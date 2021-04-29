Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

WARREN, Mich., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated first quarter 2021 net income of $21.7 million, or $0.80 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $415.2 million. This compares to net income of $12.2 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, during first quarter 2020 on total operating revenues of $382.2 million. Universal's first quarter 2021 financial results represent record all-time highs for total operating revenues, operating income and earnings per share. First quarter 2021 results include a $0.9 million pre-tax holding gain, or $0.03 per share, on marketable securities due to changes in fair value recognized in income compared to a pre-tax holding loss of $3.4 million, or $0.09 per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

In the first quarter 2021, Universal's operating income increased 30.3% to $31.2 million compared to operating income of $23.9 million in the first quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the first quarter 2021 was 7.5% compared to 6.3% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased $11.4 million during the first quarter 2021 to $51.2 million, compared to $39.8 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the first quarter 2021 was 12.3% compared to 10.4% during the same period last year.

"2021 is off to a great start," stated Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited to announce that the first quarter of 2021 was not only a new record for first quarter earnings, it was Universal's highest quarterly earnings ever reported. We began the year with a renewed sense of optimism and a belief that 2021 could truly be a break-out year for Universal. The first quarter hasn't been without its challenges, but thanks to the thousands of hardworking men and women of Team Universal, we have certainly proven together we can achieve great success. With record import volumes, continued inventory restocking, and a robust forecast for North American automotive production, I believe we will continue to achieve strong results in the second quarter and throughout the back half of the year."

In the contract logistics segment, which includes value-added and dedicated services, the successful launch of new business wins and robust volumes at current operations led to improved performance during the period. First quarter 2021 operating revenues in the contract logistics segment increased $27.9 million, or 21.9% to $154.9 million compared to $127.0 million for the same period last year. At the end of the first quarter 2021, we managed 60 value-added programs compared to 56 at the end of the first quarter 2020. On a year-over-year basis, dedicated transportation load volumes increased 12.1%. Income from operations in the contract logistics segment for the first quarter 2021 increased 43.9% to $16.8 million compared to $11.7 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the first quarter 2021 was 10.9% compared to 9.2% during the same period last year.

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased $6.6 million to $103.7 million in the first quarter 2021, compared to $110.3 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $10.2 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $13.6 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment load volumes fell 9.0% and the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased an additional 6.5%. These decreases were partially offset by a $6.3 million increase in assessorial and other non-line haul charges during the current period. First quarter 2021 income from operations in the intermodal segment decreased $0.5 million to $8.5 million compared to $9.0 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment remained consistent at 8.2% during both first quarters of 2021 and 2020.

In the trucking segment, which includes agent-based and company-managed trucking operations, first quarter 2021 operating revenues increased 3.6% to $94.9 million compared to $91.6 million for the same period last year. Included in trucking segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $5.1 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $6.0 million during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, trucking segment load volumes decreased 4.6%; however, this was offset by an increase in the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, of 7.1%. Income from operations in the trucking segment in the first quarter 2021 increased 15.4% to $5.2 million compared to $4.5 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the first quarter 2021 was 5.5% compared to 4.9% during the same period last year.

First quarter 2021 operating revenues in the company-managed brokerage segment increased 15.8% to $61.1 million compared to $52.8 million for the same period last year. Company-managed brokerage segment load volumes decreased 20.8%; however, its average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. First quarter 2021 income from operations in the company-managed brokerage segment was $0.4 million which compares to an operating loss of $1.4 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the company-managed brokerage segment for the first quarter 2021 was 0.7% compared to (2.6%) during the same period last year.

As of April 3, 2021, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $10.8 million, and $7.5 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the first quarter 2021 was $430.5 million and capital expenditures totaled $4.9 million. For the full-year 2021, Universal reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for total operating revenues between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion and an operating margin between 7.0% and 9.0%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2021 and is expected to be paid on July 6, 2021.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





Thirteen Weeks Ended





April 3,



April 4,





2021



2020

Operating revenues:















Truckload services

$ 59,702



$ 58,898

Brokerage services



96,919





85,900

Intermodal services



103,716





110,322

Dedicated services



47,961





31,579

Value-added services



106,933





95,463

Total operating revenues



415,231





382,162



















Operating expenses:















Purchased transportation and equipment rent



189,331





180,856

Direct personnel and related benefits



107,552





97,388

Operating supplies and expenses



37,092





30,695

Commission expense



7,324





7,170

Occupancy expense



8,180





8,831

General and administrative



9,176





8,924

Insurance and claims



6,335





4,872

Depreciation and amortization



19,085





19,518

Total operating expenses



384,075





358,254

Income from operations



31,156





23,908

Interest expense, net



(3,163)





(4,209)

Other non-operating income (loss)



1,006





(3,605)

Income before income taxes



28,999





16,094

Provision for income taxes



7,344





3,931

Net income

$ 21,655



$ 12,163



















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$ 0.80



$ 0.45

Diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.45



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic



26,916





27,223

Diluted



26,930





27,223



















Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ 0.105



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





April 3, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,799



$ 8,763

Marketable securities



7,530





6,534

Accounts receivable - net



264,385





259,154

Other current assets



47,169





47,073

Total current assets



329,883





321,524

Property and equipment - net



353,361





364,795

Other long-term assets - net



371,428





376,730

Total assets

$ 1,054,672



$ 1,063,049



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 218,896



$ 213,094

Debt - net



429,037





460,120

Other long-term liabilities



146,973





150,262

Total liabilities



794,906





823,476

Total shareholders' equity



259,766





239,573

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,054,672



$ 1,063,049



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data





Thirteen Weeks Ended





April 3,



April 4,





2021



2020

Contract Logistics Segment:















Number of dedicated transportation loads (a)



156,375





139,515

Average number of value-added direct employees



3,888





3,652

Average number of value-added full-time equivalents



1,686





1,431

Number of active value-added programs



60





56



















Intermodal Segment:















Number of loads



179,905





197,783

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 461



$ 493

Average number of tractors



1,971





2,530

Number of depots



12





15



















Trucking Segment:















Number of loads



72,744





76,216

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 1,246



$ 1,163

Average number of tractors



1,317





1,425

Average length of haul



373





396



















Company-Managed Brokerage Segment:















Number of loads (b)



32,885





41,523

Average operating revenue per load (b)

$ 1,737



$ 1,220

Average length of haul (b)



564





580







(a) Includes shuttle moves. (b) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)





Thirteen Weeks Ended





April 3,



April 4,





2021



2020

Operating Revenues by Segment:















Contract logistics

$ 154,894



$ 127,042

Intermodal



103,716





110,322

Trucking



94,899





91,570

Company-managed brokerage



61,106





52,782

Other



616





446

Total

$ 415,231



$ 382,162



















Income from Operations by Segment:















Contract logistics

$ 16,820



$ 11,690

Intermodal



8,494





9,000

Trucking



5,191





4,500

Company-managed brokerage



440





(1,397)

Other



211





115

Total

$ 31,156



$ 23,908



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended





April 3,



April 4,





2021



2020





( in thousands)

EBITDA















Net income

$ 21,655



$ 12,163

Income tax expense



7,344





3,931

Interest expense, net



3,163





4,209

Depreciation



15,605





15,442

Amortization



3,480





4,076

EBITDA

$ 51,247



$ 39,821



















EBITDA margin (a)



12.3 %



10.4 %





(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

