Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

- Second Quarter 2020 Operating Revenues: $258.0 million, 32.7% decrease

- Second Quarter 2020 Operating Income: $10.8 million, 64.7% decrease

- Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Per Share: $0.23 per share

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Jul 30, 2020, 16:30 ET

WARREN, Mich., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, today reported consolidated second quarter 2020 net income of $6.2 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $258.0 million. This compares to $20.0 million, or $0.70 per basic and diluted share, during second quarter 2019 on total operating revenues of $383.2 million.  Included in second quarter 2020 results were $0.9 million of pre-tax holding gains, or $0.02 per share, on marketable securities due to changes in fair value recognized in income. 

In the second quarter 2020, Universal reported operating income of $10.8 million compared to $30.7 million in the second quarter one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating income margin for the second quarter 2020 was 4.2% compared to 8.0% during the same period last year.  EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased by $18.0 million during the second quarter 2020 to $30.2 million, compared to $48.2 million one year earlier.  As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2020 was 11.7% compared to 12.6% during the same period last year. 

"Our performance during these unprecedented times once again highlights the resilience of Universal's business model," commented Tim Phillips, Universal's Chief Executive Officer.  "With a substantial portion of our customer base shuttered during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal was able to quickly adapt to a rapidly changing environment, adjust our operations to meet customer demands, and still report positive operating results.  We were able to accomplish all of this while staying focused on the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors and customers. 

"We're excited to see the resumption of North American manufacturing, particularly in the automotive and heavy-truck space, as well as improving demand for truckload transportation throughout the second quarter. While some of our Southern California intermodal operations struggled amid muted port volumes, we are optimistic that continued strength in retail sales will boost container volumes and cascade improvements throughout our network. Although it is difficult to predict the operating environment for second half of the year, we are generally pleased with the anticipated direction of our current operations and remain committed to controlling costs and scaling our services to support customer activity."

Operating revenues from truckload services in the second quarter decreased $24.3 million to $40.5 million, compared to $64.8 million for the same period last year. Included in truckload revenues for the recently completed quarter were $2.9 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $7.0 million during the same period last year. The decrease in truckload services reflects a 40.7% decrease in the number of loads hauled, which was partially offset by a 6.8% increase in average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges. During the quarter ended July 4, 2020, Universal moved 36,445 loads compared to 61,423 during the same period last year. 

Revenues for the second quarter 2020 from brokerage services decreased $26.6 million, or 29.8%, to $62.8 million compared to $89.4 million one year earlier. The decrease is primarily due to a 17.2% decrease in the number of brokerage loads moved and a 16.7% decrease average operating revenue per load. During the second quarter of 2020, Universal brokered 47,797 loads, compared to 57,710 loads during the same period last year.

Intermodal services revenues decreased $11.0 million to $82.9 million in the second quarter 2020, down from $93.9 million during the same period last year.  Included in intermodal revenues for the recently completed quarter were $8.2 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $11.6 million during the same period last year.  The decrease in intermodal services reflects a decrease in the number of loads hauled, in addition to a decrease in the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges.  During the quarter ended July 4, 2020, Universal moved 156,779 intermodal loads, compared to 164,761 loads during the same period last year, while its average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, fell by 3.0%.

Second quarter 2020 operating revenues from dedicated services decreased 49.7% to $18.0 million compared to $35.9 million one year earlier. Dedicated services revenues included $1.3 million in separately identified fuel surcharges in the second quarter 2020 compared to $4.3 million during the same period last year.  During the second quarter of 2020, Universal moved 57,703 dedicated loads, compared to 151,755 loads during the same period last year. Universal's dedicated operations were substantially impacted by the shutdown of North American automotive manufacturing from the COVID-19 pandemic for several weeks during the quarter. 

Overall, revenues from value-added services decreased during the second quarter 2020 to $53.8 million. This compares to $99.2 million from value-added services one year earlier. Operations supporting passenger vehicle programs declined due to plant shutdowns during the height of the pandemic and reduced output as production began to ramp up near the end of the second quarter. Value-added operations supporting heavy-truck production also decreased this quarter falling $20.6 million in the thirteen weeks ended July 4, 2020 compared to the same period last year. Both platforms were adversely impacted by the shutdown of North American automotive and heavy-truck manufacturing for several weeks during the period.

During the second quarter 2020, the transportation segment, which is primarily comprised of truckload, brokerage and intermodal services operations, reported operating income of $10.0 million on total operating revenues of $185.8 million. The transportation segment performed well during the period despite the depressed volumes experienced in each transportation service lines. In the logistics segment, which includes value-added and dedicated services, the shutdown of North American automotive and heavy-truck manufacturing for several weeks during the quarter adversely impacted results.  For the second quarter 2020, income from operations in the logistics segment was $0.8 million on total operating revenues of $71.8 million.

As of July 4, 2020, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $8.0 million, and $7.2 million in marketable securities.  Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter 2020 was $405.6 million and capital expenditures totaled $9.6 million

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia.  We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes.  We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. 

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-six Weeks Ended


July 4,

June 29,

July 4,

June 29,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating revenues:















Truckload services

$

40,523

$

64,846

$

99,421

$

130,517

Brokerage services

62,782


89,371


148,681


175,238

Intermodal services

82,881


93,853


193,203


185,021

Dedicated services

18,031


35,867


49,610


72,888

Value-added services

53,763


99,238


149,227


196,917

Total operating revenues

257,980


383,175


640,142


760,581

















Operating expenses:















Purchased transportation and equipment rent

128,611


178,356


309,467


355,681

Direct personnel and related benefits

57,592


93,650


154,980


186,817

Operating supplies and expenses

16,962


30,737


47,657


61,507

Commission expense

5,024


7,858


12,194


15,694

Occupancy expense

8,984


9,859


17,815


19,143

General and administrative

6,580


9,633


15,504


18,874

Insurance and claims

4,858


4,951


9,730


11,303

Depreciation and amortization

18,530


17,415


38,048


34,333

Total operating expenses

247,141


352,459


605,395


703,352

Income from operations

10,839


30,716


34,747


57,229

Interest expense, net

(3,438)


(4,098)


(7,647)


(8,467)

Other non-operating income

811


96


(2,794)


1,049

Income before income taxes

8,212


26,714


24,306


49,811

Income tax expense

2,044


6,742


5,975


12,542

Net income

$

6,168

$

19,972

$

18,331

$

37,269

















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$

0.23

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

1.31

Diluted

$

0.23

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

1.31

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

26,919


28,383


27,074


28,382

Diluted

26,919


28,385


27,074


28,383

















Dividends declared per common share:

$

-

$

0.105

$

0.105

$

0.210

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



July 4,

2020

December 31,

2019

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,977

$

7,726

Marketable securities

7,195


9,369

Accounts receivable - net

180,942


210,534

Other current assets

45,778


44,214

Total current assets

241,892


271,843

Property and equipment - net

350,346


339,823

Other long-term assets - net

371,187


376,331

Total assets

$

963,425

$

987,997









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$

209,462

$

192,099

Debt - net

403,721


457,612

Other long-term liabilities

133,692


133,069

Total liabilities

746,875


782,780

Total shareholders' equity

216,550


205,217

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

963,425

$

987,997

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-six Weeks Ended


July 4,

June 29,

July 4,

June 29,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Truckload Services:















Number of loads

36,445


61,423


93,132


122,515

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$

1,001

$

937

$

937

$

938

Average operating revenue per mile, excluding fuel surcharges

$

3.61

$

3.18

$

3.24

$

3.27

Average length of haul

277


295


289


287

Average number of tractors

1,320


1,525


1,373


1,576

















Brokerage Services:















Number of loads (a)

47,797


57,710


108,849


111,319

Average operating revenue per load (a)

$

1,236

$

1,484

$

1,315

$

1,501

Average length of haul (a)

599


642


607


641

















Intermodal Services:















Number of loads

156,779


164,761


354,562


329,938

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$

485

$

500

$

491

$

497

Average number of tractors

2,236


1,889


2,383


1,773

Number of depots

14


14


14


14

















Dedicated Services:















Number of loads (b)

57,703


151,755


197,218


295,003


(a)

Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our
brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

(b)

Includes shuttle moves.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued

(Dollars in thousands)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-six Weeks Ended


July 4,

June 29,

July 4,

June 29,


2020

2019

2020

2019

Value-added Services















Average number of direct employees

3,238


3,768


3,445


3,734

Average number of full-time equivalents

787


1,564


1,109


1,667

Number of active programs

55


49


55


49

















Operating Revenues by Segment:















Transportation

$

185,831

$

251,777

$

440,504

$

498,482

Logistics

71,794


131,160


198,836


261,559

Other

355


238


802


540

Total

$

257,980

$

383,175

$

640,142

$

760,581

















Income from Operations by Segment:















Transportation

$

10,035

$

13,294

$

22,138

$

25,826

Logistics

750


17,339


12,440


31,159

Other

54


83


169


244

Total

$

10,839

$

30,716

$

34,747

$

57,229

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-six Weeks Ended


July 4,

June 29,

July 4,

June 29,


2020

2019

2020

2019


( in thousands)

( in thousands)

EBITDA















Net income

$

6,168

$

19,972

$

18,331

$

37,269

Income tax expense

2,044


6,742


5,975


12,542

Interest expense, net

3,438


4,098


7,647


8,467

Depreciation

14,485


13,242


29,927


26,176

Amortization

4,045


4,173


8,121


8,157

EBITDA

$

30,180

$

48,227

$

70,001

$

92,611

















EBITDA margin (a)

11.7

%

12.6

%

10.9

%

12.2

%


(a)

EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of
the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

  • EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

