non-operating income (loss)
|
1,006
|
(3,605)
|
Income before income taxes
|
28,999
|
16,094
|
Provision for income taxes
|
7,344
|
3,931
|
Net income
|
$
|
21,655
|
$
|
12,163
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
0.45
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
0.45
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
26,916
|
27,223
|
Diluted
|
26,930
|
27,223
|
Dividends declared per common share:
|
$
|
0.105
|
$
|
0.105
|
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|
April 3,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
10,799
|
$
|
8,763
|
Marketable securities
|
7,530
|
6,534
|
Accounts receivable - net
|
264,385
|
259,154
|
Other current assets
|
47,169
|
47,073
|
Total current assets
|
329,883
|
321,524
|
Property and equipment - net
|
353,361
|
364,795
|
Other long-term assets - net
|
371,428
|
376,730
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,054,672
|
$
|
1,063,049
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt
|
$
|
218,896
|
$
|
213,094
|
Debt - net
|
429,037
|
460,120
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
146,973
|
150,262
|
Total liabilities
|
794,906
|
823,476
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
259,766
|
239,573
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
1,054,672
|
$
|
1,063,049
|
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Summary of Operating Data
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
April 3,
|
April 4,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Contract Logistics Segment:
|
Number of dedicated transportation loads (a)
|
156,375
|
139,515
|
Average number of value-added direct employees
|
3,888
|
3,652
|
Average number of value-added full-time equivalents
|
1,686
|
1,431
|
Number of active value-added programs
|
60
|
56
|
Intermodal Segment:
|
Number of loads
|
179,905
|
197,783
|
Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges
|
$
|
461
|
$
|
493
|
Average number of tractors
|
1,971
|
2,530
|
Number of depots
|
12
|
15
|
Trucking Segment:
|
Number of loads
|
72,744
|
76,216
|
Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges
|
$
|
1,246
|
$
|
1,163
|
Average number of tractors
|
1,317
|
1,425
|
Average length of haul
|
373
|
396
|
Company-Managed Brokerage Segment:
|
Number of loads (b)
|
32,885
|
41,523
|
Average operating revenue per load (b)
|
$
|
1,737
|
$
|
1,220
|
Average length of haul (b)
|
564
|
580
|
(a)
|
Includes shuttle moves.
|
(b)
|
Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.
|
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
April 3,
|
April 4,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating Revenues by Segment:
|
Contract logistics
|
$
|
154,894
|
$
|
127,042
|
Intermodal
|
103,716
|
110,322
|
Trucking
|
94,899
|
91,570
|
Company-managed brokerage
|
61,106
|
52,782
|
Other
|
616
|
446
|
Total
|
$
|
415,231
|
$
|
382,162
|
Income from Operations by Segment:
|
Contract logistics
|
$
|
16,820
|
$
|
11,690
|
Intermodal
|
8,494
|
9,000
|
Trucking
|
5,191
|
4,500
|
Company-managed brokerage
|
440
|
(1,397)
|
Other
|
211
|
115
|
Total
|
$
|
31,156
|
$
|
23,908
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.
In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
April 3,
|
April 4,
|
2021
|
2020
|
( in thousands)
|
EBITDA
|
Net income
|
$
|
21,655
|
$
|
12,163
|
Income tax expense
|
7,344
|
3,931
|
Interest expense, net
|
3,163
|
4,209
|
Depreciation
|
15,605
|
15,442
|
Amortization
|
3,480
|
4,076
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
51,247
|
$
|
39,821
|
EBITDA margin (a)
|
12.3
|
%
|
10.4
|
%
|
(a)
|
EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.
We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:
- EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
- Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.
