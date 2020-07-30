Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WARREN, Mich., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated second quarter 2020 net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $258.0 million. This compares to $20.0 million, or $0.70 per basic and diluted share, during second quarter 2019 on total operating revenues of $383.2 million. Included in second quarter 2020 results were $0.9 million of pre-tax holding gains, or $0.02 per share, on marketable securities due to changes in fair value recognized in income.

In the second quarter 2020, Universal reported operating income of $10.8 million compared to $30.7 million in the second quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating income margin for the second quarter 2020 was 4.2% compared to 8.0% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased by $18.0 million during the second quarter 2020 to $30.2 million, compared to $48.2 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2020 was 11.7% compared to 12.6% during the same period last year.

"Our performance during these unprecedented times once again highlights the resilience of Universal's business model," commented Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer. "With a substantial portion of our customer base shuttered during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal was able to quickly adapt to a rapidly changing environment, adjust our operations to meet customer demands, and still report positive operating results. We were able to accomplish all of this while staying focused on the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors and customers.

"We're excited to see the resumption of North American manufacturing, particularly in the automotive and heavy-truck space, as well as improving demand for truckload transportation throughout the second quarter. While some of our Southern California intermodal operations struggled amid muted port volumes, we are optimistic that continued strength in retail sales will boost container volumes and cascade improvements throughout our network. Although it is difficult to predict the operating environment for second half of the year, we are generally pleased with the anticipated direction of our current operations and remain committed to controlling costs and scaling our services to support customer activity."

Operating revenues from truckload services in the second quarter decreased $24.3 million to $40.5 million, compared to $64.8 million for the same period last year. Included in truckload revenues for the recently completed quarter were $2.9 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $7.0 million during the same period last year. The decrease in truckload services reflects a 40.7% decrease in the number of loads hauled, which was partially offset by a 6.8% increase in average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges. During the quarter ended July 4, 2020, Universal moved 36,445 loads compared to 61,423 during the same period last year.

Revenues for the second quarter 2020 from brokerage services decreased $26.6 million, or 29.8%, to $62.8 million compared to $89.4 million one year earlier. The decrease is primarily due to a 17.2% decrease in the number of brokerage loads moved and a 16.7% decrease average operating revenue per load. During the second quarter of 2020, Universal brokered 47,797 loads, compared to 57,710 loads during the same period last year.

Intermodal services revenues decreased $11.0 million to $82.9 million in the second quarter 2020, down from $93.9 million during the same period last year. Included in intermodal revenues for the recently completed quarter were $8.2 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $11.6 million during the same period last year. The decrease in intermodal services reflects a decrease in the number of loads hauled, in addition to a decrease in the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges. During the quarter ended July 4, 2020, Universal moved 156,779 intermodal loads, compared to 164,761 loads during the same period last year, while its average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, fell by 3.0%.

Second quarter 2020 operating revenues from dedicated services decreased 49.7% to $18.0 million compared to $35.9 million one year earlier. Dedicated services revenues included $1.3 million in separately identified fuel surcharges in the second quarter 2020 compared to $4.3 million during the same period last year. During the second quarter of 2020, Universal moved 57,703 dedicated loads, compared to 151,755 loads during the same period last year. Universal's dedicated operations were substantially impacted by the shutdown of North American automotive manufacturing from the COVID-19 pandemic for several weeks during the quarter.

Overall, revenues from value-added services decreased during the second quarter 2020 to $53.8 million. This compares to $99.2 million from value-added services one year earlier. Operations supporting passenger vehicle programs declined due to plant shutdowns during the height of the pandemic and reduced output as production began to ramp up near the end of the second quarter. Value-added operations supporting heavy-truck production also decreased this quarter falling $20.6 million in the thirteen weeks ended July 4, 2020 compared to the same period last year. Both platforms were adversely impacted by the shutdown of North American automotive and heavy-truck manufacturing for several weeks during the period.

During the second quarter 2020, the transportation segment, which is primarily comprised of truckload, brokerage and intermodal services operations, reported operating income of $10.0 million on total operating revenues of $185.8 million. The transportation segment performed well during the period despite the depressed volumes experienced in each transportation service lines. In the logistics segment, which includes value-added and dedicated services, the shutdown of North American automotive and heavy-truck manufacturing for several weeks during the quarter adversely impacted results. For the second quarter 2020, income from operations in the logistics segment was $0.8 million on total operating revenues of $71.8 million.

As of July 4, 2020, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $8.0 million, and $7.2 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter 2020 was $405.6 million and capital expenditures totaled $9.6 million.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





July 4,



June 29,



July 4,



June 29,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Operating revenues:































Truckload services

$ 40,523



$ 64,846



$ 99,421



$ 130,517

Brokerage services



62,782





89,371





148,681





175,238

Intermodal services



82,881





93,853





193,203





185,021

Dedicated services



18,031





35,867





49,610





72,888

Value-added services



53,763





99,238





149,227





196,917

Total operating revenues



257,980





383,175





640,142





760,581



































Operating expenses:































Purchased transportation and equipment rent



128,611





178,356





309,467





355,681

Direct personnel and related benefits



57,592





93,650





154,980





186,817

Operating supplies and expenses



16,962





30,737





47,657





61,507

Commission expense



5,024





7,858





12,194





15,694

Occupancy expense



8,984





9,859





17,815





19,143

General and administrative



6,580





9,633





15,504





18,874

Insurance and claims



4,858





4,951





9,730





11,303

Depreciation and amortization



18,530





17,415





38,048





34,333

Total operating expenses



247,141





352,459





605,395





703,352

Income from operations



10,839





30,716





34,747





57,229

Interest expense, net



(3,438)





(4,098)





(7,647)





(8,467)

Other non-operating income



811





96





(2,794)





1,049

Income before income taxes



8,212





26,714





24,306





49,811

Income tax expense



2,044





6,742





5,975





12,542

Net income

$ 6,168



$ 19,972



$ 18,331



$ 37,269



































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.23



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 1.31

Diluted

$ 0.23



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 1.31



































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



26,919





28,383





27,074





28,382

Diluted



26,919





28,385





27,074





28,383



































Dividends declared per common share:

$ -



$ 0.105



$ 0.105



$ 0.210



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





July 4, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,977



$ 7,726

Marketable securities



7,195





9,369

Accounts receivable - net



180,942





210,534

Other current assets



45,778





44,214

Total current assets



241,892





271,843

Property and equipment - net



350,346





339,823

Other long-term assets - net



371,187





376,331

Total assets

$ 963,425



$ 987,997



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 209,462



$ 192,099

Debt - net



403,721





457,612

Other long-term liabilities



133,692





133,069

Total liabilities



746,875





782,780

Total shareholders' equity



216,550





205,217

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 963,425



$ 987,997



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





July 4,



June 29,



July 4,



June 29,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Truckload Services:































Number of loads



36,445





61,423





93,132





122,515

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 1,001



$ 937



$ 937



$ 938

Average operating revenue per mile, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 3.61



$ 3.18



$ 3.24



$ 3.27

Average length of haul



277





295





289





287

Average number of tractors



1,320





1,525





1,373





1,576



































Brokerage Services:































Number of loads (a)



47,797





57,710





108,849





111,319

Average operating revenue per load (a)

$ 1,236



$ 1,484



$ 1,315



$ 1,501

Average length of haul (a)



599





642





607





641



































Intermodal Services:































Number of loads



156,779





164,761





354,562





329,938

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 485



$ 500



$ 491



$ 497

Average number of tractors



2,236





1,889





2,383





1,773

Number of depots



14





14





14





14



































Dedicated Services:































Number of loads (b)



57,703





151,755





197,218





295,003







(a) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our

brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies. (b) Includes shuttle moves.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





July 4,



June 29,



July 4,



June 29,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Value-added Services































Average number of direct employees



3,238





3,768





3,445





3,734

Average number of full-time equivalents



787





1,564





1,109





1,667

Number of active programs



55





49





55





49



































Operating Revenues by Segment:































Transportation

$ 185,831



$ 251,777



$ 440,504



$ 498,482

Logistics



71,794





131,160





198,836





261,559

Other



355





238





802





540

Total

$ 257,980



$ 383,175



$ 640,142



$ 760,581



































Income from Operations by Segment:































Transportation

$ 10,035



$ 13,294



$ 22,138



$ 25,826

Logistics



750





17,339





12,440





31,159

Other



54





83





169





244

Total

$ 10,839



$ 30,716



$ 34,747



$ 57,229



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Twenty-six Weeks Ended





July 4,



June 29,



July 4,



June 29,





2020



2019



2020



2019





( in thousands)



( in thousands)

EBITDA































Net income

$ 6,168



$ 19,972



$ 18,331



$ 37,269

Income tax expense



2,044





6,742





5,975





12,542

Interest expense, net



3,438





4,098





7,647





8,467

Depreciation



14,485





13,242





29,927





26,176

Amortization



4,045





4,173





8,121





8,157

EBITDA

$ 30,180



$ 48,227



$ 70,001



$ 92,611



































EBITDA margin (a)



11.7 %



12.6 %



10.9 %



12.2 %





(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of

the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

