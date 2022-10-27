Universal Logistics Holdings Tops Previous Record-Setting Results in the Third Quarter 2022; Declares Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Oct 27, 2022

  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $505.7 million, 13.5% increase
  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $69.8 million, 13.8% operating margin
  • Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Per Share: $1.84 per share
  • Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated third quarter 2022 net income of $48.5 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $505.7 million. This compares to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, during third quarter 2021 on total operating revenues of $445.6 million. Universal's third quarter 2022 financial results are its best ever third-quarter results, and once again set new all-time record highs for total operating income and earnings per share, exceeding records set in each of the previous two quarters.

In the third quarter 2022, Universal's operating income increased $53.1 million to $69.8 million compared to operating income of $16.7 million in the third quarter one year earlier. Included in third quarter 2021 results were $12.9 million of pre-tax charges resulting from $7.1 million in program launch losses and an additional $5.8 million of legal charges. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 13.8% compared to 3.8% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased $51.3 million during the third quarter 2022 to $84.4 million, compared to $33.1 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the third quarter 2022 was 16.7% compared to 7.4% during the same period last year. 

"The third quarter of 2022 proved to be another outstanding quarter for Universal," stated Universal's CEO Tim Phillips. "Overall, we experienced double-digit revenue growth and once again reported new all-time highs for operating income and earnings per share, exceeding the records set in each of the first two quarters of the year. Although we experienced downward pressures in our trucking and company-managed brokerage segments, the remarkable third quarter results were driven by strong performances in both our higher-margin intermodal and contract logistics businesses. During the first three quarters of 2022, Universal has more than doubled its net income compared to the same period last year, an accomplishment that I am extremely proud of."

"As we recognize our current success, we remain laser-focused on Universal's future," Phillips continued. "Our growth in the contract logistics space has laid a solid foundation to support Universal's strategic plan. We have positioned ourselves to capitalize on a strong demand for passenger vehicles while our highly variable cost model somewhat insulates our transactional businesses in a softer freight environment. Although we are facing weakening freight demand and heightened macro concerns, I remain confident in Universal's ability to navigate the current environment and deliver a solid finish to this record-setting year."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $209.5 million, 33.5% increase
  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $35.4 million, 16.9% operating margin

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, third quarter 2022 operating revenues increased $52.6 million, or 33.5% to $209.5 million compared to $156.9 million for the same period last year. At the end of the third quarter 2022, we managed 63 value-added programs compared to 61 such programs at the end of the third quarter 2021, and we increased our dedicated transportation load volumes 11.4% over the same period last year. Included in contract logistics segment revenues were $11.3 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $5.1 million during the same period last year. In the contract logistics segment, third quarter 2022 income from operations increased $29.4 million to $35.4 million, compared to $6.0 million during the same period last year. Included in the contract logistics segment in the third quarter 2021 were $7.1 million of losses incurred in connection with a previously announced program launch. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 16.9%, compared to 3.8% during the same period last year. The launch losses recorded in the third quarter 2021 adversely impacted this segment's operating margin by 460 basis points in that period last year. 

Intermodal

  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $154.4 million, 27.6% increase
  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $28.1 million, 18.2% operating margin

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment increased $33.4 million to $154.4 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $121.0 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $26.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $13.2 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment revenues also include other accessorial charges such as detention, demurrage and storage which totaled $31.3 million during the third quarter 2022, compared to $23.3 million one year earlier. The average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 35.2%; however, load volumes declined 14.8% year-over-year. Third quarter 2022 income from operations increased $26.2 million to $28.1 million compared to $1.9 million during the same period last year.  Prior year intermodal segment results included legal charges totaling $5.8 million in the third quarter 2021. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 18.2% compared to 1.6% during the same period last year. The third quarter 2021 legal charges adversely impacted intermodal's operating margin by 480 basis points in that period last year.

Trucking

  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $99.6 million, 7.0% decrease
  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $4.8 million, 4.8% operating margin

In the trucking segment, third quarter 2022 operating revenues decreased $7.6 million to $99.6 million compared to $107.2 million for the same period last year. Third quarter 2022 trucking segment revenues included $43.1 million of brokerage services, compared to $43.0 million during the same period last year. Also included in our trucking segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $9.1 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $6.5 million in such surcharges during the same period last year.  On a year-over-year basis, the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 26.6%; however, load volumes declined 30.2% as we rationalized underperforming operations in this segment. Income from operations in the third quarter 2022 decreased $2.0 million to $4.8 million compared to $6.8 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 4.8% compared to 6.4% during the same period last year.

Company-managed Brokerage

  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $40.6 million, 31.4% decrease
  • Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $1.1 million, 2.7% operating margin

Third quarter 2022 operating revenues in the company-managed brokerage segment decreased $18.6 million to $40.6 million compared to $59.2 million for the same period last year. Company-managed brokerage segment average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 8.2% and load volumes declined 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Third quarter 2022 income from operations in the company-managed brokerage segment was $1.1 million which compares to $1.8 million one year earlier.  As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 2.7% compared to 3.0% during the same period last year.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock.  The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022 and is expected to be paid on January 3, 2023.

Other Matters 

As of October 1, 2022, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $14.6 million, and $8.6 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter 2022 was $393.7 million and capital expenditures during the period totaled $48.3 million.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference call:

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia.  Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries. 

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

 




Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended


October 1,

October 2,

October 1,

October 2,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating revenues:















Truckload services

$

58,107

$

65,458

$

176,651

$

184,040

Brokerage services

83,687


102,229


292,789


301,680

Intermodal services

154,391


121,018


468,869


331,336

Dedicated services

86,613


51,742


241,551


150,099

Value-added services

122,894


105,147


376,875


316,453

Total operating revenues

505,692


445,594


1,556,735


1,283,608

















Operating expenses:















Purchased transportation and equipment rent

208,870


212,910


668,216


600,273

Direct personnel and related benefits

127,721


118,371


391,723


336,923

Operating supplies and expenses

44,734


43,811


132,886


113,616

Commission expense

10,632


9,086


31,412


24,980

Occupancy expense

10,150


9,336


30,345


26,905

General and administrative

13,021


10,998


34,625


29,866

Insurance and claims

5,745


7,912


16,925


19,982

Depreciation and amortization

15,048


16,456


58,333


51,880

Total operating expenses

435,921


428,880


1,364,465


1,204,425

Income from operations

69,771


16,714


192,270


79,183

Interest expense, net

(4,490)


(3,000)


(10,842)


(9,089)

Other non-operating income (loss)

(454)


(112)


(324)


6,973

Income before income taxes

64,827


13,602


181,104


77,067

Provision for income taxes

16,347


3,329


45,917


19,534

Net income

$

48,480

$

10,273

$

135,187

$

57,533

















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$

1.84

$

0.38

$

5.10

$

2.14

Diluted

$

1.84

$

0.38

$

5.09

$

2.14

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

26,278


26,919


26,533


26,918

Diluted

26,309


26,928


26,551


26,932

















Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.105

$

0.105

$

0.315

$

0.315

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 




October 1,

2022

December 31,

2021

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,646

$

13,932

Marketable securities

8,557


8,031

Accounts receivable - net

384,075


341,398

Other current assets

51,942


57,334

Total current assets

459,220


420,695

Property and equipment - net

377,191


345,583

Other long-term assets - net

362,768


371,213

Total assets

$

1,199,179

$

1,137,491









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$

242,931

$

251,550

Debt - net

389,170


427,348

Other long-term liabilities

152,069


156,383

Total liabilities

784,170


835,281

Total shareholders' equity

415,009


302,210

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,199,179

$

1,137,491

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data

 




Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended


October 1,

October 2,

October 1,

October 2,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Contract Logistics Segment:















Number of dedicated transportation loads (a)

152,734


137,127


466,852


449,621

Average number of value-added direct employees

4,968


4,767


5,064


4,377

Average number of value-added full-time equivalents

1,226


1,277


1,384


1,490

Number of active value-added programs

63


61


63


61

















Intermodal Segment:















Number of loads

135,800


159,428


435,923


508,352

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$

726

$

537

$

706

$

500

Average number of tractors

2,269


2,018


2,185


2,008

Number of depots

10


12


10


12

















Trucking Segment:















Number of loads

50,614


72,549


154,479


220,938

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$

1,794

$

1,417

$

1,799

$

1,319

Average number of tractors

896


1,349


899


1,334

Average length of haul

388


376


397


372

















Company-Managed Brokerage Segment:















Number of loads (b)

21,141


30,619


68,453


94,510

Average operating revenue per load (b)

$

1,659

$

1,808

$

1,960

$

1,807

Average length of haul (b)

608


537


593


558


(a)

Includes shuttle moves.

(b)

Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued

(Dollars in thousands)

 




Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended


October 1,

October 2,

October 1,

October 2,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Revenues by Segment:















Contract logistics

$

209,507

$

156,889

$

618,426

$

466,552

Intermodal

154,391


121,018


468,869


331,336

Trucking

99,619


107,161


303,649


301,838

Company-managed brokerage

40,615


59,221


160,940


180,758

Other

1,560


1,305


4,851


3,124

Total

$

505,692

$

445,594

$

1,556,735

$

1,283,608

















Income from Operations by Segment:















Contract logistics

$

35,400

$

5,976

$

88,300

$

38,742

Intermodal

28,148


1,935


72,526


16,580

Trucking

4,791


6,830


21,821


18,503

Company-managed brokerage

1,079


1,770


9,097


4,656

Other

353


203


526


702

Total

$

69,771

$

16,714

$

192,270

$

79,183

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-nine Weeks Ended


October 1,

October 2,

October 1,

October 2,


2022

2021

2022

2021


( in thousands)

( in thousands)

EBITDA















Net income

$

48,480

$

10,273

$

135,187

$

57,533

Income tax expense

16,347


3,329


45,917


19,534

Interest expense, net

4,490


3,000


10,842


9,089

Depreciation

11,498


12,968


47,658


41,402

Amortization

3,550


3,488


10,675


10,478

EBITDA

$

84,365

$

33,058

$

250,279

$

138,036

















EBITDA margin (a)

16.7

%

7.4

%

16.1

%

10.8

%


(a)

EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

  • EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

